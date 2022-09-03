Navy football offense a no-show in 14-7 season-opening loss to Delaware

Navy wide receiver Maquel Haywood (24) makes a catch in front of Delaware defensive back Noah Plack, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. Delaware won 14-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Navy football’s last two season openers were a nightmare — ugly blowout losses to BYU and Marshall in which the home team could not do anything right.

Who would have imagined it would be — in many respects — a lot worse in 2022? Who would ever have believed the Midshipmen would have looked so bad on so many levels on their home field against a Football Championship Subdivision opponent?

Quarterback Tai Lavatai and the rest of the Navy offense were not ready for prime-time, and the valiant efforts of the Navy defense were not enough to prevent an embarrassing 14-7 loss to Delaware. It’s the Midshipmen’s first loss to an FCS opponent since a 59-52 defeat at the hands of Delaware in 2007 when former Ravens star Joe Flacco was the starting quarterback.

Lavatai was held responsible for three of Navy’s four fumbles and the offense managed just two sustained drives in a truly baffling performance. Two of the fumbles were the result of muffs on the quarterback-fullback mesh. Starting fullback Anton Hall Jr., who was involved with the initial mesh mistake, committed the home team’s third fumble of the first half.

“Our number one thing on offense is to take care of the ball. You can’t beat anyone turning the ball over three times,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “You lose three possessions, that’s huge, so obviously those [lost fumbles] were monumental.”

The Midshipmen got the ball into scoring territory only three times the entire game and two of those opportunities were squandered. Backup kicker Evan Warren missed a field-goal attempt, while Lavatai threw an incomplete pass in the end zone on Navy’s final possession of the game.

Navy wound up outgaining Delaware 329 yards to 203, but the turnovers combined with other offensive hiccups ensured that was not reflected on the scoreboard. The Midshipmen failed to pick up a first down on four possessions and managed only one first down on two others.

“We didn’t have the right attitude today. You have to come out and really want it,” said Navy offensive tackle and tri-captain Kip Frankland, who acknowledged his unit deserved some of the blame.

“We weren’t moving guys off the ball the way we wanted. The offensive line didn’t execute and the offense as a whole didn’t look the way it should have.”

Delaware linebacker Anthony Toro, bottom center, defensive end Tommy Walsh (92) and defensive tackle Artis Hemmingway (91) try to bring down tackle Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai during the first half of Saturday's season opener at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Nick Wass/AP)

Hall and fellow fullbacks Daba Fofana and Logan Point accounted for 121 of Navy’s 184 rushing yards. Lavatai was limited to 34 yards on 18 carries and completed five of 13 passes for 135 yards.

“It’s just a matter of consistency,” Niumatalolo said of the offensive woes. “We didn’t have enough continuity on the option stuff.”

Linebacker Johnny Buchanan was an absolute beast for the Delaware defense, amassing 23 total tackles and forcing a fumble. Safety Noah Plack piled up 17 tackles, while linebacker Liam Trainer added 14.

That lack of production meant the defense spent a lot of time on the field, and it stood tall, all things considered. Inside linebacker Colin Ramos led the way with nine tackles and a forced fumble, while outside linebacker John Marshall recorded seven tackles and two of Navy’s five sacks.

Safety Eavan Gibbons totaled eight tackles, including two for loss, as the Midshipmen forced seven punts and two turnovers on downs. It was remarkable considering the tremendous field position the Blue Hens were given all game that they were limited to two touchdowns.

Navy’s ground defense was dominant as Delaware finished with 13 net rushing yards. Henderson provided most of the offense by completing 20 of 32 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Not many home fans from the announced crowd of 30,542 were still in the stands at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium when Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson twice took a knee to run out the clock and complete what would normally be considered an upset.

However, there was no doubt on this day the Blue Hens were the better team.

“It means a lot,” Delaware first-year coach Ryan Carty said of winning in his debut. “My God, to be able to do it in a place like this against such a good football team. Man, did [the Mids] play hard and gritty, but so did we. I could not be more proud; could not be more happy.”

Niumatalolo went against his usual preference and elected to receive after Navy won the pregame coin toss, which was performed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. That decision showed the 15th-year coach’s confidence in the offense, which ultimately proved unfounded.

Delaware linebacker Drew Nickles (51) celebrates after he recovered a fumble during the first half of Saturday's season-opening 14-7 win over Navy. (Nick Wass/AP)

Lavatai and Hall muffed the mesh and the result was a fumble, which was recovered by Delaware linebacker Drew Nickles at the 21-yard line. Lavatai was charged with the fumble, but it appeared Hall might have been responsible because he clamped down on a ball the quarterback wanted to pull.

“Our big emphasis this whole [preseason] camp was to get off to a fast start and you couldn’t have a worse start then to fumble on the first play of the game,” said Niumatalolo, adding that Navy quarterbacks and fullbacks should be able to execute the mesh “in their sleep” because they practice it so much.

“So to have that happen is just unconscionable. Bottom line, it just can’t happen. We have to get that fixed,” he said.

Navy’s first defensive play of the season wasn’t much better as safety Rayuan Lane was flagged for pass interference. That set up the Blue Hens with first-and-goal from the 6-yard line and Henderson tossed a touchdown pass to tight end Bryce De Maille on the next play, giving the visitors an early 7-0 lead.

The Midshipmen went three-and-out on their second offensive possession, but put together a solid drive on their third. Lavatai directed a methodical 14-play drive that was kept alive by an offsides penalty by the Blue Hens on fourth-and-3.

It stalled just outside the red zone when wide receiver Jayden Umbarger was dropped for a 3-yard loss on a reverse. Buchanan played it perfectly, staying home and corralling Umbarger.

That is when it was revealed that starting kicker and tri-captain Bijan Nichols was unavailable due to a leg injury. Warren was brought on to attempt a 45-yard field-goal attempt and missed wide left.

Delaware defensive tackle Artis Hemmingway (91) dives to tackle Navy fullback Logan Point (38) during the first half of Saturday's season opener. (Nick Wass/AP)

Navy had another quarterback-fullback mesh fumble on its third possession, and this time Nickles recovered at the home team’s 26-yard line. The Midshipmen fumbled again on the fourth possession with Hall allowing the ball to be poked out as he ran up the middle.

Navy’s defense bailed out the offense throughout the first half, forcing a three-and-out after the first and second fumbles before mounting a huge goal-line stand following the third.

Delaware missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt after failing to pick up a first down following the second recovery at the Navy 26. Curious play-calling prevented the Blue Hens from scoring after they reached the home team’s 2-yard line after the third fumble.

Set up with first-and-goal from the 2, Carty called for three straight pass plays that all resulted in incompletions. He went for it on fourth-and-2 and Navy inside linebacker Colin Ramos dropped Henderson for a 4-yard loss after he pulled the ball on a run-pass option play.

“I thought our defense played really, really well and gave us a chance to win, but we couldn’t get anything going on offense,” Niumatalolo said.

Delaware wide receiver Kyron Cumby stiff-arms Navy linebacker John Marshall (1) during the first half of Saturday's season opener. (Nick Wass/AP)

Navy’s disjointed offense went three-and-out on two straight possessions to start the second half, and that gave Delaware the opportunity to extend the lead. Yet another fumbled doomed the first possession as a poor pitch by Lavatai sailed past the intended slotback with the Mids fortunate the ball rolled out of bounds.

The Mids missed a potential big play on their second possession of the third quarter as slotback Kai Puailoa-Rojas dropped a well-thrown pass from Lavatai off play-action.

Delaware scored on its third possession of the second half with Henderson and wide receiver Chandler Harvin connecting on a 51-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. Henderson rolled out to his left to buy time then threw across his body to Harvin, who had beaten cornerback Elias Larry badly to get behind the entire defense.

A reversal of penalties proved crucial on the possession as Delaware was initially called for a false start that would have led to a first-and-30. However, the officials huddled and decided instead to flag Navy for disconcerting signals, which resulted in the visitors having first-and-15 instead.

Niumatalolo altered the offense for the third possession of the third quarter, employing the double-flex look by bringing two big-bodied wide receivers in close to the formation. Delaware adjusted defensively and gave Navy a look it liked.

Third-string fullback Daba Fofana carried five times for 29 yards as the Mids did most of their damage between the tackles. A 13-yard gain by Fofana brought the ball to the Delaware 26-yard line and four plays later Lavatai picked up 11 yards off a well-executed quarterback draw.

Delaware running back Khory Spruill, center, gets tackled by Navy nose guard Donald Berniard Jr., right, and Navy linebacker John Marshall, left, during the second half of Saturday's season opener. (Nick Wass/AP)

Lavatai powered his way into the end zone from 2 yards out and Navy cut the deficit to 14-7 with 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Delaware handed Navy a golden opportunity to tie the score by inexplicably going for it on fourth-and-2 from its own 45-yard line. Tailback Khory Spruill was stopped after a 1-yard gain by Navy linebacker Jianni Woodson-Brooks to force a turnover on downs.

The Midshipmen took over at the Blue Hens’ 45-yard line but could not take advantage of the short field. Four straight handoffs to the fullback produced just nine yards and Fofana was stopped for a 2-yard gain on fourth-and-three as the Mids turned the ball over on downs themselves.

Navy had one last opportunity to tie the score after getting the ball back with 3:16 remaining. Starting at the Delaware 49-yard line, the Mids were given life when Lavatai completed a 34-yard pass to slotback Maquel Haywood that brought the ball to the 15.

Two fullback dives netted only 2 yards and a misdirection play in which Lavatai threw back to wide receiver Mark Walker was diagnosed surprisingly well by the Blue Hens. For a moment, it appeared Walker would score, but he was brought down after gaining only 4 yards.

Facing fourth-and-4 from the 9-yard line, Lavatai was pressured before being able to set his feet and threw a poor pass directly at a Delaware defender in the end zone.

“Obviously, this is a really hard loss to take, but we have to find a way to move on. We have to come back Monday and keep swinging,” Niumatalolo said. “You can’t feel sorry for yourself, can’t point fingers. You have to come back next week and try to get a ‘W.’”

MEMPHIS@NAVY

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: 1430 AM