Annapolis resident Charlie Dammeyer excited to direct Navy-Notre Dame football game for NBC Sports

Charlie Dammeyer has worked some significant events during his career in television production with NBC Sports.
Since being hired as a production assistant in January 2005, Dammeyer has worked nine Olympics and five Super Bowls. Since being promoted to the position of director, the Annapolis native has overseen the event coverage at multiple Olympics for NBC.
Dammeyer was also director of the 2020 Stanley Cup finals as part of network’s coverage of the National Hockey League. That culminated a month of playoff coverage inside the NHL bubble in Edmonton, Alberta.
For several years now, Dammeyer has been director of the NASCAR Cup Series staple of NBC Sports, doing the Daytona 500 many times.
However, Saturday’s assignment will be special for Dammeyer because of his background and family history. Although a seasoned 17-year veteran of the television business, the 38-year-old has spent this entire college football season looking forward to directing the Navy at Notre Dame game from South Bend, Indiana.
“Because of my roots growing up, I’m extremely excited to be doing a Navy game,” Dammeyer admitted. “I grew up going to Navy football games, so this is kind of a cool box to check.”
Dammeyer’s grandfather worked for the Naval Academy Athletic Association for 31 years. Bill Dammeyer served as treasurer and business manager for the association until 1989, mostly during the tenure of athletic director James “Bo” Coppedge.
In retirement, Dammeyer remained responsible for selling advertisements for the Navy football gameday program and enlisted his children and grandchildren to sell them at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Chuck Dammeyer remembers he and several siblings hawking programs as youngsters and that job eventually fell to their children.
“Every Dammeyer in the Annapolis area at some point sold programs at Navy football games. As a kid, I remember being in the booth helping my dad sell programs,” Charlie Dammeyer said.
When the game started, the younger Dammeyer found his way to the grassy hill in the north end zone to watch the game. “I certainly rode plenty of pizza boxes down that hill in end zone,” he said.
As a teenager, Dammeyer became more interested in the game on the field and wanted to get the business of selling programs out of the way as early as possible.
“I would get the programs from my grandfather the night before and go over to the stadium early and sell programs to the tailgaters,” Dammeyer said. “On a good day, I’d go through a box and a half programs before the gates opened.”
Dammeyer’s first recollection of a Navy player was Alton Grizzard, a four-year starter at quarterback and captain of the 1990 team. Dammeyer loved the tough, hard-nosed running style of Grizzard and the fact he wore a neck roll like a defensive lineman.
As far as opposing players, Dammeyer remembers seeing future NFL Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson play for Texas Christian when it defeated Navy in 2001.
“I also have a lot of great memories of driving to Philadelphia with my grandfather for Army-Navy games on cold December days,” he said.
Chuck Dammeyer graduated from selling programs on the concourse to doing statistics in the press box during Navy home games. He later assisted the instant replay technician with DV Sport.
Quick study
This is Charlie Dammeyer’s first season as part of the Notre Dame football coverage on NBC, which has held the rights to broadcast all home games for many years. He is working hand in hand with producer Rob Hyland, who has served in that role for the Notre Dame package since 2009.
“This Saturday will be Charlie’s sixth football game, but you would never know it. He has evolved very quickly, and I can’t say enough about the job he’s been doing with Notre Dame football telecasts,” Hyland said.
Dammeyer was actually part of the Notre Dame football broadcasts during his first year as a production assistant in 2005. He was in charge of operating the score bug located at the bottom of the screen.
Dammeyer was also a member of the NBC crew for the production of Sunday Night Football for nine years, which was how he got to so many Super Bowls. However, this marks the first time he has ever directed football at any level.
Hyland has worked with Dammeyer for 15 years and called him a “television savant” because he just has natural instincts for the medium.
“Charlie is an exceptional talent and an even better friend and teammate,” Hyland said. “Charlie’s rise in production has been fast but not surprising to me. Every member of the crew absolutely loves him because he’s such a pleasure to work with.”
While the NBC contract is directly with Notre Dame, there is no “homerism” involved with the broadcast. Play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico is one of the best in the business, while analyst Drew Brees attended Purdue before enjoying a record-setting career in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints.
“We pride ourselves on being straight down the middle. This is a national broadcast and we call it as we see it,” Dammeyer said. “We have the finest professional in Mike Tirico calling the action, and if Drew Brees disagrees with a coaching situation, he voices that opinion.”
Deep playbook
Considerable legwork goes into preparing for the Saturday broadcast. During a Wednesday production meeting, Dammeyer and Hyland will watch game film of both teams with Brees to get into the Xs and Os that might be discussed on air.
On Thursday, there are production calls with coaches and players from Notre Dame and Navy to get background information. Hyland, as the producer, is the storyteller and has many topics he could potentially explore.
One involves the fact Notre Dame is now using a two-quarterback system with Tyler Buchner periodically replacing starter Jack Coan. That’s because Buchner is more adept at operating the run-pass option element of the Fighting Irish offense.
There will be a segment detailing a Navy football player’s daily life at the academy, a rigorous schedule that begins with morning formation and does not end until late at night with homework at Bancroft Hall.
There are plans to focus on the postgame tradition that has developed between Navy and Notre Dame of standing side-by-side during the playing of both alma maters. Very few of Navy’s opponents do the same.
“That how of respect that both teams stay on the field for both alma maters is powerful and we want to highlight that,” Dammeyer said. “We added a piece of equipment (a wireless camera) that will help capture that postgame tradition.”
Hyland also revealed that Tirico will open the broadcast by narrating an introduction that explains why Notre Dame maintains its football series with Navy, which began in 1927 and will reach 94 games on Saturday.
If the game is close down the stretch, Dammeyer has highlights of previous Navy upsets of Notre Dame ready to roll. If Hyland wants to cut to a sideline shot of Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, it’s Dammeyer’s job to execute that by directing a cameraman to do so.
“Our play sheet is extremely full. Unfortunately, less than 20 percent of those plays get called during the game,” Dammeyer said. “My job is to follow Rob’s lead. It’s my job to execute and get the camera shots he calls.”
This is a big-time broadcast with 20 cameras, 16 of which are operated by human beings. There are several wireless cameras positioned in various spots within the stadium along with a sky camera aboard an airplane flying overhead.
This season, NBC added super slow-motion technology to complement the diagrammed breakdowns of plays that Brees analyzes.
“It’s a massive production with a top-notch crew,” Dammeyer said.
A rising star
Dammeyer and Hyland have developed a tradition of visiting The Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes on the Notre Dame campus the morning of gameday. They light a candle and say a prayer asking for the Virgin Mary’s blessing of the upcoming broadcast.
Dammeyer takes a picture of the rocky edifice of the grotto during each visit and texts the image to his mother to let her know “I’m still a good Catholic boy.”
Back in 2005, when Dammeyer was a lowly production assistant on Notre Dame football broadcasts, his grandparents and father made the trip to South Bend for the Navy game. Ann Marie Dammeyer had to work and was unable to join her husband Chuck that time.
Not knowing if this is the only year he’ll be director of Notre Dame football home games, Charlie Dammeyer decided to fly his parents to South Bend for Saturday’s Navy at Notre Dame game. They will have all access passes and will spend time watching the game from the sidelines and spending time inside the production truck watching their son in action.
“We are proud beyond words of how well Charlie is doing. It’s a big deal to be directing Notre Dame football and I know he has been especially looking forward to this game,” said Chuck Dammeyer, admitting he will particularly enjoy visiting the NBC Sports hospitality tent on Saturday.
Dammeyer is still directing NASCAR coverage during the college football season and will fly to Arizona on Sunday for the Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. In January, he is scheduled to direct the figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing for NBC.
Dammeyer is a 2001 graduate of Annapolis High, where he was the starting quarterback for the football team and a starting defenseman for the lacrosse squad. He earned a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Maryland and currently resides in the Hunt Meadow community of Annapolis with his wife and two daughters.
“Charlie Dammeyer is a rising superstar in this business,” Hyland said.