Annapolis native Jamie Romo excited to play in Army-Navy Game after battling back from rare, dangerous injury

Navy senior offensive tackle Jamie Romo had to undergo emergency surgery to relieve pressure caused by internal bleeding as a result of a deep thigh bruise. (Courtesy Photo)

Jamie Romo has only seen his father cry twice.

The first instance came in 2007 when Navy beat Notre Dame, 46-44, in triple overtime. Rusty Romo rushed home from his popular Annapolis restaurant to watch the epic conclusion, which brought an end to Navy’s historic 43-game losing streak in the series.

Advertisement

Rusty shed tears of joy again in December 2017 while watching Jamie — then a senior at St. Mary’s — sign paperwork committing to play football at the Naval Academy. That was an incredibly meaningful moment for the father, who had always hoped one of his four sons would attend the academy.

Jamie Romo remembers well the sales pitch and not-so-subtle prodding of his father.

Advertisement

“This is something my dad really wanted. I knew growing up that he wanted at least one of us to attend the academy,” Jamie said. “That I was able to play football for Navy was kind of icing on the cake.”

After a standout high school career as a receiver, John Marshall has become a star outside linebacker for Navy. The senior leads the Midshipmen in total tackles and ranks fourth nationally in tackles for loss. @navyfb @ArmyNavyGame #ArmyNavyhttps://t.co/Hf0ujzyn9F — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) December 5, 2022

Rusty is the son and Jamie the grandson of a Navy athletics legend. Leon “Red” Romo was the head athletic trainer at Navy for more than four decades and treated such renowned athletes as Joe Bellino, Jimmy Lewis, Roger Staubach and David Robinson.

Red retired in 1997 following an illustrious 41-year tenure. After Navy upset California in the 1996 Aloha Bowl, members of the football team carried Romo off the field on their shoulders.

Red Romo died in July 1999 at 78, not long after Navy named the renovated athletic training room on the ground floor of Ricketts Hall in his honor. Jamie Romo was born in 1999 and never knew his grandfather. However, he grew up hearing all about the Hall of Fame trainer who was such a beloved figure to hundreds of Navy athletes.

“I was really proud that I could live up to Red’s legacy in the slightest way and kind of carry on the Romo name,” said Jamie, whose younger brother Reed is a sophomore on the Navy heavyweight rowing team.

Meanwhile, another brother is currently attending the Naval Academy Prep School.

Jamie Romo was close to committing to Holy Cross before Navy came through with a late offer. He admittedly needed development and spent a year at the Naval Academy Prep School working to get bigger and stronger.

Advertisement

Patience and perseverance were the bywords for Romo as he served on scout team as a freshman and sophomore without seeing any varsity action. Despite being way down the depth chart at offensive tackle, the Annapolis native practiced and prepared as though he were the starter.

That commitment paid dividends last season when Romo rose from fourth string to starter due to a series of injuries. He took almost all the repetitions at left tackle over the final three games and performed well.

“Jamie was always available and always prepared. I always knew I could count on him if necessary,” said Navy assistant Danny O’Rourke, who tutors the offensive tackles. “When Jamie’s number was called and we really needed him, he was ready to go and knew exactly what to do.”

Romo, who steadily bulked up over the years and now carries 275 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame, earned the starting left tackle spot with consistent play during spring practice and August training camp. He was determined to put together a strong senior season and serve as a lynchpin for the offensive line when fate intervened.

Navy offensive lineman Jamie Romo, a St. Mary's High graduate. (Phil Hoffmann)

Rare injury

During the season opener against Delaware, Romo got speared in the thigh by the helmet of a diving defender.

“It was painful and irritating, but I don’t think too much about it beyond that,” Romo said. “I figured it was just a deep bruise that would eventually go away.”

Advertisement

Except it didn’t, lingering into the next game against Memphis and the following week during a bye week practice prior to Air Force. When a scout team player fell on the injured upper leg, Romo was surprised by the pain.

“I was thinking to myself how strange it was that this bruise just would not heal,” he said.

Later that night, Romo was doing homework in his dormitory room when he tried to get off the chair at his desk and fell over. He suddenly had limited mobility and quickly figured out why.

Upon inspection, the thigh muscle in the injured leg was double the size of its counterpart. Romo called his mother, who urged him to immediately head to the emergency room at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Commander Bob Waltz, the Navy football team physician, met Romo at the hospital and was stunned by what he saw. He diagnosed Romo with compartment syndrome, a rare and dangerous condition caused by pressure buildup from internal bleeding or swelling of tissues.

Dr. Waltz prepped Romo for emergency surgery then cut an 8-inch incision to relieve the pressure on the thigh muscle. The wound was left open to drain for two days.

Advertisement

“I was very fortunate that I went to the hospital when I did. Dr. Waltz said if I had waited a few more hours there was a chance I could have had part of my quad muscle amputated,” Romo said. “Had that happened, there was a chance I could not commission, which would have been awful. I’m just really glad that’s all in the past because that was a really brutal two days.”

Dr. John Wilckens, Navy football’s team orthopedist, expressed optimism that Romo might be able to return to the field at some point provided he followed a rigorous rehabilitation regimen. For the next six weeks, he practically lived in the Leon “Red” Romo Athletic Training Center.

Fellow senior offensive tackle Kip Frankland described Romo as the “greatest rehabber ever” and joked that he is now best friends with Jim Berry, Navy’s current head athletic trainer. Romo certainly spent enough time with Berry as he went to rehab first thing each morning, during lunch hour and prior to practice.

“I just made up my mind that I was not done. There was too much of the season still left,” Romo said.

Frankland is the offensive captain, but Romo has become the de facto captain of the offensive line. Throughout the rehab process, he remained fully engaged in terms of attending position group meetings, watching film and coaching up the other tackles during practice.

“I can’t say enough about Jamie’s leadership, work ethic and commitment to the program. He sets a tremendous example for all the younger guys,” O’Rourke said. “Jamie epitomizes what Navy football is all about. He’s an outstanding student-athlete and midshipman as well as a phenomenal person. He does everything right on and off the field.”

Advertisement

Romo was cleared to play in late October and has appeared in the last three games as a member of the point after touchdown unit. Naturally, he has fallen down the depth chart at offensive tackle as a result of the injury, which completely sapped the strength and power of the affected leg.

“I’m just so happy to be back in uniform and playing in any capacity,” Romo said. “After what I went through, just being out on the field for the Army-Navy Game is a major victory. This is my last time playing in this game so I’m just going to soak up the experience.”

Romo will graduate with a degree in operations research and recently received Navy pilot as a service assignment. He will head to flight school at Naval Air Station Pensacola along with Frankland. Both offensive linemen will need to lose considerable weight beforehand.

“Kip and I recently had to get fitted for our flight suits. We showed up and the people doing the measurements took one look and told us to come back in a couple months,” Romo said with a laugh.