Navy SB Chance Warren’s passion elevated him from scout team to captain

Navy slotback Chance Warren doesn’t think Malcolm Perry knows when he changed his life.
The summer before his sophomore year, Warren drifted down a Naval Academy path when Perry — then the starting quarterback — asked him where he was going.
Warren was there for workouts in his new role as a receiver and told him he’d be staying in the mostly-empty Bancroft Hall. Perry asked him if he had a sponsor, a family to stay with, to be surrounded by comfort until the preseason began.
“I told him, ‘Nah, I’ll just hang around here,’” Warren recalled. “And he said, ‘You’re more than welcome to hang out with us.’”
Those “us” were Perry and two other seniors: slotback Tazh Maloy and safety Noruwa Obanor. In other words, his new best friends. A Hollywood coming-of-age story couldn’t start the movie better.
Warren suddenly had it: that feeling he’d been yearning for after so much questioning. He was wanted. For a guy that asked himself daily for a year whether he was meant to be at the Naval Academy while fighting for a varsity spot, it’s exactly what he needed.
“It’s something you don’t think about too often, but you do, you relish in the moment,” Warren said, “and realize there’s so many people in your corner and rooting for you.”
Before Warren became one of Navy’s four senior captains this fall, he wore a crown as one of the best high school football and baseball players in Alabama. The Enterprise High graduate was recruited as a receiver on the gridiron and a shortstop on the diamond. He chose Navy over Air Force and Army and expected to continue his football career in Annapolis right away. Then things took a pause.
With so many more veteran players on hand, the coaching staff relegated Warren to the scout team where he’d see others in his position “lose themselves” and go through the motions while making the varsity better, mechanically. Academics at the Naval Academy drained him physically and mentally.
He’d wake up, walk to class, go to practice, fall asleep and think: “Did I make the right decision?”
“It was a challenge for sure,” Warren said. “But I will say that for me, the biggest thing was just remaining true to myself.”
If Navy wanted him as a body to help shape the defense, he’d be the best one possible.
Warren wore the passion he’d displayed in high school like armor. If the job was to make the defense better, he’d go out in practice and play them like he was wearing an Army uniform. He chirped and talked; if the military wasn’t Warren’s bound path, a job where he’d have to talk a lot would fit him well.
“It’s easy for some guys to come out jazzed for practice one day, a couple days,” senior slotback Carlinos Acie said. “But to do that every day over the course of four years — not everybody can.”
That energy earned Warren the Collins/Roos Class of 1949 Junior Varsity MVP Award, voted on by the team. Slotbacks coach Joe DuPaix saw the right qualities in him immediately.
“Chance is a very passionate and competitive football player that believes in team,” DuPaix said. “When you have somebody with those characteristics, that individual is going to find his way onto the field.”
Little did Warren know the staff recognized exactly what they had. DuPaix reckons Warren “had the best hands on the team as a freshman,” and the slotback room stayed full into his sophomore year.
“We had to find him a place on the field,” DuPaix said, “so we made him a wide receiver. And he continued to lead. Through passion and hard work and a desire to get better, guys bought into him.”
All the while, Navy trudged through a 3-10 2018 season. Warren never heard his number called.
Come spring semester, he set a new goal: build deep relationships with teammates. That next summer, of course, is when Perry took Warren under his wing.
“Malcolm was not a vocal leader and Chance is a very vocal leader,” DuPaix said, “but for Chance, it was more seeing Malcolm and going, ‘wait a minute. I can be a great leader without yelling?’ ”
“One of those contagious young men”
Warren’s versatility transcends the football field.
In tennis class, Acie was doubles partner with Warren, who lifted them to glory after glory. In the difficult academic settings, Warren consistently astounded Acie with how swiftly he’d absorb new information.
“He’s pretty much good at everything he does,” Acie said.
That undoubtedly translated to football. In Warren, DuPaix said, you meet a contradiction — someone equally arrogant and humble.
“You want your players to have that self-confidence, that they can conquer the world,” the coach said, “and at the same time receive coaching. Chance is like that.”
Warren expressed gratitude to coaches for choosing to call him up to varsity as a sophomore. He switched to wide receiver and proved he could flourish in pressure situations despite amassing only 91 yards on six catches.
Warren notched his lone touchdown reception in a 2019 victory over Army, which is glory enough for any Navy football player. His true step into the sun came on fourth-and-three in the fourth quarter of the Liberty Bowl game against Kansas State. Perry pitched right to CJ Williams. Then, 41 yards away, a pass came whistling Warren’s way and into his hands.
That career-long reception set up the field goal that would win the game, capping easily one of the greatest seasons in Navy history with a bang. Any wideout can dream of such a moment.
“I know I’m hard-headed and I talk a lot,” Warren said, “but each and every coach has allowed me to do that in the way they see fit and the way that allowed me to be myself. Without them being in my life, I don’t know where I’d be in terms of athletics.”
Perry’s graduation and subsequent leap into the NFL left a quarterback vacuum in Annapolis. At offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper’s suggestion, coach Ken Niumatalolo mulled over filling it with Warren, but only if he won the starting job.
That fleeting consideration, which ultimately led to Warren returning to slotback, gave the journeyman a gift as much as his time as a receiver did. He studied the process behind each passing play. In the quarterback room, he soaked in a full scope of the offense and saw it through the signal-caller’s lens.
“It made me a better player,” Warren said. “I wouldn’t trade any time that I had at any position.”
In the somewhat demoralizing 2020 season for Navy, Warren put up modest numbers: 95 yards rushing, 94 yards receiving and 101 yards on four kick returns. DuPaix considered Warren’s return to the position a “blessing.”
“Just to have him part of our room, to feel his energy and passion when he comes through the hallway to the meeting room — he’s just one of those contagious young men that is going to be an incredible leader for our country,” DuPaix said.
Warren was almost unanimously voted one of four captains and says he never had accomplished something so great. “To be regarded so highly by the teammates in your life that you regard so highly is an amazing feeling,” Warren said. “I can’t really put it into words.”
Continuing to work
Frustration marked the first half of Warren’s senior season, namely against Air Force on Sept. 11. He muffed a punt at the Navy 24-yard line and lost possession, dropped a pass in a key drive and collected negative rushing yardage.
Warren admittedly felt the trappings of captaincy getting to him. He had to remind himself to forget that and “just play ball.”
“I think when I started to do that, that’s when things started to shift for myself,” Warren said.
Compare that to recent games when Warren amassed 70 yards against Tulsa and then scored two touchdowns and a set up another against Temple.
It’s easy to lead, Warren said, when things are going well and the team is 11-2. It’s easy to throw your hands up when it’s not and say, well the other teams are just better.
What DuPaix saw in Warren this season was a leader constantly in bloom. As Warren began to translate his abilities in practice to games, even his most base quality (an abundant ability to talk) developed.
Warren knew when to pull aside freshmen and issue guidance, knew when to hype up the group, and knew when to make his teammates feel wanted and seen.
“He’s always going to be Chance Warren. He’s always going to speak his mind,” DuPaix said. “But I’ve watched him as he’s developed that leadership to pick the time to speak at critical moments. It’s been really cool to see.”
ARMY@NAVY
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.
Saturday, 3 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 1430 AM
Latest College Sports
Line: Army by 7 ½