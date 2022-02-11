Navy inside linebacker Diego Fagot shines at East-West Shrine Bowl, earning Defensive MVP honor

Anyone who has watched Navy football closely over the past four years knows Diego Fagot is a legitimate professional prospect.
Following Fagot’s performance at the 97th East-West Shrine Bowl, a lot of important people throughout the country are fully aware of that fact as well.
Fagot shined during the week of practices and in the game, impressing the East coaching staff as well as the slew of NFL scouts in attendance.
“It was an awesome experience to get out there and go against some great talent,” Fagot said. “I feel good about how I played and what I put on tape.”
Fagot was not invited to the NFL Combine or Senior Bowl, which are the two most prominent showcases for senior college football players. However, the East-West Shrine Bowl has steadily improved its profile and is widely regarded as ranking second among senior all-star games in terms of prestige and talent.
Hall of Fame quarterbacks John Elway and Brett Favre appeared in the game, as did seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Green Bay Packers defensive end Za’Darius Smith are among recent Most Valuable Player selections from the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Fagot joined that illustrious list when he was named Defensive MVP of this year’s game, despite being on the losing end as the West edged the East, 25-24. Navy’s 6-foot-3, 240-pound inside linebacker recorded eight tackles and a spectacular sack that was widely circulated on social media platforms.
“There is so much I took away from the week. I came here to learn, I came here to get better as a football player and I came here to play Navy football,” Fagot said during a nationally-televised interview following the MVP trophy presentation.
“The way I approached practice, the way I approached meetings, the way I approached interviews is all attributed to what I learned from my coaches and teammates at Navy.”
Fagot’s highlight reel play that no doubt sealed the MVP selection came when he laid out West quarterback Brock Purdy from Iowa State. Purdy escaped the pocket and scrambled right while looking downfield for an open receiver. He never saw the Mack truck that hit him.
Fagot reacted quickly, lowered a shoulder, then crouched down to ensure he delivered a wicked body blow to Purdy’s chest.
Fagot was still relishing the hit and reliving the moment four days later. He was proud of having the presence of mind to bend his knees and get low, so he didn’t get flagged for targeting. It was truly a “de-cleater” as Purdy was knocked completely off his feet.
“I saw the running back come out of the backfield, so I ran out into the flat to cover him. I hugged him up then Iooked back at the quarterback to see what he was doing,” Fagot said. “[Purdy] was rolling out right toward where I was and didn’t seem to notice me, so I figured I would take a chance. He was pretty low to the ground, so I had to duck more than usual to hit him in the target zone.”
That play was the culmination of a strong all-around game by Fagot, who ran sideline-to-sideline to make tackles, was solid dropping into coverage and had the presence of mind to stop rushing and jump high to deflect a pass attempt by Purdy.
“I think my performance in the game just solidified what the scouts thought about me from practice,” said Fagot, adding that he was “honored and humbled” to be named Defensive MVP. “You want to put it all together during the game. To go out and play the way I did was rewarding and put a nice cap on the week.”
Fagot arrived a week prior to the game, which was held at the sparkling new home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Both squads conducted four practice sessions and the Navy senior defensive co-captain took those very seriously.
Multiple media outlets that covered the practices posted video to Twitter showing the inside linebacker doing good things. There was Fagot reading the play, filling the hole and absolutely drilling Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco. Here was Fagot reading the quarterbacks progressions, accelerating to cover a running back over the middle and breaking up the pass.
“I thought the practices were more important than the game in many ways. I approached the practices the same way I would here at Navy,” Fagot said. “I treated those practices almost like game reps. I knew I really needed to elevate my level of play.”
Former Baltimore Ravens outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins served as defensive coordinator for the East squad and raved about the leadership Fagot displayed throughout the practices. Wilkins said Fagot was easily the most talkative defender and did a superb job of making sure teammates were lined up correctly.
Fagot was selected as “Practice Player of the Week” by the East coaching staff.
“Just a great communicator [who] really connects with the other 10 guys out there,” Wilkins said the day before the game. “He’s a great leader, has confidence out there, understands the game at a high level. It’s been impressive. Our [defensive] package is simple, but he has a great hold of it and sees it fast.”
Fagot enjoyed spending time off the field with Wilkins and inside linebackers coach Zach Orr, who is reportedly leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars to join the Ravens staff. They talked football and Fagot was a sponge for information.
“I learned a lot about the NFL culture and expectations by talking ball with the coaches,” he said.
Senior all-star events such as the East-West Shrine Bowl are ideal opportunities for NFL scouts to put together in-depth reports on players. Practices were held in the mornings and afternoons were devoted to interviews with scouts. Fagot guessed he spent four or five hours each day participating in “cluster” interviews with a handful of scouts and eventually met with representatives of almost every NFL team.
“I’m so used to meeting with and talking with officers, so it was pretty easy for me,” said Fagot said, adding that about 15 scouts conducted more in-depth interviews and “seemed more interested” in the Navy prospect.
Latest College Sports
Fagot is among several Navy football seniors hoping to get approved for the new Department of Defense “pro sports policy” outlined in Directive-Type Memorandum 19-011 and endorsed by former President Donald Trump.