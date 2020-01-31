Toussaint leads Navy gymnastics into meet against archrival Army

Coming off one of the best seasons in program history last winter, the Navy gymnastics team is three events into the 2020 season and has continued to show signs of continued progress.
After winning a dual meet, placing third in another multi-school meet and winning their own Navy Open, the Midshipmen currently stand fourth nationally in average points with a 401.75 posting.
Now the fun really starts. This weekend and next, the Mids will compete in their two most emotional events of the season. On Saturday (2 p.m.), Navy hosts Army West Point at MacDonough Hall. It is the “Star” meet, meaning members of the winning team are able to pin a star onto their varsity letter sweaters.
“This is definitely our biggest focus and we’re really excited about having them at our place,” said junior David Toussaint, the squad’s top performer to this point of the season.
Next week, Navy competes at the All-Academy Championships in San Antonio, Texas, taking on both Army and Air Force.
For now, the Black Knights have the complete attention of the Midshipmen.
Navy has won the last two head-to-head matchups against Army, upsetting the archrival on its home mat last season. It was the first in a decade the Mids were victorious at West Point. The Midshipmen also placed ahead of the Black Knights in the season-opening Army Open.
“Army will be hungry. We brought the Star home from their mat last year and we hadn’t done that in nine years,” said head coach Kip Simons, who was a member of the 1996 U.S. Olympic team and was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2010.
“I know all too well about what this match means to both sides,” added Simons, who coached 10 seasons at Air Force before coming to Navy. “When we compete here, it usually goes our way. Now, it’s going on three in a row, but we will have a fight in our hands.”
Leading the way for Navy is Toussaint, who ranks 15th nationally in the pommel horse and also competes in the floor exercise, rings and vault. The Ohio native is the team’s best all-around gymnast and has posted season-best scores of 13.25 in the vault, 14.4 in the floor exercise and 14.35 on pommel horse. He also ranks 29th nationally in the floor exercise.
Toussaint’s interest in gymnastics is not surprising since his father Gary and mother Dawn both competed at Kent State University. They became sweethearts while in college, eventually married and ultimately opened their own gymnastics training center. Their daughter, Hannah Toussaint, was a gymnast for four seasons at Alabama.
“There was never any doubt what sport I was going to compete in. I never played any other sport. I started competing at age six. I grew up in my parents’ gym. That was all I knew,” Toussaint said. “The pommel horse has always been my best event. It was my dad’s only event in college and his love for it passed on to me.”
Toussaint actually entered the academy a year after originally planned due to a wrist injury that eventually caused him to miss the state tournament and what would have been his first season of collegiate competition.
“I suffered grip lock on one of my moves and my wrist got caught in the bar and I wound up breaking my left wrist. I had an operation and got an infection from where they inserted the plate,” he said.
That led to four more operations, and though Toussaint is able to compete again, his grip still suffers on some routines.
“I struggled a lot when I first started here and it still bothers me,” he said.
Through the Naval Academy’s Civilian Prep Program, Toussaint was able to attend Youngstown State to maintain his grades then arrived for plebe summer.
Pommel horse is the best overall event for the Navy squad, which ranks third nationally in the event. The Mids are ranked Top 10 nationally in all six events.
Toussaint is competing collegiately for the first time this season on the parallel bars.
“I was going to meets and my events would be the early ones. I would finish my events and find myself sitting around, so I decided I needed to do more and learn a new event,” Toussaint said.
Simon said Toussaint has just “scratched the surface” of what he can accomplish. Last year, the 5-foot-9 junior competed in the NCAA Championships for a second straight season.
“We are just starting in his development. He made so much progress between his first and second seasons and continued to show progress throughout last season,” Simons said. “He is the cornerstone of our pommel horse team. Each year he has added an event.”
Team captain Frank Bradley also continued a family tradition in gymnastics, as well as being the son of a decorated Naval officer. His father, Rear Admiral Mitchell Bradley, lettered as a member of the gymnastics team and graduated from the Naval Academy in 1991.
Bradley, who will train as a special warfare officer upon graduation, competes in three events – floor exercise, vault and rings. He also brings strong leadership to the squad, a trait both Toussaint and Simon see as an important intangible.
“(Bradley) shows great leadership and helps the program. He is a great captain and has made a strong contribution,” Simons said.
Toussaint credited Bradley with “setting the strong example” for himself and the rest of the squad.
“He’s an inspiration to all of us and is the example in my mind of what a captain should be,” he said.
Other top gymnasts on the team are sophomore Josh Williams (floor, vault, rings), sophomore Cash Buskie (high bar specialist) and junior Max Gerber (high bar, parallel bar, pommel horse).
Simons said he has finally put together a team that is deep in every event.
“The entire lineup is important top to bottom because they count five in each event. It’s important that if someone has a poor routine, there is someone to pick them up,” he added.
Six gymnasts compete in each event with the top five scores counting toward the team total for that event.
“That’s why it is important to have depth in each event, to help the team score. You might have 22 men on the team and coach likes to take the best five in each event. Say he enters 15 in a meet. Everyone is going to play a role,” Toussaint said.
Toussaint credited Simons and assistant coaches Craig Holt and Colin Payne for the program’s improved performances, which he believes is laying the foundation for future success.
“Our coaches are great. Our program had been in disarray before coach (Simons) got here. He was an Olympic gymnast and had coached at Air Force so he knew what was needed to improve the program,” Toussaint said. “Our program has never been this good. He is taking us to new territory.”
Simons said he sees everything beginning to fall into place, but warned against getting too excited, too soon.
“This is the third year we have been together and we’re beginning to gel as a unit,” Simons said. “The key to the success is to find the right guys for the team. You need quality individuals who realize that coming to the Naval Academy is so much more than just being a gymnast.
“Do I like us having the fourth best scoring average in the country. I would be lying if I didn’t say yes, but we’re still early on," Simons added. “I really do like this squad. There are no superstars, but everyone works hard and nobody gets complacent. We broke into the top 10 last season. Now we want to be at least one position higher.”
Navy will face Ohio State in Columbus the end of the month, and will compete in big-time collegiate team events in both Las Vegas and Berkeley. He said the biggest key to how the team scores the rest of the season may depend on the judging in each event.
Beating Army comes before any of that, though, and Toussaint is hoping for three in a row.
“We accomplished a lot last year, especially beating them at home. We have a chance to make it three in a row in the Star game," he said. "We have the home team advantage. It’s our crowd and it’s our equipment, the equipment we train every day on. The energy is going to be insane.”