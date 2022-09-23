East Carolina football coach Mike Houston not buying into his team being a heavy favorite against Navy

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina has blown out its last two opponents and could easily be 3-0. Navy has struggled mightily on offense and is winless.

Two programs seemingly headed in opposite directions meet Saturday night at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are a 17-point favorite, a role head coach Mike Houston is not buying.

Houston knows the history of the series, which is why he is wary of the Midshipmen.

“This game is circled on the schedule every year,” Houston said. “Especially with them having two weeks to get ready for us, you can take what’s happened so far and throw it out the window.”

Navy slotback Maquel Haywood runs with the ball past Memphis defensive lineman Jaylon Allen during a game on Sept. 10. (Nick Wass/AP)

Houston noted that Navy has received a bye prior to playing East Carolina in three of the last four seasons and jokingly said “I need to talk to somebody in the scheduling department.”

Navy ranks at the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision in both scoring offense and total offense. The Mids are averaging 10 points and 316.5 yards through two games, which is 129th and 109th, respectively, out of 131 teams.

Quarterback Tai Lavatai directs a unit that is just 39% on third-down conversions and even worse on fourth-down attempts. Navy’s triple-option attack has sputtered, producing just under 200 yards rushing per game. That is nowhere near the standard for a program that has routinely averaged 300 yards or more on the ground since 2003.

Poor production from the quarterback and fullback positions is the root of Navy’s rushing woes. Lavatai is averaging just 2 yards on a team-high 36 carries, while the fullback trio of Daba Fofana, Logan Point and Anton Hall Jr. is averaging 3.3 yards per carry.

[ Twin brothers Josh and Terrell Adams persevere through family tragedy to reach senior seasons at Navy. ]

Houston believes the bye week gave Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo and the rest of the offensive staff a chance to correct the issues

“Ken is very competitive and very driven. He is a smart coach, a demanding coach and I have no doubt they’ve got things fixed,” Houston said. “We’ll see the very best version of Navy this Saturday night.”

Houston is well acquainted with the triple-option, having employed the unique offense while head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne and The Citadel. He and defensive coordinator Blake Harrell prepare year-round for Navy, incorporating option periods into spring practice and August training camp.

Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai pitches the ball on an option play during a game Sept. 10 against Memphis. (Nick Wass/AP)

“Option teams tend to improve exponentially as the season goes along,” Houston said. “Navy has an experienced quarterback who knows how to operate it and plenty of dangerous weapons. Our defense will have its hands full.”

If the current Midshipmen need a primer on how to properly run the triple-option, they need only review film of past contests with the Pirates. Navy has scored 76, 66 and 56 points in games against East Carolina and has been held to less than 35 just once in the last eight meetings.

East Carolina has long been known as a program that scored a lot of points but routinely gave up as many or more. Houston made it a priority to change that reputation, and Harrell, who worked with Houston at Lenoir-Rhyne and The Citadel, has largely delivered.

“At every stop along the way, I have emphasized defense. I was a defensive coordinator before I was a head coach,” Houston said. “That was the biggest weakness when I got here. We worked very hard to get that corrected. Blake Harrell and the defensive coaches have done a great job. The players have bought into what we’re doing defensively.”

Houston has completely turned around an East Carolina program during his four-year tenure. Last season, the Pirates posted their first winning season since 2014. Niumatalolo had high praise for Houston this week, saying the style of football now reflects his personality.

East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers gets the ball away before Navy's Terrell Adams can get to him during the second quarter last year's game in Annapolis. (Paul W. Gillespie/AP)

While Houston does not feel the rebuild is complete, he does believe the Pirates are close.

“It was a complete mess when I got here. We’ve worked very hard to get things corrected,” he said. “Ken and I have very similar philosophies about how you run a football program. I believe in doing things the right way, which means playing hard, playing physical and playing disciplined — all the things that Ken has hung his hat on to have all the success he’s had.”

Veteran players such as quarterback Holton Ahlers, who has made 40 straight starts, have helped Houston implement his philosophy. Ahlers, who became the American Athletic Conference all-time passing yardage leader last Saturday, has believed in the new coaching staff from the outset.

“Holton was standing in the back of the room at my introductory press conference. He was sitting on the front row when I was introduced to the team,” Houston said. “We went through some growing pains together getting the program off the ground. Holton has been very determined to be a part of resurrecting East Carolina football.”

Navy leads the all-time series 7-2 and many of those wins have been by lopsided scores. Remarkably, the Midshipmen are 4-0 in Greenville and Houston has challenged the Pirates to defend their home field this season.

“The reality is that our fans have worn me out about that ever since I got here. We need to turn that around,” Houston said.