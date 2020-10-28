Evan Fochtman, Crownsville resident and Archbishop Spalding product, retires from Navy football team because of multiple concussions

Evan Fochtman wants to become a Navy pilot following graduation in May. He knows getting through flight school requires a clear mind and intense concentration.
The Archbishop Spalding product has sustained five concussions during his high school and college football career, and as a result he’s unwilling to risk the chance of incurring another considering his military career that’s at stake.
Fochtman confirmed Wednesday to The Capital he has decided to retire from college football because of multiple concussions. The Crownsville resident has been in the concussion protocol since the Air Force game.
“It’s definitely hardest decision I’ve had to make. This is more about my long-term health,” Fochtman said during a telephone interview Wednesday. “It would have been a dangerous decision to come back. I talked to my family and they gave me great perspective.”
There was a possibility team doctors could have cleared Fochtman for a return to the field, but he elected to hang up the helmet voluntarily and taking that responsibility out of their hands. He has had long discussions with Navy football head athletic trainer Jim Berry and Capt. Rich Quattrone, the team physician.
“I had to make the call for myself that I shouldn’t come back,” Fochtman said. “I’m just not in a good place to return to play.”
Fochtman suffered the third concussion of his Navy football career during the second half against Air Force. He collided helmet-to-helmet with a teammate while attempting to make a tackle.
“It was just one of those unfortunate situations,” said Fochtman.
Fochtman played in 26 games with 16 starts over the last three seasons and amassed 91 career tackles. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound free safety started all 13 games last season and was named first team All-Eastern College Athletic Conference after finishing fifth on the team with 53 tackles (34 solo), while also notching two interceptions and five pass breakups.
“I’m very happy with how my career went. I’ve been blessed to be given opportunities to contribute,” Fochtman said. “Not many players are as fortunate to play and start as many games as I did. I don’t regret a single thing as far as football is concerned.”
This article will be updated.
