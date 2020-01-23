Summers sparks Navy men’s basketball in 60-58 overtime victory over Boston University

Sophomore guard Greg Summers scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Navy to a 60-58 overtime victory over Boston University at Case Gym on Wednesday night.
Junior point guard Cam Davis contributed 17 points and five boards for the Midshipmen, who relied on clutch free throw shooting and timely defense in improving their record to 11-7 overall and 5-2 in the Patriot League.
“It was a gutsy win by our team. It was close the whole way. These young men again found a way to win the game,” Navy head coach Ed DeChellis said. “They have been able to weather the storms and make plays down the stretch when they need to. It is a possession game, and we always talk about the last four minutes of the game and how we need to win that battle.”
Senior forward Evan Wieck totaled eight points and six rebounds for Navy, which is now 4-1 in conference contests decided by five points or less. It was the third straight win for the Midshipmen, who remain tied with American for second place in the Patriot League.
Max Mahoney and Walter Whyte scored 14 points apiece for host Boston (10-10, 4-3).
Navy will host archrival Army Saturday (1:30 p.m.) at Alumni Hall in a game being televised on the CBS Sports Network.
Navy Women’s Basketball: Freshman forward Lindsey Llewellyn took over down the stretch and lifted Navy to a thrilling 46-41 defeat of visiting Boston University on Wednesday night at Alumni Hall.
Llewellyn, who was the Cecil County Player of the Year as a senior at The Tome School, scored 11 of her 14 points in the final three minutes of play and also grabbed seven rebounds. The 5-foot-10 North East resident made the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds remaining to break a 41-41 tie.
“Lindsay got going with her energy and rebounding on the defensive end. That fed her on offense,” Navy head coach Stefanie Pemper said. “The way (Llewellyn) played in the fourth was really neat.”
Senior guard Morgan Taylor scored 10 points and snagged six rebounds for Navy (6-12, 1-6), which snapped a nine-game losing streak and picked up its first win in Patriot League play.
Freshman point guard Mimi Schrader dished off four assists and did a solid job of directing the offense in the final stanza when Navy outscored Boston, 15-9.
I thought Mimi Schrader stepped up late. As a freshman point guard, she did a good job of organizing us, communicating and staying calm, especially after that one turnover against the soft press. We kept her in (the game) and she really rebounded well from that,” Pemper said.
Navy hosts archrival Army on Saturday in a nationally televised matchup that tips off at 11 a.m.
Hall of Famer: Former Navy football player Ed Sprinkle has been selected as a Class of 2020 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sprinkle was among 15 inductees as part of the Centennial Slate.
That special slate of candidates are made up of 10 Seniors (players who last played more than 25 years ago), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two Coaches that were elected by a special Blue-Ribbon Panel during a meeting at the Hall of Fame last week.
The Centennial Slate of Hall of Famers will be joined in the Class of 2020 by five Modern-Era Players who will be elected on “Selection Saturday,” the day before Super LIV in Miami.
Sprinkle played for 12 seasons with the Chicago Bears and led them to the 1946 NFL Championship. Bears coach George Halas referred to Sprinkle as "the greatest pass-rusher I've ever seen.”
Sprinkle started out as two-way player, catching 32 passes for 451 yards and seven touchdowns during his career. His ability to rush opposing quarterbacks, however, soon made him a defensive specialist, earning four Pro Bowls. Sprinkle was also known as an outstanding special teams player. Sprinkle was nicknamed ‘The Claw’ from his infamous clothesline tackling technique. He was inducted into the Chicago Bears Ring of Honor in 2009.
Prior to his NFL career, Sprinkle won three letters in football and two in basketball at Hardin-Simmons University. He transferred to the Naval Academy in 1943 after Hardin-Simmons dropped varsity sports due to World War II. Sprinkle made All-East in his only season at Navy, which compiled an 8-1 record in 1943.
“On behalf of the Navy Football Family our sincerest appreciation to the Hall of Fame Selection Committee for including one of our favorite sons in Ed Sprinkle to the Class of 2020,” Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said. “Ed’s historic impact and legacy at Navy remains an inspiration and benchmark to which our midshipmen can aspire. Now that his accomplishments have been recognized at the highest level."
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick served on the Blue Ribbon panel charged with choosing the Centennial State.
“Ed Sprinkle was an outstanding football player and is very deserving of this honor,” Belichick said. “He was extremely quick off the ball, explosive and was hard to block. He was outstanding on special teams, which was incredibly important in that era because there were far more punts back then. He was athletic and consistently disrupted the opposing offense.”
Sprinkle is believed to be the second Naval Academy graduate to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Roger Staubach.