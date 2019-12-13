Ask Ford Higgins to reflect on his Navy football career and he’ll use the words grateful and thankful about a dozen times.
Higgins is thankful for the support of Paul Carothers, his teammate at Greater Atlantic Christian School and now classmate at the Naval Academy. When Navy assistant Ashley Ingram was on a home visit with the Carothers family, he was encouraged to also recruit Higgins.
“Paul and his father pulled up my film to show Coach Ingram. Paul knew I would be interested in a place like this,” Higgins said. “I was fortunate that Paul came here so I kind of learned about the whole concept of a service academy as far as the great education it offers and the opportunity to serve the country afterward.”
Higgins is grateful to his parents, Rick and Betsy, for instilling the values that would prompt him to seriously consider the Naval Academy.
“Because of the wisdom of my parents and others I surrounded myself with, I understood how great an opportunity this place provided,” he said.
Higgins was given the opportunity to play football for Navy despite weighing just 218 pounds as a senior at Greater Atlanta Christian. Not many Division I schools would even consider recruiting an offensive lineman that light.
“I’m extremely thankful Coach Niumat and Coach Ingram took a shot on me coming out of high school,” he said.
Ingram took a closer look at Higgins and saw enough positives to invite the youngster to Navy’s summer camp.
“I trusted the coach at Greater Atlanta Christian, so I watched Ford’s film,” Ingram said. “All the things you think about with Ford — his energy, his athleticism, his toughness — all those things were evident when you watched the tape.”
It didn’t take long for Higgins to prove himself at that camp, showing the Navy coaching staff he was worthy of an offer.
“Before we finished warmups, we knew this was the kind of guy we wanted on our team. You could see the energy and enthusiasm Ford possessed,” Ingram said. “Everything you see in Ford now you could see in about five minutes on the practice field that day.”
Higgins is grateful to have been coached by Ingram throughout his collegiate career. Ingram, the Navy running game coordinator, is considered one of the foremost option offensive line coaches in the country.
“I look up to Coach Ingram so much. He’s one of the greatest men I’ve ever been around, and I couldn’t be more fortunate to have him here all four years as my coach,” Higgins said. “He’s the one who developed me into the player I am today.”
Higgins is thankful to Dr. Lance LeClere, orthopedic surgeon for Navy football, along with head athletic trainer Jim Berry for helping him come back from a broken ankle and separated shoulder.
“I owe so much to Dr. LeClere, who did a great job with the surgery, as well as Jim Berry, who got me right with rehab,” Higgins said. “If it weren’t for them, I might not be here today. I’m extremely thankful for what they did for me.”
Blossoming as a Sophomore
Higgins did not see any varsity action as a freshman while working to add weight and strength. He was already wise enough to know how important spring camp would be later that year, especially after seeing where he stood in the minds of the coaching staff.
“Spring ball of plebe year is your first opportunity to show you have game. I was the last name on the scout team depth chart going into that spring, so I knew I faced an uphill climb,” Higgins said. “That was something I used as motivation. By the end of spring camp, I was rolling in with the ones.”
Navy had a pair of monstrous starting offensive tackles during the 2017 season in 300-pounders Jake Hawk and Andrew Wood. It was almost comical to see either of them replaced by the undersized Higgins, whose full-speed ahead approach endeared him to both Niumatalolo and Ingram.
“In this offense, you’re looking for athletic guys at tackle. Those guys don’t have to be the biggest linemen,” Ingram said. “Ford kind of fit the mold and could use his athleticism out in space.”
Higgins made his collegiate debut during the season opener at Florida Atlantic after Hawk sustained an injury.
“Hawk went down against FAU and I was the next man up. I’ll never forget that feeling of getting on the field for my first collegiate game,” said Higgins, who wound up playing in 10 contests as a sophomore and starting versus Central Florida. “That sophomore season was a huge confidence boost. I found out I could play at this level, which meant a lot.”
Higgins broke his foot in the Houston game and did not play against archrival Army or in the Military Bowl versus Virginia in 2017. After attacking rehabilitation with the same energy and effort he does defensive linemen, Higgins came back toward the end of spring practice. He promptly suffered the shoulder injury after just a few practices.
Sitting out almost the entire spring that year was tough because Higgins was supposed to be learning a new position. It was Niumatalolo who suggested switching the 6-foot-2, 260-pounder from tackle to center.
“Coach Niumat said we need this guy to be our center, to be the quarterback of the offensive line. You want your best leader at center,” Ingram explained. “We moved Ford to center, not because of his skill set, but because of the intangibles he brings: Being vocal, taking charge and providing that spark.”
By no means was the starting spot handed to Higgins, who had to rehab for a second time in a year and get back into playing shape after gaining weight while recovering from ankle surgery.
“Coming into August camp my junior season I felt like I had to prove myself again,” said Higgins, whose primary competition was 330-pound Bryan Barrett. “I knew that was a crucial moment in my career. I needed to show that I was healthy, still had my speed, still had some pop.”
Ingram admits he wasn’t sure if Higgins “could hold up” inside at his size, which is probably closer to 250 a few games into a grueling season.
“There are times when Ford is blocking guys who are 100 pounds heavier. What Ford has accomplished at that position at his size is remarkable,” Ingram said. “People that understand the position and know what we do offensively — to have a 250-pound center that has played as well as Ford is beyond impressive.”
Setting the Standard
Ingram is notoriously tough when grading the offensive linemen on effort and execution. However, if given a truth serum, he would acknowledge that Higgins has graded out extremely high in both areas the past two seasons while setting a high standard for the rest of the unit.
Higgins anchors the offensive line that has paved the way for Navy to lead the nation in rushing with 360.8 yards per game. Fullbacks Jamale Carothers and Nelson Smith have found huge holes up the middle due largely to Higgins controlling the nose guard or defensive tackle.
Niumatalolo and Ingram felt Higgins was worthy of postseason honors and were disappointed he was left off the All-American Athletic Conference team.
“I felt bad for Ford because I thought he was deserving of some recognition. When I told him I was sorry, Ford’s response was ‘I don’t care about that stuff. I just want to beat Army.’ I think if you asked any player on our team, they would tell you they have a ton of respect for Ford as both a person and a player,” Ingram said.
Senior guard T.J. Salu is close with Higgins, having roomed with him on the road and shared the same sponsor. Salu chuckles when recalling the moment he, Kendel Wright and David Forney realized their classmate was an offensive lineman.
“Ford followed us into the offensive line room and me, Kendel and Forney looked at him like ‘What are you doing? Shouldn’t you be going into the outside linebacker room?’ Ford was by far the smallest guy in the room,” Salu said.
Four years later, Salu understands how Higgins has been able to get it done as an undersized interior lineman.
“It all comes down to his mindset, which is second to none. Ford could go against a guy 6-foot-5 and 360 pounds and not care one bit. ‘I’ll still boom your stuff,' he would say. Ford loves talking about booming people,” Salu said. “We need all that Ford brings to the table on game day. He’s probably the most mentally tough person I know.”
Salu also described Higgins as thoughtful, articulate and analytical.
“It’s super funny to watch Ford respond to a text. He’ll take like 40 minutes to compose the response because he wants to make sure every word is perfect,” Salu said. “Ford is very genuine, that’s the first word that comes to mind. Every word that comes out of his mouth is heartfelt.”
According to Salu, the way Higgins plays in games is a reflective of his personality. The Norcross, Georgia native is “always amped up" to the point of sometimes being annoying, said Salu, who routinely tells his friend “Dude, c’mon, just chill out.”
Niumatalolo said Higgins gets so fired up during games he is almost frothing at the mouth.
“I have to remind myself not to look at Ford whenever it’s fourth down because he’s always like, ‘Let’s go for it. I know we can get it.’ He just plays with so much energy and excitement,” the 12th-year head coach said.
Higgins is grateful to have been elected as one of four captains by teammates.
“To be put in the position of team captain is a tremendous honor, very humbling,” he said. “It makes you want to be so much better knowing you represent your teammates, the program and the school.”
Higgins has received Marine Corps Ground as a service selection and is ready to take on that challenge with the same intensity he does a 350-pound nose guard.
“When I came into the program the football team had such a strong influence from Marines,” said Higgins noting several of the officer representatives and support personnel were officers in that branch of the service. “It was an easy decision for me. The morals, values and tradition of the Marine Corps are a lot like a football team culture. That’s something I wanted to continue to be part of.”
Ingram talks about how his sons, James and William, love Higgins and look up to him. He would be very proud if either wound up becoming men like Higgins.
“I think Ford is a great American and I think he will be an outstanding leader in the military,” Ingram said. “Ford is the same person every day. He brings a lot of energy and emotion, both on the football field and in his daily life. I have no doubt he will go on to do great things.”