Navy football’s Diego Fagot, Peter Nestrowitz earn All-American Athletic Conference honors

Naggar, a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football, is the first SMU player to earn the AAC Specials teams recognition. He leads the conference in scoring with an average of 9.4 points per game and has made a league-leading 17 field goals in 21 attempts. He hit game-winning field goals in back-to-back weeks against Memphis and Tulane to help SMU to a 5-0 start.