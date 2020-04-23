Navy nose guard Jackson Pittman considered a ‘sleeper’ prospect ahead of NFL draft

Anybody that watched Jackson Pittman dominate the line of scrimmage during the Army-Navy game would not doubt his bona fides as an NFL prospect.
Pittman finished with five tackles, four of which were solo and two and a half that resulted in a loss. Those statistics don’t tell the entire story of how disruptive Pittman was that December day at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Army could not effectively block Navy’s massive nose guard, who repeatedly broke into the backfield to blow up plays.
It was almost a repeat performance later in the month when Pittman held his ground against the highly regarded interior offensive line of Kansas State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
“In terms of overall technique, maintaining gap integrity and executing assignments, Jackson trended upward throughout the season. He just got better with every game,” Navy defensive line coach Jerrick Hall said this week. “As a coach, it was fun to watch those last two games. Jackson played the position the way it is meant to be played.”
Pittman, a reliable three-year starter who enjoyed an outstanding senior season, has blossomed into a legitimate NFL prospect. Some analysts rate the Tennessee native as a possible late-round selection, while others envision him as a priority free agent.
“I’ve had some pretty positive interactions with the NFL folks. I’ve heard I might get drafted but I’d be just as happy to sign as a free agent,” Pittman told The Capital this week. “It’s all about getting your foot in the door. If I can just get into some team’s training camp, I feel confident I will prove I can play at that level.”
Randy Cross, who served as color commentator for numerous CBS Sports Network broadcasts of Navy games the last three seasons, called Pittman a “sleeper” in a recent Twitter post. Cross, who played 13 seasons in the NFL and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection as a center, added that Pittman could be a “Kyle Williams-type steal," referencing the former six-time Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills.
Kevin Carter, a standout defensive end in the NFL from 1995 through 2008 who is now a television analyst for college football, also likes the looks of Pittman. He posted a highlight of Pittman drilling the fullback in the in the backfield during the Army-Navy game to Twitter.
“Great players sometimes come from where (we) don’t expect it, which is why I’m rooting for this young man,” Carter wrote of Pittman. “He WILL play somewhere this fall in the SUNDAY LEAGUE!”
Pittman is a product of Brentwood Academy, a perennial powerhouse located in the Tennessee town of the same name. Brentwood has produced several NFL players, including former Green Bay Packers center Scott Wells, former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett and current Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Wells, who spent a total of 10 seasons in the NFL and was a Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl pick, is now coaching at his alma mater and is helping Pittman prepare for his anticipated pro audition.
“This kid is a stud! After working with him, I can honestly say that his character and work ethic alone will be an instant asset to any locker room. Kid can play ball, too!” Wells said in a Twitter post.
Veteran agent Brian Parker represented Wells for most of his career. It was Wells who connected Parker with Pittman.
“Scott Wells called and asked if I would be interested in representing a Navy player,” Parker said in a telephone interview this week. “My exact response was: ‘Sure, as long as it’s No. 99, the nose tackle.’ I watched the Liberty Bowl and Jackson was flashing all game.”
Parker has served as agent for dozens of NFL players over the years and learned scouts consider six key factors when evaluating prospects: height, weight, speed, character, consistency and smarts.
“Jackson possesses all those traits," Parker said. “There are certain characteristics teams look for in a late-round draft pick or priority free agent. Those players need to have the right attitude and temperament. Jackson is the type of player a head coach wants in his locker room.”
Two-way talent?
In somewhat of a surprising twist, Parker is marketing Pittman to NFL general managers and scouts as a player capable of playing on either side of the ball. Pittman was a two-way starter during his days at Brentwood Academy and was recruited by some schools as a center.
Pittman revealed to The Capital that Navy running game coordinator Ashley Ingram, who personally coaches the centers and guards, had hoped he would become an offensive lineman. Pittman found a home at nose guard and was a four-year contributor, playing in 52 of 53 possible games with 39 starts during his career.
After hearing one NFL team was interested in Pittman as a center, Parker had him start working with Wells to re-acclimate to that position. Wesley Johnson, who just completed his sixth season in the NFL as a center, has also been tutoring Pittman on snapping the ball and pass blocking.
“Teams are looking for guys that are versatile and willing to be coached. Jackson is willing to play wherever the coaching staff wants,” Parker said. “I learned long ago not to predict the NFL draft. However, I have no doubt Jackson will get an opportunity to play professional football.”
Pittman, who played every position along the offensive line while at Brentwood Academy, confirmed he would be willing to convert to center if necessary. “Whatever will get me on an NFL roster,” he said.
With the Naval Academy conducting remote instruction, Pittman is back home in Antioch, Tennessee — a small town located about 10 minutes out of Nashville. He is weightlifting daily at a friend’s garage and doing field work with personal trainer Scott Reall.
Pittman was unable to participate in the Navy Pro Day that was scheduled for this month and private workouts with several teams, including the hometown Tennessee Titans, were canceled. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder is not worried about those missed opportunities to impress the scouts.
“Actually, I think it might have worked in my favor. Teams are relying more on game film to evaluate since they haven’t been able to bring guys to their facilities,” Pittman said. “I played in 51 of 52 games during my college career, which shows my durability and ability to withstand the pounding. There is a lot of good game film of me for the scouts to check out.”
Reall, who was once an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Tennessee Titans, has been working regularly with Pittman at Rose Park in Nashville. That facility, which Belmont University uses for numerous sports, has a full-sized artificial turf field that is ideal for speed and agility training.
“We switched from training for the specificity of a Pro Day to doing a typical NFL offseason program,” said Reall, who also worked at “Power Five” programs Alabama and Ohio State. “For Jackson, the focus is on being able to change direction quickly, get upfield and get vertical. We do a lot of drills that relate to his position.”
When Reall was helping prepare Pittman for the Navy Pro Day, he had the big man routinely practicing the three-cone and pro agility drills. Reall said Pittman was posting times that would have ranked highly among the group of interior defensive linemen that were invited to the NFL Combine.
“Jackson was posting times that were really impressive for his size and position. He has really done a lot to enhance his speed, quickness and explosiveness,” Reall said. “For a man 305 pounds, Jackson is very light on his feet and extremely quick. It’s hard to find someone that size with that type of speed and agility.”
Hall, who only coached Pittman for one year, believes his prized pupil has a chance to play at the next level.
“Jackson is definitely big enough, tough enough, strong enough and smart enough. The kid has a tremendous work ethic and his play on the football field speaks for itself,” said Hall, who played defensive tackle at N.C. State.
If Pittman does not make the NFL, he will serve as a surface warfare officer aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship Gunston Hall along with former Navy football teammates Nizaire Cromartie and O.J. Davis.