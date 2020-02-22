Jared Prince hoping to go unbeaten against archrival Army, help Navy wrestling snap losing streak in series

Jared Prince has never lost his individual match during the annual Army-Navy wrestling dual meet.
Unfortunately, Prince and his fellow Navy seniors have also never been part of a team victory over the archrival.
Army has won three straight and four of the last five against Navy, a remarkable feat considering the history of the series. The Midshipmen have dominated the Black Knights to the tune of an overall series record of 49-9-5.
Prince is one of the wrestlers who will be counted on to score points, hopefully with a pin or major decision, if Navy is to upset 17th-ranked Army on Saturday night (7:30 p.m.) in Alumni Hall.
“It would mean a lot to me because I haven’t been part of beating Army,” Prince acknowledged. “I would say that would be the bigger goal, although obviously winning my match would help make that happen.”
Prince arrived at Navy as one of the most highly touted recruits in program history, having been ranked the No. 1 high school wrestler at his weight class and coming away victorious while representing the United States at the Dapper Dan Classic.
Prince compiled an impressive 254-4 career record and was a three-time state champion at Palm Harbor University School in Florida. The Safety Harbor resident was named a first team All-American by WIN Magazine and USA Today as a senior after closing his career on a 185-match winning streak.
Getting Prince to choose the Naval Academy over dozens of scholarship offers and finalists N.C. State, Virginia and Purdue was huge for head coach Joel Sharratt.
“Coming to the Naval Academy was certainly the harder road for Jared Prince to travel,” Sharratt said this week. “Jared chose the academy for all the right reasons. He wanted the whole package — a world-class education and the honor of serving his country. From day one, Jared has been truly committed to becoming a Naval officer.”
As the sixth-year head coach mentioned, it has not always come easy for Prince despite his immense talent. There have been injury setbacks along with the usual academic and military challenges over the past four years.
On Saturday night, Prince will be among six seniors honored by Navy wrestling during a pre-match ceremony. By most measures, he has enjoyed an outstanding career.
Prince has compiled an impressive career record of 71-27 and is a three-time NCAA qualifier. However, he will not become the 16th Navy wrestler to 100 victories, simply due to not getting enough matches.
“Unfortunately, I’ve battled a lot of injuries throughout my career. I’m not going to hit that milestone now, but I’ve accomplished a lot of other great things here,” said Prince, who is a two-time All-Academy champion. He was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at that tournament as a freshman.
Based on his high school credentials and accolades, one would assume Prince was destined to become an Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) champion and NCAA All-American. Neither of those honors has happened and time is running out.
Sharratt described Prince as a diligent student who has logged more “extra instruction” hours than any other member of the wrestling team. However, academics at the Naval Academy are incredibly demanding and sometimes trying hard just is not enough.
Prince was declared academically ineligible for the first semester of this season and only recently was cleared to compete. He has wrestled just three matches with all coming at the 157-pound weight class.
That is a slight problem since Prince plans to enter the EIWA Championships and hopefully earn a fourth NCAA Tournament berth at 149 pounds. Due to the low number of matches and the lack of a Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) ranking, Prince will not be seeded for the EIWA Tournament, which begins March 6 at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
“Jared is definitely behind the eight-ball right now by virtue of missing the first semester of the season,” Sharratt admitted. “This will be Jared’s toughest EIWA Tournament because he needs to overperform there in order to get back to the NCAA Tournament.”
Sharratt was referring to the fact Prince has no chance of receiving an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament regardless of his finish at EIWA. Just prior to the championships, the number of NCAA berths guaranteed to EIWA place-winners will be determined.
If 149 pounds only has two automatic NCAA berths and 157 has five, Sharratt may choose to enter Prince at the higher weight class.
“In order to become an All-American you have to be in the NCAA Tournament, so we’re going to put Jared at whatever weight we feel is best to achieve that,” Sharratt said. “Either way, Jared needs to go take a spot from someone who qualified for a spot, which he’s capable of doing.”
Make no mistake, Prince is a threat to win or place highly in whichever weight class he chooses, even as an unseeded wrestler. “I guarantee if you are a one through sixth seed you do not want to draw Jared Prince,” Sharratt said matter-of-factly.
Sharratt believes there is one positive resulting from Prince sitting out the first semester.
“What’s different for Jared this season is he’s 100 percent healthy in the second semester, which has never been the case in the past,” Sharratt said. “Jared is growing and getting better every week.”
Prince was the EIWA runner-up at 149 pounds last season, falling 3-1 in overtime to Anthony Artalona from Pennsylvania University. That came after Prince had upset top-seeded Matt Kolodzik of Princeton, who had been ranked No. 1 nationally for most of the season.
In a low-scoring final, No. 4 Prince and the second-ranked Artalona both managed an escape to earn a point apiece. Artalona shot and scored a single-leg takedown in the extra session to get the win.
That runner-up finish earned Prince an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament and he put forth his best performance in three appearances. After losing his opening match, Prince reeled off three straight wins to reach the round of 12. He upset ninth-seeded Justin Oliver of N.C. State to move into what is commonly known as the “blood round” since winning guarantees All-American status.
Prince dropped a 9-4 decision to third-seeded Mitch Finesilver of Duke, falling one victory shy of becoming Navy’s first All-American since Mat Miller in 2016.
“It’s tough because I’ve beaten a lot of All-Americans over the years. I haven’t gotten over the hump at the NCAA Tournament to be an All-American but I know it’s possible,” said Prince, who has also defeated two eventual NCAA runner-ups.
Prince was asked how badly he wants to join the prestigious list of Navy wrestlers to earn the title of EIWA champ.
“It ranks right up there. It’s something I’ve dreamed about, something I’ve visualized,” he said. "Winning an EIWA title has always been in the back of my mind. Obviously, the ultimate goal is to be an All-American.”
Sitting out the first three months of this season sure did not help Prince’s chances of achieving either accomplishment. Being declared ineligible as a senior was a bitter pill to swallow.
“I was pretty crushed. It’s discouraging because you don’t know if you’re going to get back. I lost a little motivation,” Prince said. “My teammates and coaches supported me and helped keep me positive. Right now, I’m in a good place. I’ve got my feet under me and am feeling good.”
Prince was not allowed to practice with the team but stayed in shape by sparring regularly against assistant coach Dan Neff. It did not take long for Prince to show he still has championship potential as he upset 10th-ranked Larry Early of Old Dominion at 157 pounds during a dual meet last Saturday.
Sharratt believes Prince can still become an EIWA champion and NCAA All-American.
“I absolutely do feel it can happen. Jared has worked really hard in the wrestling room to develop his skills and become the national threat we knew he could be,” Sharratt said.
Sharratt applauds Prince for utilizing all the resources made available by the Naval Academy to assist students that might be struggling in one subject or another. He appreciates the wrestler sticking it out at the academy despite the various challenges.
“Jared’s certainly had some tough days that would have caused others to throw up their hands and say it’s easier to do this somewhere else,” Sharratt said. “Jared has stayed the course and been an incredible contributor to the program. He’s a very quiet, humble, unassuming young man who has worked very hard for everything he’s gotten.
Prince will be commissioned in late May as a surface warfare officer. He will graduate alongside his twin brother Connor, a former member of the Navy wrestling team who is going Marine Corps Air.