Chuck Petersen returns to Air Force-Navy football rivalry on a different sideline: ‘It will be a little strange’

Chuck Petersen has many fond memories of service academy football games held at Falcon Stadium.

As a four-year letterman at Air Force, Petersen was a key member of teams that compiled a 6-2 record against rivals Army and Navy. The standout cornerback helped the Falcons capture the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy by sweeping the Black Knights and Midshipmen in 1982 and ’83.

Advertisement

As a 17-year assistant for Air Force during the glory years under head coach Fisher DeBerry, Petersen was able to hoist the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy 12 more times from 1990 to 2002. Air Force went 16-2 against Army and 11-6 versus Navy during Petersen’s tenure.

Petersen will return to Falcon Stadium after a 16-year absence on Saturday. For the first time as a player or coach, he will not be wearing the Blue and Silver colors of Air Force.

Advertisement

Now in his first season as an assistant coach at Navy, Petersen finds himself in the odd scenario of facing off against his alma mater and former employer. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun and many of his assistants played under DeBerry and Petersen.

“It will be a little strange. I’ve got a lot of great friends on that staff, guys I coached,” Petersen said this week. “Being back at that stadium will definitely be a different situation.”

Daniel Davies waited three-plus seasons to get a chance to handle place kicks for @NavyFB. Called upon to make three critical field goals against East Carolina, Davies came through in the clutch. https://t.co/F2MKDZN4f5 pic.twitter.com/8g41RXa0ar — Capital Gazette Sports (@AACapitalSports) September 29, 2022

In an interesting twist, Petersen will tread the same sideline that he did as an Air Force assistant. Shortly after Calhoun took over, the home sideline was moved to the other side of the field.

“I’ve kidded around that it’s my home sideline,” Petersen said.

Petersen resided in Colorado Springs for a total of 22 years, four as a Cadet living on campus and 18 after returning to the academy as a coach. Three of his four children were born in Colorado Springs, while the oldest was just six months old when the family moved.

Petersen’s wife, Roya, flew to Colorado Springs on Tuesday and planned to spend the week with friends and former neighbors.

“It will be a fun trip. I’ve got a lot of good friends back there, a lot of good times and good memories,” Petersen said.

Petersen served seven years on active duty and was honorably discharged from the Air Force as a captain. He was stationed at Air Force Space Command at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He was a Space Operations Commander and Director of Standardization and Evaluation.

Advertisement

Petersen stayed in touch with DeBerry and other members of the Air Force football staff after graduation and always made it clear he had a desire to coach. DeBerry initially brought Petersen back to serve in a military position with the football program.

Petersen was hired as a full-time member of the staff in 1990 and proceeded to coach running backs, wide receivers (1991 to 1996) as well as quarterbacks and fullbacks (1997 to 2006). He became the primary play-caller in 1997 and held the title of offensive coordinator from 2000 to 2006.

DeBerry, who retired from coaching after the 2006 season, described Petersen as “an outstanding player who was extremely competitive.” In terms of coaching, Deberry always appreciated how well Petersen related to players and believed it was because the latter had traveled the same path as a Cadet.

“I can’t say enough great things about Chuck Petersen. He brought a wealth of football knowledge and had great instincts as far as calling plays,” DeBerry said. “Chuck was just such a valuable member of our program and instrumental to all the success that Air Force football enjoyed during his time on the staff.”

DeBerry, who splits time between homes in Isle of Palm, South Carolina, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, was hoping to attend Saturday’s game but could not due to a conflicting event.

After being hired by coach Ken Niumatalolo last February, Petersen called DeBerry with the news and asked if he would become a Navy football fan.

Advertisement

“I told Chuck I would root for Navy the other 364 days, but I still have to root for Air Force on this one day,” said DeBerry, noting that Peterson is like a son to him.

Chuck Petersen spent 17 seasons as an assistant coach for Air Force football. Now in his first season as an assistant coach at Navy, Petersen finds himself in the odd scenario of facing off against his alma mater and former employer. (Courtesy Photo)

Close ties

Calhoun, who played quarterback at Air Force, was working as a graduate assistant when Petersen joined the staff in 1990. They worked together in 1993 and ’94 when Calhoun served as recruiting coordinator.

Petersen recalls nicknaming Calhoun “Schottenheimer” — as in former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer — because he was such a “smart, analytical guy.” He is not at all surprised that Calhoun has enjoyed so much success in coaching, saying “I think that is what Troy was destined to do.”

Petersen was coaching the wide receivers while Calhoun was on staff and the latter remembers his former colleague being “an outstanding communicator.”

“Chuck is an outstanding football coach and an even better person. He has a thorough understanding of service academy football, having been a player and a coach here for so long,” Calhoun said. “Chuck has a tremendous level of professionalism and a great understanding for all position groups.

“When you consider the job Chuck did here at the Air Force Academy … it’s just remarkable.”

Advertisement

COMMENTARY: Three keys to @NavyFB upsetting heavily favored @AF_Football on Saturday in Colorado Springs. Ultimately, the Mids must win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball to capture a contest that is always extremely physical. https://t.co/TAflWvjdim pic.twitter.com/tmWl5JRLKI — Capital Gazette Sports (@AACapitalSports) September 28, 2022

After seven months as a staff member, Petersen has proven himself a valuable addition to the Navy staff. Niumatalolo said the graybeard assistant brings “great wisdom and great knowledge.”

“I’ve really appreciated the serenity of who Chuck is. He’s been awesome to have on staff,” Niumatalolo said.

Calhoun has compiled a 114-76 record and captured the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy four times during his 16-year tenure at Air Force. The Falcons have suffered just four losing seasons and have played in 12 bowl games during that time.

Like his predecessor, DeBerry has populated the staff with former Air Force players such as offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen and defensive coordinator Brian Knorr. Assistant head coach Charlie Jackson, longtime offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke and slotbacks coach Jake Campbell also played for the Falcons.

“It’s neat that Troy and his staff have taken the program where it is now. I’m happy for their success, but now that I’m here I’m not nearly as happy,” Petersen said.

Some observers might think Petersen was hired to bring some inside knowledge about the Air Force football program. While Petersen can relate information amassed during the DeBerry era, he knows nothing about how the Falcons operate now under Calhoun.

Advertisement

“I’ve been gone for 15 years, so I’ve got nothing on them,” he said.

Some Air Force fans might consider Petersen a traitor, but he noted there is history to coaches and administrators going from one academy to another. Ben Martin, who was head coach of Air Force football from 1958 to 1977, is a former Navy player and 1945 graduate of the Annapolis academy.

John Clune, who served 16 years as Air Force athletic director, is one of Navy’s all-time greatest basketball players and has his uniform jersey hanging from the rafters at Alumni Hall.

“What people don’t realize is that [Air Force’s] program was built on Naval Academy graduates,” Petersen said. “Those two men [Martin and Clune] were a big part of the foundation of Air Force football.”

This will be the 45th service academy football game for Petersen, who has been on the winning side in 34 of the previous 44.

“I’m kind of used to singing second,” he said.

Advertisement

Regardless of the outcome, Petersen is honored and grateful to once again be part of the Air Force-Navy rivalry, which he has always considered special.

“I really believe it’s the commitment all these players have made to something greater than themselves. That’s what hits me at the core. Their service to this country and everyone who lives here,” he said.