Cameron Kinley aims to show Navy football players are well-rounded midshipmen

Cameron Kinley is out to prove there is more to Navy football players than meets the eye. These men are well-rounded midshipmen that do far more than just block, tackle and carry the ball.
Kinley was recently appointed president of the senior class at the Naval Academy, a position that carries much responsibility.
“It’s definitely an honor and not something I take lightly,” Kinley said last week during an online interview. “Being chosen by my classmates ... I’m definitely grateful. Every day, I try to be the best person I can do it for my classmates and my teammates.”
Kinley was voted by classmates as vice president then ascended to the top office when the president was forced to resign because of a violation of Naval Academy rules. Navy’s returning starting cornerback feels up to the task.
“I’m thankful to be in this position. It’s challenging at times to balance everything, but I’m just trying to show you can do it on and off the field,” Kinley said. “I don’t want to be seen as a one-way football player. You can make a difference in everything you do.”
However, some of the same old biases and opinions about Navy football players continue to exist. Some midshipmen made negative comments about Kinley’s promotion to class president using an anonymous app.
Kinley was disappointed, but not surprised and will not about to allow a handful of detractors to bother him.
“We try not to feed into that. I always tell my teammates the best thing we can do is continue to change that narrative, continue to change the stereotypes,” he said. “Don’t give them the chance to say your uniform is messed up. Sit at the front of the class. Say good morning to people when you walk by.
“Just bringing that positivity because that’s what’s going to stay in people’s minds when they have that picture in their head about what a Navy football player is.”
Navy senior slotback Myles Fells, who is close friends with Kinley and has the utmost respect for him as a midshipman leader, called out those that made nasty comments about Kinley on the YikYak app.
“They just want to make jokes for clout. We don’t pay too much mind to that,” Fells said. “At the end of the day, if you don’t put your name behind something, it doesn’t hold too much credibility.”
Kinley, who boasts a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average as a political science major, has expressed an interest in one day running for local or national office. Former Navy starting quarterback Ricky Dobbs declared as an undergraduate he would run for president in 2040. Kinley is thinking along the same lines as Dobbs, who was vice president of the Naval Academy Class of 2011.
“We’ll see where that journey takes me. Of course, I wouldn’t mind ending up in the White House down the road,” Kinley said.
Kinley had a class about American presidents at the same time as the Democratic nomination for the nation’s highest office was being decided. He closely followed the whole process, from the debates to the primary elections to the eventual rise of Joe Biden as the presumptive nominee.
“It made me feel a lot more informed about how elections work, how the nomination process works,” he said. “Being a political science major has made me more informed about the presidency and a lot of political topics.”
Fells has offered to serve as running mate for his friend and told reporters during a virtual interview session to “stay tuned” for a Kinley-Fells ticket someday.
“Just seeing Cam juggle all these responsibilities of being class president and a huge leader on the football team. Also, all the different community service projects he does outside of football,” Fells said. “I love the guy and I’m so proud to call him my brother.”
Making History
Navy football players have routinely held leadership posts within the Brigade of Midshipmen. Zerbin Singleton, who graduated in 2008, was named brigade commander for the second semester of his senior season.
Scott Strasemeier, senior associate athletic director for sports information, believes Kinley is the first football player to serve as class president since he came to the Naval Academy in 1991.
“I think it speaks volumes about Cam and the type of person he is. He comes from a great family and they raised a wonderful young man,” Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “It’s also a pretty big honor for our football team.”
Niumatalolo noted that in addition to the rarity of a football player serving as class president, it is equally unique for a Black midshipman to hold that title at a predominantly white school.
Kinley said the president serves as the liaison between the senior class and the Naval Academy leadership, including the superintendent and commandant of midshipmen. He must also communicate with the high-ranking undergraduate leaders, notably the brigade commander and company officers.
“Especially during these crazy times, just trying to keep the morale high and keep the lines of communication open,” Kinley said.
As class president, Kinley will also be charged with organizing a ceremonial class dinner to celebrate the service selection process. He will speak at the Class of 2021 graduation in May and have a hand in selecting its honorary graduates. Following graduation, the class president is largely responsible for organizing class reunions.
Kinley is among six Navy players serving on the Midshipmen Diversity Team at the Naval Academy. He is involved with numerous community service projects, volunteering with the following organizations: Bay Bridge Swim, We Feed Our People, Maryland Special Olympics, Stanton Center, Anne Arundel Food Bank, and Newtowne Outreach. He has participated in multiple Thanksgiving food and Christmas toy drives.
Last month, Kinley was named to the 2020 Watch List for the Wuerffel Trophy. Named in honor of former Florida quarterback and 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, it exists to honor college football players that serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.
Kinley had just completed a workout when he saw a notification about the Wuerffel Trophy candidacy on his cell phone.
“I was caught off-guard. It’s definitely a blessing. If you had told me that a few years ago I would be on that watch list, I don’t know if I would have believed you,” Kinley said. “Seeing how far God has taken me… I’m just thankful for my family, my teammates and everybody who has supported me to this point.”
On the Football Field
For now, Navy is due to open the 2020 season over Labor Day weekend by hosting Notre Dame. It would mark the first time in the 94-year history of the rivalry the Midshipmen met the Fighting Irish at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
There is now uncertainty about the contest since last week’s announcement by the Atlantic Coast Conference about the 2020 football season. According to the ACC plan, member schools will play 10 league games with one non-conference matchup.
For this season only, Notre Dame is a full-fledged part of the plan and will be eligible for the ACC championship. It remains unclear if an ACC mandate that all non-conference contests must be held in the home state of the member school applies to Notre Dame.
“Notre Dame is always an important game for us, being the prestigious program it is. We all look forward to the chance to go against that competition,” Kinley said.
Kinley noted that Notre Dame almost exclusively recruits four- or five-star prospects. Meanwhile, Navy rarely lands players rated higher than a three-star by the various recruiting services such as Rivals and Scout.
“This gives us a chance to see how we measure up,” he said. “We definitely want the game to happen, we expect the game to happen. We’ll be devastated if it doesn’t.”
Kinley, a product of Lausanne Collegiate in Memphis, started all 13 games at boundary cornerback as a junior and amassed 38 tackles and five pass breakups. The rangy 6-foot-2, 204-pounder also contributed 2½ tackles for loss and a sack as Navy went 11-2, captured the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, and won the Liberty Bowl.
Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry was complimentary of Kinley’s overall play during a postseason breakdown of his unit.
“From a coverage standpoint, Kinley is long and can run. He was solid in that area,” Newberry said. “Kinley needs to work on his toughness and physicality. He needs to get better at taking on blocks and forcing the run game.”
Kinley knows what Newberry is looking for and believes it involves his on-field mentality.
“Sometimes on the field I can think too much and that can cause me to be hesitant. I think the overall thing Coach Newberry wants to see out of me is being more aggressive with my play,” he said.
Latest College Sports
“I need to be more physical in the run game and more aggressive coming off the edge (when blitzing) ― just kind of having that demeanor I’m going to get to the ball no matter what.”