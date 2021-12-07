Naval Academy graduate Bill Squires has seen every Army-Navy game at The Meadowlands complex

Bill Squires has two passions when it comes to his sports fandom: Navy football and New York Giants football.
Those two worlds will collide Saturday when the 122nd Army-Navy game is held at MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants of the NFL.
Squires has attended 23 consecutive Army-Navy football games, and this will be a special one. The New Jersey native served two separate stints in operations management at the old Giants Stadium that previously occupied The Meadowlands site in East Rutherford, N.J.
Squires now operates his own consulting business and counts the New York Giants as a valued client. This marks the first time Army-Navy has been held at MetLife Stadium and Squires will be seated right on the 50-yard line in section 313 of the upper deck.
Considering his current position and close ties with both MetLife Stadium and New York Giants officials, Squires could no doubt enjoy “America’s Game” in the warmth and comfort of a luxury box.
However, the veteran football fan proudly proclaims that “I don’t sit in suites” during games and would prefer to be among the 12 members of his Naval Academy company who are coming to the game.
Giants Stadium served as home to both of New York’s NFL franchises from 1976 through 2009. That facility, owned by the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, hosted four Army-Navy games. Squires attended each of those contests.
Army-Navy at Meadowlands
In 1989, quarterback Alton Grizzard directed a gutsy last-minute drive that set up a 32-yard game-winning field goal by Frank Schenk that gave Navy a thrilling 19-17 victory over Army. Schenk, now leader of the Navy Football Brotherhood organization, remains a folk hero among Navy fans for withstanding enormous pressure and 80,000 screaming fans to boot the ball through the middle of the uprights with 11 seconds left.
“I was sitting at the 50-yard line on the mezzanine level and that was one of the most thrilling moments I’ve ever experienced,” Squires said.
It was a completely different story in 1993 when Army beat Navy 16-14 at The Meadowlands complex. Navy kicker Ryan Bucchianeri missed an 18-yard field goal wide right with six seconds remaining.
That was not even the low point of Army-Navy week as the game was played three days after Grizzard, co-captain of the 1990 team, was shot and killed in Coronado, California. Lieutenant Grizzard, a legendary figure in Navy football who was a special forces officer, was murdered along with Ensign Kerryn O’Neil by Ensign George Smith.
Things got worse as three midshipmen returning from the Army-Navy game at Giants Stadium were killed in an auto accident less than a mile from the academy gates. Lisa M. Winslow, Autumn Pevzner and Robin Pegram all died when another midshipman, Brian Clark, ran into a fallen tree in heavy rain and darkness along Route 450.
Squires grows silent and somber when the events of that first week of December 1993 are discussed and declines to comment out of respect for those that died.
However, the 1997 showdown at Giants Stadium is much memorable for many reasons. First and foremost, it was the first Army-Navy game for Squires’ son, who was six months old at the time.
“My son was baptized in the same church I was [at] the day before Army-Navy,” recalled Squires, who grew up in South Orange, New Jersey.
Of course, Sean Squires does not remember the Midshipmen routing the Black Knights 39-7 behind quarterback Chris McCoy, who rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns.
Squires worked as director of operations for Giants Stadium from 1990 to 1995, which means he oversaw the facility when it hosted the 1993 Army-Navy game. He returned to northern New Jersey with the title of vice president and general manager of Giants Stadium in 2000 and was delighted to host the 2002 Army-Navy game there.
Quarterback Craig Candeto ran wild that day, rushing for six touchdowns and passing for another to lead Navy to a 58-12 rout. Candeto set an NCAA record for single-game rushing touchdowns by a quarterback and directed an offense that rolled up 508 total yards as the Midshipmen began what would become a series-record 14-game winning streak against the Black Knights.
“I’m hoping this year’s Army-Navy game goes a lot like the last two that were held at Giants Stadium,” Squires said.
Squires was recruited to Navy as a baseball player out of Columbia High and jokes about “majoring in graduating” from the academy. He did so in 1975, commissioned as a pilot.
Squires received his wings as a P-3 pilot in December 1976 and predominantly performed anti-submarine warfare, which routinely required 10-hour missions. He would deploy all over the world and log more than 4,000 flight hours while serving 12 years on active duty, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander.
One of Squires’ last service assignments was as communications officer aboard the USS John F. Kennedy, an aircraft carrier based out of Mayport, Florida. When that ship returned to port in March 1986, Squires reached out to the New York Yankees about taking the crew to a spring training game.
Squires is a lifelong fan of the Yankees, whose spring training complex was in Fort Lauderdale at the time. In addition to getting 500 tickets, Squires also arranged for owner George Steinbrenner and several Yankees executives to tour the USS John F. Kennedy.
“I asked Mr. Steinbrenner how one would get into the professional sports industry, and he gave me his home number and said he wanted to hire me someday,” Squires said.
Career Transition
Squires went to work for Steinbrenner in March 1987 as assistant director of stadium operations at Yankee Stadium.
“Within two months, I became interim director of stadium operations because Steinbrenner fired my boss,” Squires said. “I was told I had two months to prove myself or I would meet the same fate. I literally lived at the stadium to make sure I was on top of everything.”
The New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority hired Squires away from the Yankees and he counts the 1993 Army-Navy game among the three greatest events he organized while managing Giants Stadium — the other two being the 1994 World Cup and the 1995 visit of Pope John Paul II.
Squires now owns Right Stuff Consulting and serves as liaison between the Giants organization and MetLife Stadium management.
Ron VanDeVeen worked for Squires for three years when the latter was running Giants Stadium and pretty much replaced him in that role. He said Squires, who is a past president of the Stadium Manager’s Association, is a notable figure in the business.
“Bill is an incredible individual, was a fantastic boss and an outstanding leader,” said VanDeVeen, who is now president and CEO of MetLife Stadium. “Bill taught me some of the Naval Academy ways such as the five basic responses to any question. I learned an awful lot about this business from him.”
Squires, 68, has enjoyed many fond memories of Navy football and is especially grateful that coach Ken Niumatalolo adopted his son for a season. Sean Squires, now 24, has cystic fibrosis and visited the academy for a Navy practice in 2010.
Afterward, Niumatalolo gathered the players and told them what Sean Squires has been through because of the inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs.
Sean was given the honor of breaking the team huddle and every single Navy football player then stood in line to shake his hand. Sean would develop a special relationship with quarterback Ricky Dobbs, who threw the youngster into the air after Navy stunned Notre Dame, 35-17, at MetLife Stadium in 2010.
Last year, Squires almost died from COVID — spending weeks on a ventilator while hospitalized at Cooperman Medical Center for 48 days beginning in late March. He spent another 22 days at the Kessler Institute of Rehabilitation relearning how to walk and perform other basic motor skills.
Neither that harrowing ordeal, nor the fact the 2020 Army-Navy game was moved from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, prevented Squires from attending. No civilian fans were allowed inside Michie Stadium on a cold, damp, foggy day in West Point, N.Y. Only the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets were allowed in the stands.
Squires used his connections to get a job as a security guard at Michie Stadium and was positioned at the 30-yard line in front of the 4,000-plus midshipmen. That is why this year’s Army-Navy game will be the 24th in a row for Squires.
“A lot of other people’s streaks were broken because of the unusual circumstances, but not mine,” he said. “I’m just thankful I was healthy enough to go last year after what I went through with COVID. I wouldn’t have made it through without the support of my classmates and company mates.”
ARMY VS. NAVY
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Dec. 11, 3 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 1430 AM