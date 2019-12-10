Kevin Wallace was hopeful Navy would move Jamale Carothers from slotback to fullback.
Wallace, who coached Carothers at Bowling Green High in Kentucky, felt the fullback position in Navy’s patented triple-option offense would better suit his skill set.
“I just think Jamale’s explosiveness is best showcased at fullback,” Wallace said. “In my mind, if someone doesn’t take the fullback in that offense, you want somebody who looks like he’s shot out of a slingshot. I think you’ve seen this season that description fits Jamale pretty well.”
Carothers was recruited as a slotback because he was 5-foot-8 and 187 pounds coming out of high school. Through natural growth and two years of strength and conditioning training, he’s now an inch taller and about 15 pounds heavier.
Head coach Ken Niumatalolo decided to move Carothers to fullback prior to spring practice of his plebe year and that has proved to be a wise decision. The 5-foot-9, 203-pound sophomore has been a remarkable revelation, ranking second on the team with 637 rushing yards despite only seeing significant action in the last seven games.
“I would definitely say it’s been an amazing journey so far this season,” said Carothers, who was no better than fifth on the depth chart coming out of August training camp.
A concussion sustained early in preseason caused Carothers to miss considerable practice time and he received limited repetitions upon return. The former Mr. Football for Kentucky opened the season on the scout team and played in a junior varsity game against Jireh Prep.
Carothers got into the game for one possession and wound up scoring a touchdown, a harbinger of things to come. Niumatalolo said the sophomore showed up strong in several areas for which the coaching staff conducts analytics.
“Jamale stood out with some of our catapult numbers. Really, that’s how we found him,” Niumatalolo said. “It was like ‘Wow, who ran that fast?’ Jamale had some of the fastest numbers on the team. We realized we had to start giving him more reps.”
Carothers seized the opportunity and showed in practice he deserved to play in games. The youngster traveled to Tulsa and really opened some eyes with his performance in that contest, rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown on five carries, while catching a 26-yard pass off a trick play.
Carothers ran for 84 yards and a touchdown in the next game against Tulane and his playing time steadily increased thereafter. In fact, the sophomore has been so impressive and so productive he has replaced junior Nelson Smith as the starter the past three games.
Smith, who was enjoying a solid season himself before the sophomore entered the picture, has only received 13 carries in the last four games. That’s because the big-play potential of Carothers is too great to take him off the field.
“For Jamale to be where he is right now is pretty amazing. He was buried on the depth chart and was not getting many reps early in the season,” said Niumatalolo, who still chuckles about having Carothers play in a JV game.
Going into the showdown against archrival Army, Carothers has become Navy’s second-most dangerous weapon behind quarterback Malcolm Perry. The sophomore sensation is coming off a spectacular performance, having rushed for a career-high 188 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-41 victory over Houston.
Carothers broke loose for touchdown runs of 75, 29, 19, 17 and 8 yards in that contest – accelerating through massive holes created by the offensive line and racing untouched into the end zone.
“(Carothers) is the fastest fullback we’ve ever had here,” said Niumatalolo, who has been coaching at Navy a total of 22 years.
Just as his high school coach predicted, Carothers has excelled as a fullback in Navy’s option attack. He boasts a tremendous initial burst and the ability to hit holes quickly, while also possessing breakaway speed.
“Jamale is a unique runner. He’s always had great lower body strength, so I was confident he could develop to the point of being able to take the inside pounding,” Wallace said. “What really sets him apart is the speed and explosiveness. If there’s a crease, Jamale is going to hit it and go.”
Carothers was clocked at 4.54 in the 40-yard dash, which is fast. However, what always impressed Wallace was how that speed translated to the football field when Carothers was in a helmet and full pads.
“Jamale has as good of functional game speed as anyone I’ve ever coached. I’ve never seen anyone catch the kid,” said Wallace, who won 299 games while coaching Bowling Green from 1994 to 2017.
Wallace is quite familiar with Army-Navy since he had another player that figured prominently in the rivalry. Trent Steelman, who was a record-setting four-year starting quarterback for the Black Knights, is also a Bowling Green graduate.
In Wallace’s opinion, Carothers was vastly under-recruited considering he set the school record with 3,921 career rushing yards while leading Bowling Green to three Class 5A state championships.
Army, Austin Peay and Eastern Michigan were the only other schools that showed serious interest in the 2016 Gatorade Player of the Year for Kentucky.
Carothers knew all about Army and Navy because Steelman is such a legendary figure at Bowling Green. While in middle school, Carothers was in attendance when Navy played at Western Kentucky, which is located in Bowling Green.
“Getting up here and meeting all the guys, I thought they were just like me and I wanted to be part of something like this,” Carothers said when asked why he chose the Naval Academy.
Navy fullbacks coach Jason MacDonald previously served as the offensive coordinator at the Naval Academy Prep School and saw enough of Carothers during the 2017 season to predict success at the Division I level.
“You could tell Jamale had a different gear. It was obvious back then he was special,” MacDonald said.
Carothers played slotback at the prep school and again as a plebe at the academy. MacDonald was hired as fullbacks coach during the offseason and was not surprised to see Carothers listed on the board inside his position room.
“Jamale was always kind of a thicker kid, so it makes sense,” he said.
Carothers was given a chance to play on special teams in practice and that is when he showed up in the analytics report.
“Sometimes things happen during the season that are eye-opening. Jamale got on some special teams during practice and when you see him running downfield on kickoff or punt coverage, you’re like this kid is clearly different,” MacDonald said.
This story of a previously unknown sophomore going from non-factor to starter would not have happened had Carothers gotten discouraged and settled for serving on scout team.
“All the credit goes to Jamale for sticking with it, never complaining, always asking questions and working to get better,” MacDonald said.
MacDonald is particularly impressed with how quickly Carothers has learned the fullback position, both in terms of running and blocking.
“You’ve got a guy who has not even been playing that position for a full year. He has picked up things extremely fast from a mental standpoint,” MacDonald said. “You need an understanding of what the offensive line is doing and where the blocks are coming from. Jamale has great vision and instincts, but he’s also figuring things out mentally as well.”
Navy’s fullback trap has become the signature play for Carothers with most of his 13 touchdowns coming off it. Interior linemen Ford Higgins, David Forney and Peter Nestrowitz are creating big holes up the middle, while tackles Kendel Wright and Billy Honaker are getting to the next level to prevent linebackers from tackling the fullback.
“I think the offensive line is really coming off the ball hard and executing their blocks at a high level,” MacDonald said. “Jamale sees the hole, hits it and once he gets past the linebacker depth it’s on.”
Carothers makes the fullback trap look different because he has the burst to get through the second level in a hurry and the finishing speed to then turn those runs into touchdowns.
“It’s definitely the offensive line starting the play off. They’re doing a great job of blocking for me,” Carothers said. “It’s just a matter of getting the ball, finding my blocks and hitting the hole as hard as I can.”
Carothers smiles when asked what his former teammates at Bowling Green would think of him playing fullback at the collegiate level.
“They would never guess I would be a fullback. I was a spread running back in high school, catching passes out of the backfield and stuff like that,” he said. “Fullback is working out well for me so I’m pretty happy with the change.”