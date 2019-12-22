This season’s service academy showdown against Air Force will always be remembered fondly by members of the Navy Football Brotherhood.
That organization, led by 1991 graduate and former standout placekicker Frank Schenk, welcomed back a very special visitor to Annapolis for that Oct. 5 game.
Retired Capt. Jack Gillooly, the oldest living Navy football player, watched from the Superintendent’s Tent as the Midshipmen defeated the Falcons, 34-25, in the first leg of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series.
Prior to the game, Gillooly spent time at the Navy Football Brotherhood tailgate party and spun tales of his time as a two-way tackle for the 1942 and 1943 teams.
“It was an honor and privilege for us to meet and spend time with Jack,” said Schenk, whose leadership has transformed the Navy football alumni group. “All the former players enjoyed meeting Jack and hearing his stories.”
The Naval Academy Athletic Association provided a parking pass and free tickets for Gillooly, who attended the Air Force game along with his son Lon and granddaughter Bethany. They watched from special seats in the hospitality area in the end zone above the Yeager Pavilion along with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
During a television timeout, a video tribute to Gillooly was played on the video scoreboards. Gillooly stood at the railing and waved as the sellout crowd at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial gave him a standing ovation.
“It was a great game and dad enjoyed himself immensely,” Lon Gillooly said. “Athletic director Chet Gladchuk was extremely gracious and made sure his folks rolled out the red carpet for dad, who really appreciated being treated with such dignity and respect.”
Gillooly, who recently celebrated his 99th birthday, is a member of the Naval Academy Class of 1945. Those midshipmen actually graduated in 1944 due to an accelerated curriculum program implemented during World War II.
Gillooly would go on to a highly decorated career, initially as a surface warfare officer and later as a Naval aviator. He fought in three of the battles that are recognized on the façade of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium before retiring with the rank of captain in 1974.
It has been 76 years since Gillooly represented Navy on the gridiron, but he still recalls those times with great fondness. He was a two-year varsity letterman as an offensive and defensive tackle under head coach Billick Whelchel.
“I’ve never forgotten my days playing Navy football. That was the highlight of my life,” Gillooly told The Capital in a telephone interview earlier this month. “Those were good, tough Navy football teams and I was proud to be part of the program.”
From Clarksburg to Annapolis
Swede Larson was the head coach at Navy when Gillooly was recruited from his home state of West Virginia. He starred at Washington Irving High in Clarksburg and spent two years playing junior college football at Potomac State in Keyser.
A sporting goods salesman from Baltimore who worked as a bird dog scout for renowned Navy assistant Rip Miller discovered Gillooly, having asked the Potomac State head coach if he had any “talented football players that can also perform arithmetic.
A couple letters of recommendation were sent to Miller on behalf of Gillooly, who was 20 years old at the time. One week later, a letter from Miller informed Gillooly he would be welcomed as a Navy football player, provided he received the proper acceptance and appointment to the academy.
Albert Channell was the team captain and standout end for the 1943 team that compiled an 8-1 record with the lone loss coming to Notre Dame at Municipal Stadium in Cleveland. Navy beat other powerhouse programs of the day such as Penn State, Duke and Georgia Tech along with Ivy League opponents Cornell, Columbia and Pennsylvania.
Of course, the highlight of the season was a 13-0 shutout of archrival Army at Michie Stadium in West Point. It was the fifth straight win in the series for the Midshipmen and was witnessed by only 15,000 because of the 10-mile rule established the year before by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
On November 29, 1941, just before the United States entered World War II, 100,000 fans attended the Army-Navy game at Municipal Stadium in Philadelphia. Eight days later, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
President Roosevelt issued a decree that only residents within 10 miles of Annapolis could attend the 1942 Army-Navy game, stating the war effort should not be impeded by the railway system transporting fans to the traditional site in Philadelphia.
Quarterback Harold “Al” Hamberg, blocking back Wayne “Stu” Nelson and lineman George Brown Jr. were some of the standout members of the 1943 team, which was ranked fourth in the final Associated Press poll.
Gillooly remembers how big a deal it was to play Columbia at Yankees Stadium in 1942. He started that game and suffered an injury. He came back in time to participate in one practice prior to the Army game two weeks later.
“The guy who started in my place got knocked out right away. I wound up playing the rest of the game,” said Gillooly, who was 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds in his prime.
Gillooly and his classmates knew shortly after the U.S. entered World War II they would not be graduating in 1945 as expected. Naval Academy classes were accelerated during the war and the education process was completed in three years, which was welcomed by all those men affected. They knew the United States Navy was expanding at a rapid rate and ships were being built so fast there were not enough sailors to operate them.
“We couldn’t wait to get out there. We were anxious to do our part,” said Gillooly, recalling how Naval officers that fought in Pacific Ocean battles would come back to the academy to address the current midshipmen. “We were afraid the war would end before we could contribute to the effort.”
Thrown into Battle
So it was that Gillooly graduated in May 1944 at the age of 22 and was quickly assigned to the USS Columbia, a Cleveland-class light cruiser that was commissioned in July 1942. He joined the ship while it was berthed in Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.
Shortly thereafter, Gillooly found himself in the middle of the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the largest naval engagement of World War II with more than 200,000 personnel involved. It was fought in waters near the Philippine Islands of Leyte, Samar and Luzon from Oct. 23-26.
It consisted of four separate engagements with the Columbia playing an integral role in the Battle of Surigao Straits. It was there the American ships performed a classic maneuver and “crossed the T” of the Japanese column, ultimately sinking the battleship Yamashiro and heavily damaging the cruiser Mogami, forcing the other enemy units to retire.
“They came up through the strait in single file and all our guns were on them. It was the most spectacular scene you could ever believe, the biggest Fourth of July you ever saw,” Gillooly recalled.
From his gun mount aboard the Columbia, Gillooly watched as General Douglas MacArthur made good on his 1942 promise of “I shall return” by going ashore in the Philippines. He chuckled when recalling that MacArthur was forced to return to the USS Nashville and repeat the landing so the Associated Press could get a photo.
Troops had landed on Leyte Island and the U.S. 3rd Fleet, under the command of Admiral William F. Halsey Jr., was assigned to provide distant cover and support for the invasion. A lack of unified command and failures in communication almost produced a strategic disaster for the American forces when the Japanese planned an attack using three separate fleets.
Halsey’s ships were exposed and if not for the bravery and heroic performance of fighter pilots from the USS Essex and other jet carriers, the Battle of the Sibuyan Sea may not have been the strategic success it was.
Columbia was among the first U.S. ships damaged by the kamikaze attacks the Japanese introduced at this point in the Pacific theater. Following one near miss, the Columbia was struck in the port quarter by a plane that penetrated two decks before exploding, killing 13.
While the Columbia would wind up taking three kamikaze hits, she never sank and was able to limp back to California for repairs. Gillooly, a third division ensign manning the forward five-inch Director, entered flight school at Pensacola following World War II.
“After fighting in that war, I decided for the next one I wanted to be up in the air,” said Gillooly, who earned his wings in 1948 and was part of the Patuxent River squadron for a while.
Gillooly was part of the Navy’s first spy squadron performing electronic countermeasures, flying close to China and Russia in order to find blind spots in radar surveillance. His Martin P-4M Mercator reconnaissance aircraft was attacked by enemy jets several times, incidents that were never reported because of the sensitive nature of the spy missions.
It was during the Korean War and then Lieutenant Gillooly served as operations officer for the squadron that operated out of the Philippines. He was promoted to commander and flew an anti-submarine plane (Grumman S-2 Tracker) from the USS Randolph aircraft carrier. He was responsible for discovering a Russian submarine three miles off the coast of Cuba and forcing it to surface.
Captain Gillooly commanded the USS Wasp and later the Orlando Naval Training Center. Following retirement, he served as executive director for Orlando International Airport for 12 years.
“I’ve lived a great life and the Lord has been good to me,” said Gillooly, one of the few Naval Academy Class of 1945 members still standing.