Navy football’s Diego Fagot, Peter Nestrowitz earn All-American Athletic Conference honors

Navy senior offensive lineman Peter Nestrowitz was named first team All-American Athletic Conference, while junior linebacker Diego Fagot earned second team recognition, the league announced Tuesday. Voting for All-AAC honors is conducted by the conference’s 11 head coaches.
Nestrowitz closed out his career by starting 23 straight games at right guard for Navy. The 6-foot-3, 282-pound senior is a product of Paramus Catholic and native of the Township of Washington, N.J.
Fagot started all nine games he was available for in 2020 and led Navy with 72 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and three sacks. This was the second All-AAC nod for the 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who was a first team selection last season.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder was named AAC Offensive Player of the Year, while Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins earned Defensive Player of the Year. Ridder and Collins will be on opposing sides Saturday in the AAC championship game.
SMU kicker Chris Naggar was named AAC Special Teams Player of the Year, while East Carolina running back Rahjai Harris and SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV shared the Rookie of the Year award. Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell was tabbed by his counterparts as AAC Coach of the Year.
Ridder, who is a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award as the nation’s most outstanding player, has been instrumental in Cincinnati’s 8-0 record. He has passed for 1,821 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 526 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Collins was unanimously chosen AAC Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player in conference history to do so. A finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s best defensive player and Butkus Award as top linebacker, Collins has registered 51 tackles (11.5 for loss), four sacks and four interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns.
Naggar, a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football, is the first SMU player to earn the AAC Specials teams recognition. He leads the conference in scoring with an average of 9.4 points per game and has made a league-leading 17 field goals in 21 attempts. He hit game-winning field goals in back-to-back weeks against Memphis and Tulane to help SMU to a 5-0 start.
Harris rushed for 624 yards and four touchdowns in eight games, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and ranking third in the AAC as a true freshman with 78.0 yards per game. Bentley, a redshirt freshman, led the league with 913 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games and topped the conference with 91.3 yards per game.
Fickell was named Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons after leading Cincinnati into Saturday’s conference championship game with an undefeated record and No. 6 national ranking in the Associated Press and USA Today polls. The Bearcats have won their eight games by an average of 25.9 points against a schedule that included two Top 25 opponents.
For the complete list of All-American Athletic Conference selections, click here.