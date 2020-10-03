How coronavirus affects another academy town: Welcome to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — Almost every hotel room along the northern corridor of Colorado Springs is occupied during an Air Force football home weekend.
If you’re looking for a room whenever Air Force hosts service academy rivals Army and Navy, you better book many months in advance. And expect to pay more than $200 per night because of high demand.
Not this year. The Drury Inn, a popular spot with Air Force fans for years, had vacancies for both Friday and Saturday despite the fact Navy is in town.
A rivalry that normally draws a sellout crowd of 43,000-plus to Falcon Stadium will be played in front of the Cadet Wing only on Saturday afternoon.
“Normally, we’d be completely sold out for the entire weekend of an Air Force home game,” said Andy Gress, manager of the Drury Inn. “Fortunately, there are some other things going on in the area, so we have decent occupancy, but it’s not like it would be if all the Air Force fans were coming into town.”
Colorado Springs is experiencing an economic impact similar to Annapolis, a loss of business caused by coronavirus restrictions at the Air Force Academy. No visitors are allowed on campus, just as at the Naval Academy. Local businesses first noticed the drop-off when the annual Parents Weekend was canceled.
The city is much larger than Annapolis, which tops out at about 37,000 people and 100,000 or so in the Annapolis area.
Colorado Springs, a sprawling city of almost 500,000 residents, has numerous outdoor attractions that are not necessarily affected by coronavirus. There is access to Pikes Peak via Route 24, a 30-mile drive (just over an hour) to the summit. Garden of the Gods is a public park featuring an amazing array of large sandstone rock formations.
Garden of the Gods was packed with tourists on Friday afternoon, about half of which were wearing masks as they posed for group pictures. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Red Rock Canyon and Broadmoor Seven Falls are also popular attractions.
However, some of the top tourist sites in Colorado Springs are off-limits because they are located on the Air Force Academy campus. Those include the Air Force Academy Planetarium and Bomber Plane Display.
The virus has a smaller footprint in Colorado, with 72,454 cases so far and 2,069 dealths. Maryland has 127,000 cases and 3,950.
Just as in Annapolis, Parents Weekend is the first opportunity for freshmen (known at Air Force as doolies) to connect with their family following Basic Cadet Training. It is held over Labor Day weekend, providing academy families with an extended weekend to reunite while showcasing the academy’s facilities and the life their cadets lead here.
Now the first Air Force football home game is being held without fans, meaning some 40,000 visitors will not be staying at hotels and eating in restaurants in Colorado Springs.
“There has definitely been an impact. I’d say the entire market is down about 30 percent,” Gress said. "It will be very different this fall if Air Force football is not allowed to have fans for all its football games.
Alexea Veneracion, communications manager for Visit Colorado Springs, said revenue is down.
“Our community typically benefits greatly from spectator travel, as these visitors contribute to the local economy through spending on air travel, lodging, dining, etc.,” Veneracion wrote. "While we don’t have an exact dollar amount for what the impact will be of not having fans at big football games like Air Force versus Navy, it is hindering revenue for our city.
Veneracion said the situation is similar in other destinations that have college and professional sporting events. Visit Colorado Springs estimates recovery will take three to five years before the local economy is back on its pre-pandemic trajectory.
The Drury Inn is located on Interquest Parkway, one exit south of the main entrance into the Air Force Academy. Rick Baum, who describes himself on Twitter as an Air Force football “super fan,” has been staying at the Drury Inn during home game weekends since becoming a season ticket holder at Falcons Stadium 11 years ago.
The 50-year-old resident of Arvada, Colorado – located west of Denver in the Rocky Mountain foothills – cannot bring himself to watch Air Force football games at home alone. Baum said he would make the hour and a half drive to Colorado Springs.
“I’m still going down there and doing my regular routine,” said Baum, who usually enjoys at least one dinner at the Cheddars Scratch Kitchen that is within walking distance of the Drury Inn.
Jerry Nichols, operations manager at Cheddars, said patrons can see Falcon Stadium in the valley below from the back patio of the restaurant that sits atop a hill located across I-25 from the academy.
“We’re always packed the Friday and Saturday nights of an Air Force football game,” Nichols said. “I would definitely say we’ll feel an impact from fans not being allowed. Hopefully, this doesn’t go on all season.”
Baum, who sits in Row 1 behind the Air Force bench, certainly seconds that emotion. He has started a petition titled “Let Fans in Falcon Stadium” and is hoping Colorado Gov. Jared Polis takes heed. Polis allowed 5,700 fans plus the family of players to attend the second home game held by the Denver Broncos of the NFL.
“Restrictions on group gatherings have been gradually easing. I assume if things continue along these lines, we’ll have fans at Falcon Stadium at some point this season,” said Baum, whose love affair with Air Force football began when star quarterback Dee Dowis gave him a wristband following a game in 1989.
Baum isn’t sure where he will watch Saturday’s game. Air Force Academy officials have organized several watch parties, most notably at the minor league stadium in Colorado Springs.
Air Force has teamed with the Rocky Mountain Vibes to create a tailgating and watch party event at UCHealth Park. That event is free to the public and will allow up to 500 fans to watch the game on the giant video board. Social distancing measures will be in place, while masks must be worn with a variety of food and beverage options will be available for purchase.
Fans were also planning to gather at the Rib & Chop House located off Dublin Boulevard and the Brass Tap located on Bass Pro Drive to safely cheer with Falcon Nation.
Air Force Athletics is also partnering with the Association of Graduates, which is hosting a watch party at Old Chicago on Commerce Center Drive.
Baum also has invitations from several Air Force athletics boosters that live in Colorado Springs and are holding private gatherings at their homes.
“This time of the year it’s so gorgeous in Colorado Springs. I need to be down there soaking up the atmosphere,” Baum said. “It’s just going to be very strange not going to the stadium to tailgate and watch the game live.”
Alex Inscoe is suffering the same withdrawal symptoms as Baum, who he has gotten to know through their mutual love of Air Force football. Inscoe, 25, has been going to games since he was a toddler because his father is a 1974 graduate of the Air Force Academy.
These days it’s a huge family affair as Inscoe’s younger brother is a 2001 graduate and his brother-in-law is a 1994 alum.
“I have never missed an Air Force home game against Army or Navy in my life, so this is disappointing to say the least,” said Inscoe, who lives 84 miles away in Lakewood. “I literally grew up going to Air Force football games. It’s definitely in my blood.”
Inscoe has seats at the 50-yard line, 18 rows up from the field. He and the extended family show up to Falcon Stadium three hours before home games to begin tailgating, enjoying camaraderie with other longtime fans that share the same parking lot.
“This Saturday is going to be really tough. So many of our fall weekends revolve around Air Force home games,” Inscoe said. “I want to be at Falcons stadium cheering on my favorite team.”