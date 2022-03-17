Carl Tamulevich, a Hall of Fame Navy men’s lacrosse player, retires after 35 years as a Navy athletics administrator

Commander Carl Tamulevich Commander Carl Tamulevich is retiring after 30-plus years in the Naval Academy athletic department. He is one of Navy's greatest lacrosse players, a National Hall of Fame inductee. (Courtesy Photo)

Getting bad grades as a freshman in college turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to Carl Tamulevich.

Tamulevich still ranks as one of the finest athletes in the history of Nashua High in New Hampshire. He was a bruising fullback in football, tenacious guard in basketball and slugging outfielder in baseball.

Following in the footsteps of his father, who was also a talented multi-sport athlete, Tamulevich accepted a scholarship to play football and baseball at Holy Cross. He didn’t make it to the second semester.

Tamulevich had been recruited by the Naval Academy for both sports and was told that opportunity was still open provided he spent a year at the prep school. He reported to the Naval Training Center Bainbridge in Port Deposit, Maryland, and thus began a lifelong association with the service.

Following 26 years in the service and another 30 years with the Naval Academy Athletic Association, Tamulevich is entering full retirement on Friday.

“It’s been a fabulous life and I feel very fortunate to have enjoyed a very fulfilling career as a Naval officer and Navy athletic administrator,” Tamulevich said. “I leave with nothing but fond memories.”

Former athletic director James “Bo” Coppedge was responsible for bringing Tamulevich back to the academy to serve as executive officer of the physical education department. After two years in that role, Tamulevich transitioned to Deputy Director of Athletics under Coppedge.

When Jack Lengyel replaced Coppedge and became the first civilian athletic director at Navy, he hired Tamulevich as an assistant athletic director in charge of scheduling and team support.

Tamulevich was promoted to senior associate athletic director, and has remained in that role since retiring from the Navy in 1992 with the rank of commander.

“It has been my great honor and privilege to work for three outstanding athletic directors in Bo Coppedge, Jack Lengyel and Chet Gladchuk,” Tamulevich said.

“I will forever be grateful to Captain Coppedge for launching my second career. Jack took the Naval Academy athletic department into the 21st century on every level, while Chet has been a savvy, innovative professional businessman who has done numerous things to upgrade the organization.”

Gladchuk, who has been athletic director since September 2001, lauded Tamulevich for dedicating three decades of civilian service to supporting midshipmen athletes at the academy. He described the 79-year-old as an “emotional leader” and “guiding light” within NAAA and said the association will never be the same without him.

“Carl’s personal and professional passion for the history, traditions and people that represent the values of the academy is extraordinary,” Gladchuk said. “Carl never reserved his opinion, but always in the contest of his sincere intention of encouraging us all to be better in everything we do.”

Standout athlete

Tamulevich spent two seasons with the Navy varsity football team and was a member of the Navy plebe team in 1964 when Roger Staubach was the senior quarterback. He was not eligible to play football as a senior because he had done so as a freshman at Holy Cross.

The New Hampshire native had never heard of lacrosse until showing up at the Naval Academy Prep School, which did not have a baseball program at the time. He was frustrated by an inability to master the fundamentals.

“I couldn’t catch the ball, couldn’t throw the ball, couldn’t pick up the ball, couldn’t run with the ball,” he said.

It really didn’t matter because Tamulevich intended to play baseball at Navy under legendary coach Joe Duff. However, two years away from the game had eroded his skills and the persistence of Hall of Fame coach Willis Bilderback led him back to lacrosse.

“Coach Bilderback wrote me three letters during plebe year saying he hoped I would come out for lacrosse,” Tamulevich recalled. “I figured if the man wanted me to play that badly, I should give it a try.”

Tamulevich developed into one of the greatest defensemen in college lacrosse history, a two-time first team All-American always assigned to cover the opponent’s top attackman. He earned the Schmeisser Award as the top defenseman in Division I as a senior and was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1989.

Navy compiled a 27-6-1 record and captured two United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association national championships during Tamulevich’s three seasons on varsity.

Commander Carl Tamulevich is shown with Navy lacrosse player Matt Bitter. Tamulevich is retiring after 30-plus years in the Naval Academy athletic department. He is one of Navy's greatest lacrosse players, a National Hall of Fame inductee. (Courtesy Photo)

Aviator to administrator

Tamulevich graduated from the academy with a management degree after initially declaring as an aerospace engineering major. He went to flight school at Air Station Pensacola then underwent multi-engine training at Air Station Corpus Christi.

Tamulevich spent 20 years flying the Lockheed P-3 Orion, an anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft. He was stationed twice in Bermuda, an important P-3 base assigned to track Russian nuclear ballistic submarines operating off the East Coast.

Tamulevich and his wife of 53 years, Lori, had two sons. Jeff graduated from the Naval Academy in 1999 and CJ graduated from Towson University, where he played lacrosse. CJ died in January 2019 from complications of diabetes.

Throughout his 35-year tenure with Navy athletics, Tamulevich has naturally taken a keen interest in the men’s lacrosse program. He served as the administrator in charge of men’s lacrosse for three decades, working with four different head coaches during that time.

Richie Meade, who served as Navy lacrosse coach from 1995-2011 and recently retired as Furman lacrosse coach, said Tamulevich was a mentor and confident during his time at Navy.

“Carl was like my big brother, and it meant a lot to have him in my corner,” Meade said. “He was a very important part of my experience at the Naval Academy. Through good times and bad times, Carl was always there to provide support.”

Tamulevich has also developed a close relationship with current coach Joe Amplo.

“It was obvious to me from the get-go how much Carl Tamulevich cares about Navy lacrosse. It truly feels as though it’s at the core of who he is as a human being,” Amplo said. “Carl has been a great resource for me and my staff. We’ve all made a point of getting down to Carl’s office just to talk, listen and get to know him. We want Carl to feel as much a part of the program as he deserves.”

Tamulevich said he will forever remain a loyal Navy lacrosse fan and plans to continue attending most home games. He has full confidence that Amplo will return the program to national prominence.

“I can retire in peace knowing Joe has the program heading in the right direction,” he said.

