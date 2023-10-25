Before Michigan football sign-stealing scandal, Connor Stalions worked as volunteer student assistant at Navy

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) talks with coach Jim Harbaugh in the second half of a game against Rutgers. Harbaugh's Wolverines are under investigation for allegedly stealing opposing teams' signs. One of the Michigan staffers at the center of the investigation, Connor Stalions, is a Navy graduate and former student assistant with the Navy football program. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Connor Stalions, the individual at the heart of the Michigan football sign-stealing scandal, is a Naval Academy graduate and former student assistant with the football program.

Stalions, who has been described in news reports as a low-level staffer with the Wolverines, has been suspended with pay as the NCAA investigates the alleged sign-stealing. Numerous outlets have reported that Stalions played a key role in an elaborate in-person scouting system to decode the play calls of opposing teams.

ESPN reported Monday that Stalions purchased tickets in his own name for more than 30 games at 11 Big Ten Conference schools over the last three seasons. The Associaed Press reported Stalions also purchased tickets for the past two SEC championship games as Michigan made the College Football Playoff both seasons.

Those tickets included seats on both sides of the stadium — across from each bench — for Saturday’s matchup between Ohio State and Penn State. Michigan has yet to play either of those teams. Those tickets went unused after Stalions was suspended on Friday.

Stalions is a 2017 graduate of the Naval Academy and was commissioned as a Marine Corps officer. He rose to the rank of captain before completing his five-year military commitment.

Michigan hired Stalions as an off-field analyst in May 2022. ESPN reported that Stalions was listed as a member of the recruiting staff but spent considerable time breaking down sideline signals from other teams.

An inactive LinkedIn profile for Stalions listed him as a “football analyst” at the University of Michigan and featured passages that seemed to dovetail with the allegations.

“I focus on using my experience to employ Marine Corps philosophies and tactics into the sport of football regarding strategies in staffing, recruiting, scouting, intelligence, planning and more,” the LinkedIn profile read. “I emphasize identifying the opponent’s most likely course of action and most dangerous course of action; identifying and exploiting critical vulnerabilities and centers of gravity in the opponent’s scouting process.”

As an undergraduate at the academy, Stalions was a volunteer student assistant with the Navy football program. He started working in the team video department then moved over to the recruiting department.

Scott Strasemeier, Navy senior associate athletic director for sports information, confirmed that Stalions was “among many” student assistants working within the Navy football program performing a variety of menial tasks.

“Every school year we have numerous midshipmen that help out in various departments within the football program,” Strasemeier said.

While helping out with the Navy football recruiting department, Stalions worked under the direction of Sean Magee, who served as director of player personnel for Navy football from 2012 through 2016. Magee, a former Navy football player, left Annapolis to accept the same position at Michigan under coach Jim Harbaugh.

Magee held the title of associate athletic director for football until departing Michigan in April 2022. He has worked for the NFL’s Chicago Bears as chief of staff since May 2022.

Some media outlets have tried to link Magee and Stalions because of their Naval Academy connection. However, Stalions’ involvement with Michigan football predated Magee’s arrival in Ann Arbor and he was officially hired by the program after Magee had already joined the Bears.

A source with direct knowledge of Stalions’ career told The Capital he was a lifelong Michigan football fan and he developed connections with the Michigan football staff while still a midshipman at the Naval Academy. Stalions later worked periodically for the program on special projects in a volunteer capacity while serving in the Marine Corps.

At some point, Stalions was approved by the Marine Corps to participate in the Skillbridge program that allows officers to depart active duty service early to begin a civilian career.