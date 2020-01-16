Navy’s Ford Higgins goes from snapping football to shooting lacrosse ball

Ford Higgins was spending time with his sponsor family one weekend over the summer when he ran into former Navy lacrosse player Eddie McKinnon.
McKinnon is a member of the same community pool and introduced himself when Higgins showed up wearing a Navy football t-shirt.
One thing led to another and the starting center for the Navy football team mentioned to McKinnon that he played lacrosse in high school.
McKinnon was intrigued enough to dig up a high school highlight tape of Higgins playing attack for Greater Atlanta Christian School.
McKinnon, a Davidsonville native who served as captain of the 2002 Navy lacrosse team as a senior, came away impressed and contacted current head coach Joe Amplo.
“Eddie called me up and said the captain of the Navy football team is a lacrosse player and that his high school film looks pretty good,” recalled Amplo, who was hired in early June as the eighth head coach in the 112-year history of Navy lacrosse.
“I think that conversation with Eddie sparked something in Ford as well. About a week later, Ford popped into my office and said: ‘I’d like to possibly play lacrosse.’ Things kind of developed from there," Amplo added.
Amplo announced earlier this week via the Navy Lacrosse Twitter feed that Higgins was now a member of the team. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound senior is a reserve left-handed attackman for the Midshipmen and loving cradling a stick once again.
“I really appreciate Coach Amplo giving me this opportunity and I felt like it was something I couldn’t pass up,” Higgins told The Capital on Wednesday. “Fortunately, I was healthy enough after a long football season to come out and give it a go.”
Amplo did not immediately start scouring the internet to find the video necessary to evaluate Higgins as a lacrosse player. He was sold after learning that Higgins was chosen to represent all Navy varsity sports team captains, thereby earning the title “Captain of Captains.”
“Frankly, film wasn’t the main factor for me. This kid is the captain of captains at the Naval Academy,” Amplo said. “I couldn’t care if Ford remembered the proper way to hold the lacrosse stick, I needed that human being around my team.”
Amplo became further convinced of that fact while watching Higgins anchor an offensive line that paved the way for Navy to lead the nation in rushing this past season. He watched Higgins routinely take on 300-pound nose guards while clearing huge holes up the middle for quarterback Malcolm Perry and fullback Jamale Carothers.
“I’m watching this guy who is listed at 260 and looks more like 240 going against these monsters on the football field and getting the better of them,” Amplo said. “It was obvious that Ford played with great heart and toughness.”
From the outset, Amplo made it clear the primary reason he was adding Higgins to the roster was the leadership factor. He wanted Higgins to bring the same intangibles that helped Navy author one of the greatest turnarounds in Football Bowl Subdivision history — going from a 3-10 record in 2018 to an 11-2 mark in 2019.
“I’m sure Ford held his teammates accountable on and off the football field and that made a major impact on the team’s success,” Amplo said. “I told Ford: I need you to hold your new teammates to that same standard because we’re working to build that championship culture.”
Higgins was a scoring machine as a senior at Greater Atlanta Christian, firing in 71 goals and dishing off 29 assists in 20 games. He still holds the school’s single season record for both goals and points.
Scott Ratliff, who was an All-American long stick midfielder at Loyola-Maryland and currently plays professionally in the Premier Lacrosse League, has been head coach at Greater Atlanta Christian since 2014.
“Ford was a dominant force. He was the best athlete on the team — just so big, strong and fast,” Ratliff recalled. “He had tremendous hands and could catch everything. He was creative around the goal and a real finisher.”
Higgins was a sophomore and still somewhat raw when Ratliff arrived at Greater Atlanta Christian. He came from an ice hockey background and therefore had the hand and wrist action required but needed to sharpen the skills when it came to wielding a lacrosse stick.
“Ford fell in love with the wall and just worked really hard to make himself a better player,” Ratliff said. “He developed into an outstanding stick-handler, and once he learned how to use that big body to back down defenders around the goal there was no stopping him.”
Ratliff has remained close with Higgins, following his college football career and attending the 2018 Army-Navy game to show support.
“Ford will always have a special place in my heart because he was always filled with positive energy, was such a hard worker and great teammate,” said Ratliff, noting that younger brother Hudson Sullivan will be a starting defenseman for Greater Atlanta Christian this spring. “There was never a day that Ford wasn’t excited to be at practice. That type of energy is invaluable and is why Ford is my favorite player out of everyone I’ve ever coached.”
After four grueling years of football, which can really take a toll on the body of an offensive lineman, it would be nice to enjoy one spring semester at the Naval Academy without dealing with the demands of a varsity sport.
Higgins is the rare breed who did not know what to do with himself during the daily sports period after classes were complete.
“I want to continue to be part of a team. It’s something special to be part of a group of like-minded guys working toward one goal,” he said. “I’m so thankful that all the lacrosse guys have been so welcoming. My whole goal with this is to do anything I can to make the Navy lacrosse team better.”
Higgins has been working as the lefty attackman setting up on the right side of the goal when looking toward the end line. Of course, the starter at that spot is junior Christian Daniel, who has already amassed 74 points through two seasons.
“Christian and all the other guys on attack have been super nice as far as teaching me the plays and the most up-to-date techniques. It’s so much more advanced from what I experienced on the high school level,” Higgins said. “It’s a lot different at this level. Now I’m going against the best of the best. All the players on this team are incredible. I’m still working on getting those stick skills back.”
Amplo sees Higgins becoming more comfortable with each passing practice and said he’s already made tremendous strides since joining the team on Monday, January 6.
“Ford definitely has good hands and can score the ball. He’s a bigger target than you usually see in our sport and has a better lacrosse IQ than I thought he would,” Amplo said. “If Ford had been on a Division I lacrosse team all four years, he’d be a very impactful player.”
It did not take long for Amplo to see the energy and excitement, the passion and commitment, that Higgins brought to the Navy football team.
“Ford is already the favorite player on the team. Whenever he makes a good play all the guys are cheering for him,” Amplo said. “Will Ford help us on the field come game day? I’m not sure yet. However, when you consider the essence of leadership that he’s going to bring to our program – it’s a home run.”
Amplo already has some ideas of ways he could use Higgins if the former football player continues to improve as a lacrosse player.
“If we can get his skills developed to the point he can be trusted with the ball in his stick, I think Ford would be a terrific invert middie,” Amplo said. “From a matchup perspective, you put him behind the goal against a short stick and he’s going to get to goal-line extended.”
Higgins was a two-year starter at center for the Navy football team and was one of four captains during the 2019 season. He was recently named to the All-Bowl Team by the Associated Press after helping Navy rush for 323 yards in a 20-17 victory over Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.