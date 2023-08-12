New Navy football strength and conditioning coordinator Jim Kiritsy making an immediate impact on the program

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jim Kiritsy arrived in Annapolis in January and by the time winter workouts were over there was a noticeable difference in the fitness of players. Navy football’s new strength and conditioning coordinator took the training program to another level during the summer. (Ronnie Gillis)

One of the most critical moves Brian Newberry made after being promoted to head coach of Navy football involved hiring a new strength and conditioning coordinator.

Newberry worked with Jim Kiritsy for six years at Kennesaw State and was thoroughly impressed by him as a person and as a strength and conditioning professional.

“We hired Jim when he was 26 years old and I remember being blown away by his energy and intelligence during the interview,” Newberry said. “We then got to see Jim’s work first-hand and he did a remarkable job. His role in building the culture of that program was instrumental to the success we had at Kennesaw.”

Newberry was thrilled to lure Kiritsy away to the Naval Academy, believing he could take the football program’s offseason training to another level. He never imagined it would happen so fast.

Kiritsy arrived in January and by the time winter workouts were over, there was a noticeable difference in the fitness of players. The training program jumped to another level during the summer and Newberry was amazed by the overall condition of the team when preseason training camp began.

“I thought we had a tremendous summer training program. Jim did a phenomenal job and our players just look different. You need to put in the work to feel you deserve something and our players really attacked the offseason,” Newberry said. “From a fitness standpoint, we were ready for practice starting day one. We didn’t have to get our players in shape during camp.”

Unsolicited testimonials have poured in since preseason practice began in late July. Players from every position group have raved about the work of Kiritsy and the rest of the strength and conditioning staff.

“I think the way we attacked everything this past summer was a lot different and very productive. We’re definitely a lot stronger and faster than previous years,” senior captain and starting center Lirion Murtezi said. “Coach K is awesome and we love him. He brings the juice every day in the weight room. He’s always pushing everyone hard. He brought a different intensity to everything we did.”

Starting right tackle Sam Glover emerged from summer workouts amazed by the across the board improvement in every measurable category.

“Our numbers in terms of our speed, our push, our yardage has almost doubled,” he said. “Personally, I’m the biggest and strongest I’ve been since I came here. I’ve changed my weight and feel fast.”

Navy football strength and conditioning coordinator Jim Kiritsy has already made an impact on the Midshipmen in his first offseason with the program. (Ronnie Gillis)

Quarterback Xavier Arline has battled injuries sustained while playing both football and lacrosse throughout his collegiate career. He focused on getting healthy this summer and the strength and conditioning program played a big part in that process.

“Coach K does an awesome job in the weight room and guy’s numbers are through the charts. My numbers are certainly through the charts,” Arline said. “I came into the summer at 173 and came out at 183. I dropped 3% body fat. It was a really good productive summer for sure.”

Newberry has been coaching college football since 1999 and has never seen such a team-wide transformation. What happened during the three-plus months between the end of spring camp and the start of preseason practice exceeded even his high expectations.

“I was excited about the hire at the time. I thought it would make a difference. I had no idea how much of a difference Jim would make and how fast,” Newberry said. “The proof is in the pudding and all our players see themselves getting bigger, stronger and faster.”

Kiritsy is a native of Northbridge, Massachusetts and earned a physical education degree with a concentration in coaching from Norwich University. He played varsity football and baseball at the senior military college located in Vermont while also serving as a member of the Corps Honor Committee for two years.

Kiritsy spent three years as associate director of strength and conditioning at The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina. Those experiences prepared him well for working at the Naval Academy, which he described as a “dream job.”

Stepping down as assistant athletic director for sport performance and director of football strength and conditioning at Kennesaw State was not easy. Kiritsy and his wife, Bryana, raised two children in the Atlanta suburb and he had great respect for football coach Brian Bohannon, a former Navy assistant under coach Paul Johnson.

On the other side of the ledger was the fact Kiritsy developed a close relationship with Newberry during their time together at Kennesaw State. Same could be said for first-year Navy offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut, with whom Kiritsy worked for nine years.

“I was happy where I was and wasn’t looking to leave. When you get a chance to work at a national service academy, how are you going to say no?” Kiritsy said.

Kiritsy, who succeeded Bryan Fitzpatrick as head football strength and conditioning coach, brought in two new members of the department in Matthew Gonzales and Chula Loomis. Associate strength and conditioning coach Bryan Miller and assistant Nick Aloi were holdovers from the previous staff.

Kiritsy also praised Newberry and the Naval Academy Athletic Association with providing innovative equipment that delivers a variety of metrics that enables the strength and conditioning coaches to provide players with better feedback about their performance.

“We started tracking certain things and the players really liked knowing where they stood as far as reaching their objectives. Chasing those metrics enabled them to jump up rather quickly,” Kiritsy said. “The goal is always to run faster and jump higher, so the feedback is huge and we were given the resources to track those things.”

Kiritsy transmits all that information to the television screens located in the Navy football locker room as a motivational tool. The strength and conditioning staff selected “Lifters of the Week” and celebrated individual success in various categories.

Kiritsy told Newberry during the interview process that his goals were to “energize, modernize and unify” the overall environment with regard to the strength and conditioning program. He has already delivered on that promise.

“Kiritsy has brought incredible energy to the weight room and made it a competitive environment,” Newberry said.

Navy football strength and conditioning coordinator Jim Kiritsy. (Ronnie Gillis)

One of Kiritsy’s strengths is an ability to connect with players on an individual level. He goes out of the way to address all the Midshipmen by their first name and learn where they’re they hail from.

“These kids are amazing. They’re all above the line type kids. They want to hear the why, and once they do they are all in,” Kiritsy said. “They have totally bought in because they want to get better. My mantra is: let’s enjoy learning to work hard together. We’re going to fail forward with a positive attitude.”

Kiritsy’s contagious energy and enthusiasm are also evident on the practice field. Each day, he and the four assistant strength coaches split up among offense and defense then celebrate big plays made by their respective sides.

“I treat myself as part of the football staff. I rise and fall with everyone,” Kiritsy said. “I want the strength staff to be part of the overall football experience. We want the players to know that we are part of this journey with them.”