Glue guy: Severn School grad Connor Bayless holds together Navy intercollegiate dinghy team

When Connor Bayless started seriously considering the Naval Academy, he had several sources on which to rely for valuable information.
A standout sailor at Severn School, Bayless planned to pursue that sport at the collegiate level. Therefore, it was quite helpful that he had a strong relationship with both Navy intercollegiate sailing head coach Ian Burman and assistant Dillon Paiva.
Burman is a member of Severn Sailing Association and routinely serves on the race committee for junior regattas hosted by the Eastport club. Paiva was a junior instructor at both Severn Sailing Association and Annapolis Yacht Club, so he was also acquainted with Bayless through the junior circuit.
“We watched Connor sail as he was growing up — all the way from Optimists to 420s and Lasers, so we knew him really well before he came to the academy,” Burman said.
For truly inside information about life as a Navy sailor and midshipman, Bayless could talk to Gary Prieto. The New York native served as a skipper for the Mids and was named an honorable mention All-American after placing third in A Division at the 2018 Co-Ed Dinghy National Championship.
Mike and Tori Bayless have sponsored many midshipmen over the years and thought welcoming an intercollegiate sailor into their home would be beneficial for Connor and his younger sister. Caroline Bayless is now a sophomore skipper at Brown University, which placed fourth at the Women’s College Sailing National Championship that was hosted by the Naval Academy.
Prieto, a 2018 graduate who is now a lieutenant junior grade and is flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet, made a strong impression on Connor Bayless.
“Gary and the teammates he brought over to the house were all really cool and I wanted to be at a school with people like that,” Bayless said. “Knowing the type of people at the academy was definitely a big selling point.”
Selecting a service academy and the five-year military commitment that goes with it, Burman is glad Bayless took the time to find out more about the atmosphere and culture at Navy.
“I think both sides realized it was a great fit,” Burman said.
Bayless has excelled at the Naval Academy, not only as an intercollegiate dinghy sailor but academically and militarily as well. He was commissioned as a submariner during graduation on Friday after ranking in the upper third of the senior class in overall Order of Merit.
Now, the Annapolis resident will represent Navy in a pair of national championship regattas being held off Annapolis. First up is the LaserPerformance Team Race Nationals, which begins Wednesday on the Severn River.
Bayless skippers one of Navy’s three boats and was described by Burman as the “glue that holds the team together” on the water.
“Connor knows all the plays and makes sure he keeps everyone on script. He’s always seeing the whole field, communicating and making the right calls,” Burman said. “Connor is our calm, cool character who stays focused and in control. Nothing ever fazes him.”
Bayless was somewhat surprised when told of Burman’s comments because he’s accustomed to constructive criticism coming from the 13th-year coach.
“I’ve had three years of being a starter and I’ve learned a lot about team racing. Starting in the middle forces me to know what’s going on around the course,” Bayless said. “If coach Burman thinks I’m the glue, I appreciate that, but I think it’s a team-wide effort because we all work really well together.”
Navy finished first of six teams at the Mid-Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association South Division Championships that serve as qualifier for nationals. Juniors J.C. Hermus and Gray Benson were the other skippers as the Midshipmen posted a perfect 10-0 record.
Madeline Pruzan, Kimmie Leonard and Fiona Lobon served all season as primary crew as Navy won every team racing regatta in which it competed this spring. Burman said the field of 12 schools will be very competitive and considers Roger Williams and Stanford among the top challengers.
“Honestly, I don’t think there are too man teams that can beat us,” he said.
Bayless will be the B Division skipper with when the Midshipmen sail in the Gill Co-Ed Dinghy Nationals, being held next Monday and Tuesday and featuring 18 schools. Navy dominated the MAISA Fleet Race Championships with its two boats tying for first place. Hermus and Leonard, a junior out of Annapolis High, will race in A Division for that regatta.
“Fiona and I have been sailing together all year and have great chemistry. She’s really talented and very easy-going, just a lot of fun to sail with,” Bayless said. “Hopefully, we can put together some good races and help the team win Co-Ed nationals.”
Bayless led Severn School to a runner-up finish at the Interscholastic Sailing Association Doublehanded Nationals for the Mallory Trophy as a senior. He discovered quickly that Navy has an entire roster of sailors who were A Division skippers for top high school programs.
As a plebe, Bayless was not good enough to crack the starting lineup and spent most of the year trying to get up to speed.
“Connor did not have a complete package of skills as a dinghy sailor. He would start well and get to first mark in good shape but had a hard time going downwind and managing traffic at mark roundings,” Burman said. “We focused on boat-handling during his freshman year. He needed to learn how to work the boat in a collegiate style.”
Bayless said he relied on superior boat speed to bail him out of tough situations while sailing for Severn. That did not work at the collegiate level when the competition is just as fast or even more so.
“I’ve worked hard to improve my roll tacks and roll gybes over the last four years,” he said. “Truthfully, understanding the mental side of collegiate sailing was the biggest hurdle for me. It’s a lot more competitive, a lot more intense and a lot more stressful. You need to develop the mental endurance to stay focused throughout a long weekend regatta.”
Bayless made a breakthrough during the spring of his sophomore year and was one of the starting skippers for Navy at the Team Race National Championship. The Mids finished sixth out of 16 schools in 2019.
“Connor really took to team racing and was an excellent addition to that group. He’s a very cerebral kid who communicates well and stays calm,” Burman said. “He was probably our strongest player at Team Race nationals in 2019.”
Bayless credited watching film and listening carefully to the coaching staff’s post-regatta analysis helped him identify and correct mistakes he was making. He also enjoyed the teamwork aspect of the discipline and how the three boats must work in unison.
“Team race nationals my youngster year was when I had my ‘aha’ moment and put it all together,” he said.
However, Bayless remained a reserve skipper for Co-Ed Dinghy Nationals as a sophomore — stuck behind a pair of All-Americans in Hermus and Parker Loftus. Berman credits Lobon for helping Bayless make the jump to starting skipper in the fleet racing discipline.
“I think Fiona has helped Connor unlock that next level of speed that has allowed him to trade blows with J.C. more regularly,” he said. “I’ve been really pleased to see Connor develop from a boat speed and boat-handling standpoint. He has finally put the whole package together and delivered consistent results.”
Bayless will be on temporary assignment duty with the Navy intercollegiate sailing program from now until November before heading to Navy Nuclear Power School in Goose Island, South Carolina. He chose submarines after enjoying a summer cruise aboard one following sophomore year.
“If I’m going to be in the Navy for five years, I wanted to be part of a community that had a high chance of doing really cool and important stuff,” said Bayless, who also cited the likelihood of being part of top-secret missions underneath the world’s seas.