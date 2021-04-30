Better late than never: Kendall Louis, Jeannette Steerman aim to make history at Navy’s Brigade Boxing Championships

There was a time in late March when it appeared the Brigade Boxing Championships might not happen this year.
A restriction of movement order remained in place at the Naval Academy, which meant all sports — varsity and club — were on pause.
It forced longtime boxing coach Jim McNally to postpone the finals for the second time during the spring semester. While the Brigade Boxing Championships are traditionally held the last Friday in February, that became unrealistic this year because of COVID protocols.
Reluctantly, McNally moved the championship bouts to Friday, March 19. Then came the athletics pause on March 1 — and lots of uncertainty.
.
But when the Naval Academy leadership lifted the restriction of movement order on March 22, that prompted McNally to quickly reschedule the 80th annual Brigade Boxing Championships for tonight at Alumni Hall. A total of 16 bouts — nine men’s and seven women’s — will be held with only members of the Brigade of Midshipmen allowed to attend.
“I was always worried that it might not happen, but I was determined to make sure it did,” McNally said. “Brigade Boxing did not stop during World War II. Come hell or high water, we were going to make this happen.”
Holding the championships this late in the semester is not ideal and many boxers, who had initially expected the commitment to end March 1, had to withdraw from the program to focus on other commitments at the academy.
However, McNally dared not schedule the finals any earlier than April 30. After all, he had to get the boxers back into the gym and begin the process of reconditioning and training following the month layoff.
Then came a series of elimination bouts with the quarterfinals and semifinals being held last week at MacDonough Hall.
One would think with all the disruptions the Navy boxing program would have seen a drop in participation. McNally was pleasantly surprised to discover more midshipmen in his gym looking to learn. A significant number of the newcomers are plebes who did not get their normal introduction to the sport.
Boxing is traditionally part of the plebe summer training regimen, but that element was eliminated in 2020 because of coronavirus. Additionally, boxing was not offered as a physical education class during the fall semester.
That means the fourth classmen are just now getting an opportunity to try out boxing. There are a total of 25 plebes in the Navy boxing program and a record nine of them have reached the finals.
Making history
Nobody was happier about Brigade Boxing coming back than Kendall Louis and Jeannette Steerman, both of whom are bidding to become four-time champions. With wins on Friday night, they would join an elite list of 22 previous recipients of the Tony Rubino Award that is named in honor of Navy’s boxing coach from 1963 to 1982.
Steerman would become just the second female four-time champ, joining Sophie Lekas who accomplished the feat last year. The Lamar, Colorado, resident will meet junior JC Currie in the 156-pound final.
“It would truly be amazing and an awesome way to end my boxing career. I could not think of a better way to go out,” Steerman said. “I’m just thankful for this opportunity to have one last opportunity to box. I was really worried we wouldn’t have the championships. I knew the intention was to do it, but you just never know with everything going on with COVID.”
Steerman was a distance runner in high school and initially tried out for the crew team upon arrival at the Naval Academy. She remembers being a plebe and hearing someone from the company suggest trying out boxing.
“I’d watched the 60 Minutes piece about the Navy boxing program, and it seemed kind of cool,” Steerman said. “I went to the gym with my squad mate and never looked back.”
Steerman knocked off senior Jess Velez as a plebe to set up the possibility of becoming a four-time champ. As a sophomore, she beat Mikayla Lint in a battle of defending champs, and last year she defeated Courtney Breen in unanimous fashion.
“It’s important to respect every person you fight. I never go into any bout too confident,” Steerman said. “[Currie] may be new to boxing, but she was a jumper for the varsity track and field team, so she’s an outstanding athlete.”
Louis learned to box as a teenager growing up in Miami, gaining a year’s worth of experience through a local Policeman’s Athletic League program. He enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school and soon found himself aboard the USS Harpers Ferry, a landing ship dock based out of San Diego.
Louis served as an interior communications electrician and reached the rank of petty officer second class, or E-5. “I did four years, three months and 22 days, but who’s counting,” he said with a smile.
An officer saw potential in Louis and suggested he apply to the Naval Academy, which has a program for prior enlisted personnel. He spent a year at the Naval Academy Prep School before coming to Annapolis and choosing sprint football as an avenue to fulfill the physical mission.
However, that previous boxing experience ultimately led Louis up to the cramped gym on the third floor of MacDonough.
“What I enjoy most about boxing is there is always something new or different. That competitive dynamic is always changing,” he said.
McNally describes Louis as a “skilled and slick” boxer and had hopes he could become a four-time national champ. Louis beat Ohio State Tengis Khurelbaatar by decision in the National Collegiate Boxing Association finals as a freshman.
However, a knee injury sustained while playing pickup basketball prevented Louis from defending his NCBA title. Intercollegiate boxing was canceled last year because of COVID and the championships will not be held this year as well due to the ongoing pandemic.
After winning his three previous championships by unanimous decision, Louis will face his toughest test in this year’s Brigade Boxing final. Fellow senior Jack Jeon, the 156-pound champion last year, stands in the way of Louis making history.
“Becoming a four-time champ would mean that much more to me because I’m fighting someone who is on the same level and knows exactly what he’s doing,” Louis said. “Jack will definitely be the toughest opponent I’ve ever faced. I haven’t seen that level of competition since I won nationals.”
It will be a distinct clash of styles reminiscent of Joe Frazier versus Muhammad Ali. Louis is a counterpuncher with a stick-and-move mindset, delivering rapid combinations then quickly dancing away. Meanwhile, Jeon wants to be aggressive and apply maximum pressure, constantly charging forward to force a slugfest.
Jeon decided to fight at the same weight class as Louis because he wanted the challenge. With the NCBA Championships being canceled again, this was the only chance to test himself.
“Knowing I’m fighting a national champ means a lot to me. I wanted to take on the best in my last fight at the academy,” said Jeon, adding that he is “definitely the underdog.”
Louis is seriously considering standing toe-to-toe with Jeon and seeing which boxer can deliver the more impactful blows.
“It’s going to be a battle for all three rounds and I’m actually kind of looking forward to a brawl,” he said. “I may deviate from my usual style a bit just to get a taste of that type of fight.”
80th annual Brigade Boxing Championships
Women’s bouts
119 lbs – Olivia DiCarlo, Sr., Cincinnati, OH vs. Tori Bravo, Fr., Hoboken, NJ; 125 lbs – Ayanna McLaughlin, So., Fort Lauderdale, FL vs. Kaylah Gillums, Fr., Arlington, VA; 132 lbs – Elizabeth Grimmig, Jr., Portland, TN vs. Jill Pashneh-Tala, Sr., Woodbridge, VA; 139 lbs – Lisa Kilmer, Sr., Boulder, CO vs. Jasmine Brown, So., McDonough, GA; 147 lbs – Abby Pidgeon, So., Scranton, PA vs. Cecilia Wheeler, Fr., Boise, ID; 156 lbs – JC Currie, Jr., New Rochelle, NY vs. Jeannette Steerman, Sr., Lamar, CO; 165 lbs – Kacey Brennan, Fr., Westfield, NJ vs. Jordan Barnhart, So., Wadsorth, OH
Men’s bouts
132 lbs – Chris Eguchi, So., Torrance, CA vs. Brandon Volontiya, Jr., Annapolis; 139 lbs – Matthew Morales, Jr., San Antonio, TX vs. Adrian Johnson, So., Dallas, TX; 147 lbs – Sam Gdowski, Jr., Lake Orion, MI vs. Aidan McNally, So., Annapolis; 156 lbs – Jack Jeon, Sr., Frisco, TX vs. Kendall Louis, Sr., Miami, FL; 165 lbs – Armando Chung, Fr., Brimfield, MA vs. Kenny Wilkerson, Fr., Chicago, IL; 175 lbs – Langston Greer, Fr., Detroit, MI vs. Michael Stegeman, So., Frazier Park, CA; 185 lbs – Francois Benoit, Jr., Bridgewater, NJ vs. Jake Jones, Fr., Pittsburgh, PA; 195 lbs – Joshua Montellano, Fr., San Antonio, TX vs. Vinny Motzel, Jr., St. Paul, MN; HWT – Riley Smith, Jr., Mason, MI vs. Antonius Wells, So., Calistoga, CA