Versatile wide receiver Devin Mathews hopes to step up for Navy football

Navy lost its most complete wide receiver when Ryan Mitchell suffered a season-ending injury during the SMU game.
Mitchell had the versatility to handle all the responsibilities required of a Navy wide receiver — blocking at a high level, turning short catches into long gains and even playing multiple special teams.
Wide receivers coach Mick Yokitis said it will take a collective effort to replace the production provided by Mitchell, who started 20 games over the last two seasons.
However, if there is one wideout with the skills and ability to duplicate what Mitchell brought to the field, it is Devin Mathews. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound sophomore can line up on the outside or “flex” inside when Navy goes into its tight formation. He also plays on the kickoff, punt and punt return units.
“Devin is just like Ryan in that he can do everything we ask out of the position,” Yokitis said. “With Ryan being down, there are going to be a lot more opportunities for Devin and we need him to step up and make plays.”
Sophomore Mark Walker will move into the starting lineup in place of Mitchell, but he is not the same caliber blocker as Mathews and is not usually used in the tight formation. Junior Marcell Gleaton will also see increased playing time as the wide receiver corps attempts to cover for Mitchell’s absence.
Mathews will continue to play a prominent role in the blocking game and now might get more targets in the passing game. The Florida native only has three receptions for 39 yards this season because Mychal Cooper, Mitchell and Walker have drawn the majority of throws.
“I think Devin provides a lot of versatility. He’s got the size to be able to block at the point of attack. He’s also a big target and really good receiver,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “Devin brings that combination of being a physical blocker and a pass threat. He’s done a really good job of stepping up and his role continues to expand.”
Mathews was a third team All-State selection as a wide receiver at Matanzas High in Palm Coast, Florida. He was also an outstanding outside linebacker and ranked among the team’s leading tacklers while earning first team All-Flagler County honors as a junior and senior.
“Devin was a two-way player who never came off the field,” said Don Mathews, who served as defensive coordinator at Matanzas High when his son played there. “I’m probably a little biased, but I always thought he was a better linebacker than receiver.”
Devin Mathews became a better wide receiver by training with Travis Taylor, who played the position at Florida and with the Baltimore Ravens. After choosing Navy over service academy rivals Army and Air Force, Mathews went to triple-option school courtesy of his father.
The elder Mathews, who played defensive end at Morehead State and still ranks third in program history for single-season sacks, spent a total of seven years at Matanzas with the last three coming as head coach. He switched from a spread offense to a triple-option attack after being promoted to replace Robert Ripley.
While coaching two sons in Pop Warner, Mathews learned the unique offense from the father of one of his players. Brad Bernard had played center at Georgia Southern when triple-option guru Paul Johnson was offensive coordinator.
“I’ve been studying the triple-option for a while and I talked about it with Devin after he committed to Navy,” Don Mathews said. “Devin was pretty prepared to play in that offense in my opinion. We spent a lot of time getting him ready for the next level.”
Niumatalolo, Yokitis and offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper have all said it’s obvious Mathews is the son of a football coach. There is an innate understanding of the game that comes from hanging around the gridiron as a youngster and talking Xs and Os with someone that knows.
“Devin has a really high football IQ. You can tell he’s spent a lot of time around the football field,” Yokitis said. “He’s one of the smartest guys in our meeting room. He also loves the game, which is important. He loves playing football, loves studying football.”
Mathews admits it was sometimes tough being coached by his father but could not ask for a better mentor.
“If I messed up on Friday night, I not only going got it on the sideline but on the ride home from the game as well,” he said. “I look up to my dad and he’s been a great role model. Everything I know about football I learned from him.”
Mathews, who spent the 2018-19 academic year at the Naval Academy Prep School, appeared in nine games as a plebe. He earned a role on special teams for the final five games and took advantage of that opportunity.
“Being on special teams meant I got extra meeting room time, which helped with learning my position and the offense,” said Mathews, who put on 20 pounds of muscle through diligent work with the strength and conditioning staff during the winter and spring months.
“Devin really improved during the offseason. He got bigger, faster, stronger and learned the system much better,” Yokitis said. “Devin has done a really good job of blocking this season, and part of that is understanding schematically what we’re doing.”
Mathews hails from the same hometown and played at the same high school as former Navy fullback Shawn White. He attended the 2016 Navy-Notre Dame game held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville and was invited into the locker room by White afterward.
“Once I started getting recruited by Navy I got in touch with Shawn and his mom to learn more about the academy,” said Mathews, who realized the Midshipmen play college football at a high level after seeing them upset the Fighting Irish in 2016. “Shawn definitely was an influence on me coming here.”
Mathews made his first career catch against Tulane and it was critical. Quarterback Dalen Morris found him open in the end zone on a crossing pattern for a two-point conversion that tied the score at 24.
“The fact coach [Yokitis] trusted me to be part of a play of that magnitude meant a lot to me,” he said.
Mathews learned quickly that blocking was the key to getting onto the field for Navy as a wide receiver. He learned from veteran players such as Mitchell that it required a “dog” mentality and determination to “dominate my assignment on every play.”
Mathews caught two passes for 36 yards against SMU. He had plenty of running room after making a 22-yard catch but was tripped up.
