Fox NFL Sunday coming to Annapolis to put spotlight on Naval Academy

Fox Sports was poised to have one of the more intriguing games of the week with Green Bay visiting Kansas City — until Aaron Rodgers went into the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, ending a potential shootout with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Fox is taking its pregame show on the road, though, for its annual salute to the military for Veterans Day.
This year’s salute will take place from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, marking the second time in three years the show is broadcasting from a service academy. Fox visited the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2019.
“I think there’s something special when it is in front of the students. They have such tough days, and this is just kind of a day off for them to have fun with the guys and to be part of it,” Fox NFL Sunday producer Bill Richards said.
One of the features on Sunday’s two-hour pregame show is about New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his family’s history with the academy. Belichick’s father, Steve, was the longest-tenured assistant coach in Navy football history — spanning more than 30 years. Also, the Belichick Library is housed in the lobby of the Navy football offices on the top floor of Ricketts Hall and is believed to have one of the most extensive collection of football books outside of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The “Fox NFL Sunday” crew of Terry Bradshaw, Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer will get to experience many different aspects of life at the academy along with getting to interact with the midshipmen during the day.
In addition to the pregame show, the halftime and postgame shows will also originate from the Naval Academy.
“For our group and all the people that make our Sunday show happen, it’s their favorite thing to do,” Long said. “I think it’s a great reminder of all the sacrifice that many have made over the course of the history of our country.”
Capital Gazette staff writer Bill Wagner contributed to this report.