John Kelly III, son of New York fireman who responded to World Trade Center on 9/11, honored to represent Navy football on 20th anniversary

Having an opportunity to play service academy rival Air Force on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States is a tremendous honor for every Navy football player.
For John Kelly III, who has spent his whole life hearing about the events of 9/11, this game takes on even greater significance. The senior linebacker will try to play with even more energy and passion than normal since his father will be watching from the stands at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium as the Midshipmen and Falcons recognize the anniversary through sport.
Kelly is determined to play well and make an impact as tribute to the nearly 3,000 Americans killed on that fateful day.
“We all know this game takes on a much bigger meaning. All the emotion that’s going to be flowing through our veins and through our hearts… we truly want to play every snap to commemorate the men and women lost that day,” Kelly said.
“I’ll take a quote from my father’s book: It’s my honor to honor them.”
John Kelly Jr., in his 34th year as a New York City firefighter, will never forget the horror he encountered upon arriving at Ground Zero in New York City on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. He spent most of that day assisting with the recovery of bodies and clearing debris after the twin towers of the World Trade Center came down.
The elder Kelly would later learn that four members of his fire station, Engine 201 in Brooklyn, had been killed when the South Tower collapsed. Lieutenant Paul Martini along with firefighters Gregory Buck, Christopher Pickford and John Schardt were proceeding to the command post to receive orders.
John Kelly Jr. has recognized the 9/11 anniversary the same way ever since. For the past 19 years, he and other members of the Engine 201 company have gathered at Moravian Cemetery on Staten Island for a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower.
At 9:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 175 sliced through the South Tower. Those were two of four commercial airliners used by a group of 19 al-Qaeda terrorists to the deadliest foreign attack on American soil in history.
American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, while United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft. Investigators later determined the White House or U.S. Capitol was the intended target of Flight 93.
John Kelly Jr. was at Silver Lake Golf Course, located minutes from his home on Staten Island, when he spotted Flight 11 flying over the Hudson River at a stunningly low altitude. He had been given the day off to run a charity golf tournament that raised funds for firefighters in need.
Kelly immediately called his father, who was recently retired from serving as shop steward for Ironworkers Local 40, which built the twin towers of the World Trade Center.
“While I was talking to my dad the second tower got hit,” Kelly said. “I knew immediately it was a terrorist attack and we were at war.”
Springing into action
Kelly canceled the charity golf outing then stopped briefly at home to kiss his wife and two sons. Kelly and all the other firemen planning to spend the day golfing instead boarded the Staten Island Ferry for the trip to Manhattan.
They were crossing the New York Harbor when the first tower came down. That caused the ferry captain to delay docking out of concern frightened people would rush onboard. Kelly and everyone else aboard watched with astonishment as the second tower collapsed.
After finally getting off the ferry, Kelly and the other responding firefighters headed to where they thought their company would be. They came around a corner and spotted Engine 201 along with driver Mark Solari, who was filling in for Kelly.
“Mark came up and said ‘John, I haven’t heard a word from anybody.’ That is when I realized we might have lost our company mates,” Kelly said. “I was incredibly fortunate that God gave me the day off.”
Hours passed and Kelly was among the many firefighters who stretched lines to the East River to deliver water to put out fires at Ground Zero. It was a horrific day that will forever be etched into his memory and the thoughts of what happened start coming to mind around late July, early August.
“Everybody I talk to among firefighters talks about the angst they feel with the anniversary approaching,” Kelly said.
This Saturday will mark the first time Kelly hasn’t spent the day paying tribute to the four men from Engine 201 who were murdered. While at Moravian Cemetery, they visit the graves of Martini, Buck and Schardt. They then drive to Queens to visit Pickford’s gravesite.
At each stop, they tell stories and reflect on memories of the fallen firefighters. They sing “Greenfields” by the Brothers Four then have lunch at Russo’s on the Bay. Kelly then heads to the annual memorial service held on Staten Island when all the names of local residents who died on 9/11 are read aloud.
“It is always a very long and difficult day,” the elder Kelly said. “Maybe being in a different atmosphere for that day will be good for my soul.”
‘A great American’
Kelly and his wife Maureen will be in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 3:30 when their son runs down the field to cover the opening kickoff. John Kelly III is a valuable member of multiple special teams for Navy and the backup at the hybrid outside linebacker position known as raider.
The 6-foot-2, 227-pound senior served on the scout team as a freshman and sophomore before appearing in eight games as a member of special teams as a junior. He recorded three tackles in the season opener versus BYU and was credited with a quarterback hurry against Tulsa.
Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry marvels about how Kelly makes an effort to help all the players at the raider position improve, including those just ahead and behind him on the depth chart. He called Kelly an “exceptional person” and wished the Midshipmen had more in the same mold.
“John is a real joy to coach. He’s been a backup for most of his career, so any opportunity he gets he certainly appreciates and makes the most of it,” Newberry said. “I think our players have a ton of respect for John and I know our coaching staff does because he’s a guy that just kept working.”
Head coach Ken Niumatalolo seconded that assessment, saying “John Kelly is who we are” as a football program.
“John is a Navy football player who represents his family, this institution, our program and our country in the right way,” Niumatalolo said. “He’s a hard worker and a great kid who does what he’s asked to do and is tough as nails. He’s a great American.”
The younger Kelly was 20 months old when the twin towers of the World Trade Center were destroyed, killing 2,606 people. He has grown up hearing all about the tragedy from his father and many others.
Carl Sinagra, who coached Kelly at Monsignor Farrell High, helped with recovery efforts on 9/11 even though he had retired from New York City Fire Department six years earlier. Kelly’s high school linebackers coach was Sal D’Agostino, who was part of the “Miracle of Ladder 6.” When the North Tower crumbled, it collapsed all around D’Agostino’s company and somehow they all survived.
One of Kelly’s best friends growing up was Jake Siller, who grew up a block away. His father, Stephen Siller, was killed on 9/11 at age 34 while running toward the World Trade Center with 80 pounds of gear on his back.
Samantha Palazzo, Kelly’s girlfriend for the past three years, lost her father as well. Jeff Palazzo was killed inside one of the towers while working to save others as part of Rescue 5 Engine from Staten Island.
“There are so many people I’ve grown up with that have been affected by 9/11. It’s one of those events you will never forget back home. It’s always preached that you should never, ever forget,” Kelly III said.
Kelly thanks God every day that he was raised by a wonderful father and has been able to share so many life moments with him. He feels blessed that his firefighting father survived the tragedy.
“From my perspective, it was pretty awful growing up with friends who were fatherless and seeing what they went through… I can’t even imagine what it’s like,” Kelly said. “I wish I could do something for them and wish they could have the experiences I’ve had with my father.”
From a young age, the younger Kelly remembers his father leaving the house early in the morning on Sept. 11 and not returning until late at night. He later understood it was the 9/11 anniversary and John Kelly Jr. was grieving along with the families of those four fallen comrades from Engine 201.
Navy football players, current and past, refer to themselves as “The Brotherhood.” There is a similar brotherhood among firefighters, especially those from the same company.
“My father lost four men from his firehouse that he would consider brothers,” Kelly III said. “Seeing how he’s responded through the years and how strong he’s been for the widows and the families of the men lost has been really remarkable. He’s one of those leaders I aspire to be one day.”
Maureen Kelly acknowledges having concerns that her eldest son, known as Little John in the household and as JKIII by family and friends, decided to attend a service academy. John Kelly III chose Navy over Bucknell, Holy Cross and Wagner College because he had a burning desire to serve.
“John going off to serve in the military was definitely a concern because you always wonder what is next,” Maureen said. “This was John’s choice and we want to support him 100%. We just say a prayer.”
John Kelly Jr. said his son has always been a man of strong convictions and great determination once deciding to do something.
“I believe any kids who go into service, whether the military or fire and police departments, definitely has a calling,” the elder Kelly said. “It is one of the greatest contributions anyone can make to our country.”
John Kelly III is hoping for Marine Corps Ground as a service assignment and knows such duty could one day put him in harm’s way. He is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of the country, just the way his father and all the fellow New York City firefighters did when they rushed to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
“To play on 9/11, for the 20th anniversary, and have my father there means everything to me,” the younger Kelly said. “For my father to step away from what he has been doing for the last 19 years to come see me play — so we can commemorate those we lost on that day and during the wars that followed — is really special.”