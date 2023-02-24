Adrain Johnson, Aidan McNally set for battle royale at 82nd Navy Brigade Boxing Championships

It is a badge of honor for a Naval Academy midshipman to become a Brigade Boxing champion. It is downright historic for a fighter to finish their career as a four-time champ.

Only 23 Navy boxers have accomplished the rare feat. Adrain Johnson and Aidan McNally were both poised to join that elite list this year. Both are three-time champs and would have been overwhelming favorites to add another title during Friday night’s 82nd annual Brigade Boxing Championships.

Johnson and McNally jointly decided joining the four-time champion club would mean a lot more if they beat a boxer every bit as good as themselves. So they decided to fight each other.

“It’s an opportunity to really earn the four-time champion title by fighting the best opponent possible,” McNally said. “If I can beat Adrain, I’ll feel like I belong on that list.”

This marks the first time in Brigade Boxing history that two three-time champions have fought each other in the finals as seniors. They’ll do so in the 147-pound bout. Johnson and McNally hatched the plan in 2020 immediately after winning their first Brigade crowns as freshmen.

“We started talking about it after we both won plebe year,” Johnson said. We were like ‘Dude, if we get to three, we should fight each other for the fourth time.’ Because we both want to fight the best. We want to push each other to the limit and to reach our full potential.”

The plan went public last February after each secured their third title. Neither fighter has been seriously challenged during the annual tournament and the decision to take on each other was motivated by the desire to have one last true test on championship night before the Brigade of Midshipmen at Alumni Hall.

Navy boxers Aidian McNally, left, and Adrain Johnson are each three-time Brigade Boxing champions. Instead of topping lesser competition to join the prestigious list of four-time champions, they've decided to fight each other for the honor Friday. It will be the first time two three-time champions have fought each other in the finals as seniors. (Bill Wagner)

“I’ve had so many people say ‘I can’t believe you’re letting them do that.’ It’s not my decision to make. This is something they both want to do,” Navy boxing coach Jim McNally said. “They just feel it will be so much worthwhile to be a four-time champ by beating another high-caliber opponent.”

Last year, Johnson and McNally both went on to become National Collegiate Boxing Association champions at their respective weight classes. McNally noted that few opponents are willing to take on such accomplished fighters during the Brigade Boxing tournament.

Rather than reach the career milestone with relative ease, Johnson and McNally decided to take the most difficult path. They’ve had plenty of time to reconsider and never wavered. As a result, one of them will come up short of the ultimate goal of any midshipman who laces up the boxing gloves.

Adding another layer of intrigue is the fact Johnson and McNally have been roommates since plebe year and have become best friends.

“The only thing that made me not want to fight Adrain is because he’s one of my best friends. It does kind of stink that one of us has to lose,” McNally said. “I won’t be upset if I lose to Adrain because he’s one of the best fighters I know. I’m pretty sure he feels the same way.”

Johnson agreed and called this the ultimate test. The Dallas, Texas, native said he would always wonder what if, had he not accepted the challenge of fighting McNally with a title on the line

“No second thoughts whatsoever. This is something we’ve both always wanted — to fight each other for the Brigade championship,” Johnson said. “I know we’re both going to go out there and give it everything we’ve got. When it’s all said and done, no matter who wins, we’re both going to come out of it as better people. At the end of the day, we’re still brothers — we always will be.”

McNally fully understands the tradition and history of Navy boxing since he is the son of the respected coach who has directed the club program for nearly three decades. Jim McNally has been a physical education instructor and boxing coach at the academy since 1986 and exposed both of his boys to Brigade Boxing.

“I’ve gone to the Brigade championships ever since I was a little kid. I used to get the boxers’ autographs and they were heroes to me,” the younger McNally said. “To have an opportunity to add my name to that list of four-time champs is pretty awesome. That is what gets me up in the morning and makes me want to go running and work harder in the gym. It’s amazing that I have a chance to make my dream come true.”

Coach McNally described the much anticipated bout as a contrast of styles. His son stands 5-foot-11 and has a decided reach advantage on the 5-foot-4 Johnson. However, that short stature is an advantage for the muscular Johnson, who is able to work inside and pound opponents from close quarters.

“There is not a single person that is going to beat Adrain by fighting on the inside. He’s like a mini Mike Tyson, a real pit bull. He likes to get inside and start throwing haymakers nonstop,” Aidan McNally said. “Adrain has won so many fights with pure heart. He will go shoulder-to-shoulder with you and throw punches the entire fight without getting tired.”

McNally knows he cannot allow Johnson to deliver a series of powerful body blows, so he will look to stick and move — moving laterally or back-and-forth while counter-punching. The Annapolis native possesses superb footwork and is very adept at ducking punches.

“I would say Aidan McNally has the smoothest, flyest, lightest action you will see out of a fighter. He is a top-tier amateur boxer,” Johnson said. “The only way I win this fight is to keep his back foot on the ropes and constantly press the attack. I’ve got to keep the pressure on.”

Johnson and McNally are intimately familiar with each other’s fighting style, having regularly sparred in practice over the years. “Too many to count” was Johnson’s response when asked how many rounds the two have logged against each other in the ring.

“Every single time we spar it’s a war and one of us always winds up hurting afterward. That’s how we’ve made each other better,” he said.

Bout No. 10 of the 2023 Brigade Boxing Championships has been billed as a battle royale. However, often times such marquee matchups don’t live up to the hype because the combatants are careful with each other. Coach McNally thinks this fight will be action-packed.

“I think they will get after each other. Aidan will go toe-to-toe and bang with Adrain,” he said.

Although the son of a lifelong boxing coach, McNally did not take up the pugilistic sport until he was at Severna Park High. He was still raw as a plebe and marvels at how far he’s come.

“I don’t even like watching tape of my plebe year fights because it’s embarrassing. It’s cringeworthy for me to see how bad I was back then,” said McNally, who will be commissioned as a Marine Corps Air officer.

“When you watch the videos of who I was as a boxer then compared to now, it’s complete night and day. I would knock my old self out in one round.”

Brigade Boxing Championship pairings

Women’s Bouts

119 pounds — Dally Johnson, Sr., San Fernandon, CA vs. Kenzie Moore, So., Wixom, MI; 125 pounds — Lee Ruiz, Fr., Aquadilla, Puerto Rico vs. Sophia Baguilod, So., Chesapeake, VA; 132 pounds — Bella Bogucki, Sr., Miami, FL vs. Gabi Shultz, Jr., Washington, DC; 139 pounds — Emily Spencer, So., Georgetown, KY vs. Jasmine Brown, Sr., McDonough, GA; 147 pounds — Abbie Lester, Fr., Wichita, KS vs. Abby Pidgeon, Sr., Scranton, PA; 156 pounds — Erin Nicastro, So., Long Island, NY vs. Jordan Barnhart, Sr., Wadsworth, OH

Men’s Bouts

132 pounds — Gabe Armendariz, Fr., Miami, FL vs. Bryan Hong, Fr., Warwick, RI; 139 pounds — Cam Delay, So., Chapel Hill, NC vs. Paul Montalvo, Sr., Chicago, IL; 147 pounds — Aidan McNally, Sr., Annapolis vs. Adrain Johnson, Sr., Dallas, TX; 156 pounds — Kole Songonuga, Jr., Swarthmore, PA vs. Nick Smith, Fr., Columbia, SC; 165 pounds — Kenny Wilkerson, Jr., Chicago, IL vs. JJ Gastelman, Fr., Tucson, AZ; 175 pounds — Michael Stegeman, Sr., Coeur d’Alene, ID vs. EJ Hagins, So., El Paso, TX; 185 pounds — Jake Jones, Jr., Pittsburgh, PA vs. Steve Brunache, Fr., Pace, FL; 195 pounds — Sakile Johnson, Fr., St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica vs. Caleb Gross, So., Long Island; HWT — Liam McCarthy, Elmhurst, IL vs. Ethan Stern, Jr., Reisterstown, MD