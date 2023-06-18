Navy baseball hires Chuck Ristano, former Florida State and Notre Dame assistant, as next head coach

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy has hired Chuck Ristano, a veteran with nearly two decades of Division I experience, as its new baseball coach, athletic director Chet Gladchuk announced Saturday.

Ristano spent last season as the pitching coach at Florida State after serving in the same role at Notre Dame for 12 years. He helped guide the Fighting Irish to three NCAA Tournament berths and a spot in the College World Series in 2022. This will be his first collegiate head coaching job.

“Ristano has proven to be an extraordinary baseball coach with impressive documented accomplishments for almost two decades,” Gladchuk said in a news release. “He has influenced the lives of young men both on and off the field in ways that resonate with and substantiate his respected national reputation. His endorsements were glowing and, as a players’ coach, he builds relationships on trust, confidence, loyalty and family values.”

Ristano replaces Paul Kostacopoulos who announced his retirement last month after 18 seasons coaching Navy.

During a 19-year tenure at the Division I level, Ristano has helped develop nine conference award winners, 27 All-Americans and 51 all-conference selections. Additionally, Ristano has seen 41 of his former players selected in the Major League Baseball draft and nine reach the big leagues.

“I could not be more excited for the opportunity to lead the Navy baseball program,” Ristano said in the release. “The Naval Academy has forever attracted and produced young people of the most outstanding talent and moral fiber who heed the highest calling that our nation knows. I feel in complete personal alignment with the values of the academy, and it is one of the honors of my lifetime to play a role in the development of our nation’s future leaders.”

Newly-hired Navy baseball coach Chuck Ristano was Florida State's pitching coach this past season. (Navy Athletics)

During his lone season at Florida State, Ristano guided Jackson Baumeister to All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors after the sophomore ranked ninth nationally with 95 strikeouts. In addition to directing the pitching staff, Ristano was involved with all phases of Florida State’s roster management, recruiting, player development, technology integration and academics, while also serving as the program’s liaison with MLB scouts and scouting directors.

Ristano’s 12-year tenure on the Notre Dame staff produced 17 pitchers that became MLB draft picks and 13 that earned all-conference honors. The Fighting Irish staff posted an earned run average under 4.00 in eight of his 12 seasons. During Ristano’s last three seasons on staff in South Bend, the Fighting Irish had the second-best winning percentage nationally (86-32, .729) and appeared in back-to-back NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history (2021, 2022).

Prior to Notre Dame, Ristano served as Temple’s pitching coach during the 2010 season and spent four seasons (2006-2009) on the coaching staff at Monmouth. Ristano helped the Hawks claim back-to-back Northeast Conference regular-season championships (2007, 2008) and NEC Tournament titles in 2007 and 2009. Under Ristano, three Monmouth pitchers were drafted and eight signed professional contracts, including 2007 NEC Pitcher of the Year and future MLB reliever Brad Brach.

Ristano takes over a Navy program that finished 19-26 overall and 10-15 in the Patriot League this season. It was just the program’s fourth losing season since 2006.

Chuck Ristano inherits a Navy baseball program that finished 19-26 overall and 10-15 in the Patriot League. (Navy Athletics)

A native of Valley Stream, New York, Ristano began his coaching career at his alma mater, Sacred Heart, which he helped lead to the program’s first NEC Tournament appearance in 2005.

Outside of his college coaching experience, Ristano has also served as a pitching coach and manager for the 2019 and 2022 USA Baseball 17U and 16U national team development program.

When former Notre Dame standout Trey Mancini was chosen to participate in the 2021 Home Run Derby while with the Baltimore Orioles, he requested that Ristano serve as his pitcher. Mancini was the runner-up at the event held prior to the All-Star Game.

A four-year letterman at Sacred Heart, Ristano was also a two-time captain and four-time NEC All-Academic honoree. Graduating in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management, he then earned a master’s degree in sports management from Liberty University in 2018.