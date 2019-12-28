Gene Taylor has fond memories of his formative days as an athletic administrator.
Taylor’s first job in collegiate athletics was at the Naval Academy, where he was hired in 1986 as the assistant ticket manager. He spent 15 years in Annapolis, steadily climbing the ladder within the athletic department while performing a myriad of roles.
Along the way, Taylor developed friendships that remain strong to this day.
“It was a great time to be at the Naval Academy. I was there when the staff consisted of a lot of young, single guys and we had a ton of fun,” Taylor said. “We’d work various athletic events then head to Riordan’s. During summers, we’d go boating on the Chesapeake Bay. I loved Annapolis and I loved the Naval Academy – still do on both counts.”
Those memories came flooding back to Taylor earlier this month when he learned Navy would meet Kansas State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Nearly two decades after he left Annapolis, Taylor has reached the pinnacle of the profession as an athletic director at a Power Five Conference school.
“I’m excited that Navy is the opponent for a lot of reasons,” said Taylor, who was hired as Kansas State athletic director in April 2017. “First off, it’s always cool to play against a service academy. To have it be Navy makes it more fun for me personally because that is where I got my start. I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of the Navy folks I know in Memphis.”
Taylor’s roommate for a while during his early years in Annapolis was Mike Schofield, who spent three decades as Navy’s water polo coach. Taylor met his wife Cathy through Schofield because she is his sister.
Another close friend from those days was Emmett Davis, now in his second stint as a Navy men’s basketball assistant. Davis assisted head coach Don DeVoe from 1986 through 1998, arriving in Annapolis the same year as Taylor.
“Gene is one of my best friends in the world to this day,” said Davis, noting that Taylor was a groomsman in his wedding. “Gene is one of the finest human beings I know. Just a real honest, down-to-earth person.”
The Davis and Taylor families get together annually while attending the college basketball Final Four and have watched each other’s children grow up. Emmett Davis, who left Navy to become head coach at Colgate then returned in 2015 as an assistant to current head coach Ed DeChellis, had no doubt Taylor would go straight to the top.
“I knew Gene was going to be a big-time athletic director one day because he’s genuine. He truly cares about the people he works with and the student-athletes he works for,” Davis said. “Gene is an ideal administrator because he’s a real people person and has an innate ability to always see the big picture. It’s great to see good people get rewarded in this business.”
Navy basketball plays at Virginia on Sunday then opens Patriot League play on Jan. 2, two days after the Liberty Bowl. Davis is disappointed he will not be in Memphis with the rest of his family, which includes a son and namesake who is a junior wide receiver for the Navy football team.
Learning the Ropes
Taylor was born and raised in Arizona and graduated from Arizona State with a business management degree. He earned a master’s in sports administration from St. Thomas University in Florida and did an internship at Southern Methodist University.
A classmate from St. Thomas tipped off Taylor about an entry level business job at the Naval Academy and he interviewed over the phone with Bill Dammeyer, the director of ticket operations at the time.
“Bill offered me the job, so I loaded up my truck and started driving east,” Taylor said.
Taylor arrived in Annapolis on the same day Rear Admiral Ronald Marryott was sworn in as Naval Academy superintendent.
“I had to park all the way out at Hospital Point and walk to Ricketts Hall on a hot summer day,” Taylor recalled with a chuckle. “I was soaked in sweat when I walked in to meet my new boss. Not exactly the best way to make a first impression.”
Captain James “Bo” Coppedge was the Navy athletic director in those days and assigned Taylor to serve as bookkeeper for the gift shop and tour guide service in addition to assisting Dammeyer in the ticket department.
Coppedge retired two years later and was replaced by Jack Lengyel, who became an important mentor for Taylor. Lengyel saw great potential in Taylor and ultimate promoted him to senior associate athletic director for internal operations.
“I was very fortunate to have held a variety of positions during those 15 years at Navy. I learned about every aspect of running an athletic department,” said Taylor, who married the former Cathy Schofield in July 1994.
Lengyel realized Taylor had done all he could with the Naval Academy Athletic Association and made it a personal mission to send him to the next level.
“Jack told me I was ready to become an athletic director and was determined to use his contacts to make that happen,” said Taylor, who initially interviewed at The Citadel without being hired. “I’ll never forget the day Jack asked: What do you know about North Dakota State?”
Nothing was the answer, but Taylor traveled to the Fargo campus for an interview. A forceful recommendation from Lengyel helped him land the job in the summer of 2001.
“I remember the president saying: ‘If this guy is half as good as you told me, I’m hiring him right away.’ A few years later, she called and thanked me profusely for pushing so hard for Gene,” Lengyel said.
A Leap of Faith
Cathy Taylor was understandably apprehensive about picking up and moving to one of the coldest cities in America. “Cathy left Annapolis kicking and screaming. Many years later, she left Fargo kicking and screaming as well,” Gene Taylor said.
Taylor took over a North Dakota State athletic program that had competed at the Division II level for years and shepherded it into Division I-AA. He hired Craig Bohl as head football coach in 2003 and together they made the Bison a perennial powerhouse in the Football Championship Subdivision.
North Dakota State captured three straight FCS national championships (2011-2013) under Bohl, who would be hired away by Wyoming. The Bison did not skip a beat because Taylor promoted defensive coordinator Chris Klieman to head coach and he led the program to four more national titles (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018).
Taylor played an instrumental role in forming the Great West Football Conference in February 2004, an affiliation that gave North Dakota State an immediate home in Division I.
In addition to football, the North Dakota State men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, softball and women’s golf programs all regularly qualified for NCAA tournaments. The NDSU athletics budget tripled from $5 million in Taylor’s first year to $15 million at the time of his departure.
Taylor’s goal was to eventually become an athletic director at a Power Five conference school and realized he could not do so directly from North Dakota State. He needed Power Five experience and therefore accepted the position of deputy director of athletics at Iowa under Gary Barta.
“Gary asked if I could give him three years and that’s exactly what I did,” said Taylor, who was the No. 2 administrator in the department behind Barta.
Taking the Next Step
Taylor got his long-awaited shot at Kansas State after John Currie left for Tennessee. His past Navy connections came in handy when it came time to interview with school president Richard Myers, a retired four-star general who served as the 15th Chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff.
Taylor reached out to longtime Navy senior associate athletic director Carl Tamulevich for assistance. Tamulevich’s roommate and 1968 classmate at the Naval Academy had been Admiral Michael Mullen, who served as the 28th Chief of Naval Operations.
“It carried some weight when another former member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff gave me a recommendation,” Taylor said.
Taylor’s first major hire came last winter when he had to replace legendary head football coach Bill Snyder following his second retirement from Kansas State. Taylor tabbed Klieman, who he trusted from their days together at North Dakota State.
“Watching what he did at North Dakota State and knowing him personally, I felt strongly that Chris would be a great fit here. I knew he could be a success,” Taylor said.
Klieman is off to a strong start, having led Kansas State to an 8-4 record this season that included a stunning upset of Oklahoma. Basketball has also done well under Taylor’s leadership, capturing the Big 12 Conference championship and advancing to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season.
Graduating student-athletes is always the top priority and academic success has continued under Taylor’s guidance as K-State continues to rank among the top schools in the Big 12 in APR and graduation success rate.
Taylor is overseeing a $105 million capital campaign for an end zone project at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and a new indoor football facility. He also announced plans for a new $15 million baseball and soccer Facility that is currently under construction.
Balancing the budget and fundraising are the most important job of an athletic director and Taylor has done both. In addition to achieving a budget surplus for the ninth and 10th straight years, the Kansas State athletic department saw overall cash gifts total $30.9 million in the 2018 fiscal year.
Taylor, 62, was asked how much longer he intends to work as an athletic director.
“As long as they’ll let me. It could be another 10 years or so because I’m having too much fun,” he said.
Taylor attended the recent Army-Navy game in Philadelphia and stopped in Annapolis beforehand to have dinner at O’Loughlin’s with Lengyel.
“I wouldn’t be where I am now if it weren’t for Jack. He’s made a major impact on my career,” he said.
Lengyel served as Navy athletic director from 1988 to 2001 and called Taylor the “best assistant I ever had.” That is saying something considering two other former Navy assistants — Steve Orsini (Central Florida, SMU) and Mike Bobinski (Purdue) — also became athletic directors at Division I schools.
“Gene has proven himself and done a marvelous job everywhere he’s been,” said Lengyel, who recently moved back to Annapolis. “Gene has such a wonderful personality and treats everyone with great respect. I’ve never heard anyone say a bad word about Gene Taylor.”
Liberty Bowl
NAVY VS. KANSAS STATE
Memphis, Tenn.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN Radio: 1090 AM