Recent Naval Academy graduate Cameron Kinley denied permission to pursue pro football

Recent Naval Academy graduate Cameron Kinley will not be allowed to pursue professional football following a policy reversal by the Secretary of the Navy.
Kinley signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 1 and has been seeking permission to play in the National Football League ever since. The United States Navy approved Kinley’s request to participate in Tampa Bay’s rookie-free agent minicamp late last month.
However, Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker has now denied Kinley’s request to delay his commission and is requiring the Naval Academy Class of 2021 president to begin serving as an ensign.
Ryan Williams-Jenkins, a former Navy football player who is Kinley’s agent, made the announcement on Monday. Williams-Jenkins said the Navy will not allow Kinley to appeal the decision.
Denying Cameron a fair process will also deny him the dream of playing in the NFL, Williams-Jenkins said in a press release issued Monday at noon.
“As a Naval Academy graduate, football player, and decorated combat veteran I understand Cameron’s commitment. I also understand there are ways he can fulfill his commitment while representing the Navy and playing professional sports,” said Williams-Jenkins, who is co-founder of Divine Sports and Entertainment.
“I played with three-time Super Bowl Champion Joe Cardona, who still serves our country as a Navy reservist. If there is a directive and precedent allowing other service academy athletes to pursue this opportunity, what makes Cameron different?”
Williams-Jenkins said in a statement it is important to note that this decision could have a long-term impact on Kinley’s mental health going forward. “He wants to fulfill both of his childhood dreams, playing in the NFL and honorably serving his country,”
Several other recent service academy graduates are being allowed to pursue NFL opportunities, including Army West Point linebacker John Rhattigan (Seattle Seahawks) and Air Force offensive lineman Nolan Laufenberg (Denver Broncos).
Kinley graduated from the Naval Academy on May 28 and delivered a speech as is traditional for the senior class president. He then presented a gift to the vice president Kamala Harris, who delivered the keynote address.
Kinley received a degree during graduation but was not commissioned as an officer.
