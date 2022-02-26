Johnson, McNally set battle royale by capturing third titles at Navy’s Brigade Boxing Championships

Adrain Johnson and Aidan McNally set the stage for themselves to join a very exclusive club. Those two juniors captured their third titles during the 81st annual Brigade Boxing Championships, held Friday night before a packed house at Alumni Hall.
That means Johnson and McNally can become just the 24th and 25th four-time champions in brigade boxing history. However, those two close friends and roommates have already decided to fight each other next year in a real battle royale.
Johnson captured the 139-pound championship, while McNally claimed the 147-pound title Friday night. Both boxers are capable of moving up or down a weight class to give themselves the ultimate test.
“We figure whoever wins between the two of us will be a really deserving four-time champ,” McNally said. “If I can beat Adrain, I’ll feel I belong on that list.”
McNally and Johnson spar during practice all the time and there is never a clear winner. Fighting in the Brigade Boxing Championship finals would determine once and for all who is the better boxer.
“We beat the crap out of each other all the time and sometimes I get the better of him and sometimes he gets the better of me,” said McNally, son of longtime Navy boxing coach Jim McNally.
“Aidan is a real dog, one of the best collegiate boxers in the country,” Johnson said. “I want that competition. We’ll duke it out and see who is the better man.”
Johnson had his hands full in the 139 final with freshman Cam Delay, who showed solid skills and a heavy punch. Johnson’s ring savvy and superb punching ability proved crucial toward earning a unanimous decision.
“This one feels good because I had to earn it. [Delay] is already a very good fighter and I think he’s going to be a national championship someday,” Johnson said. “What I had over him was experience.”
Coach McNally was a bit concerned about Johnson, who has suffered some losses in National Collegiate Boxing Association bouts this season. Johnson said he had to prioritize academics over boxing and feels better in that department after earning a 3.17 grade point average during the fall semester.
“I can put more focus on boxing this semester and go hard for regionals,” he said.
McNally displayed textbook form in dominating plebe Stephen Luebbers, who deserved credit for stepping into the ring and lasting all three rounds against a far more polished fighter. McNally displayed superb ring generalship and basically did whatever he wanted, landing body blows and head shots with equal ease.
McNally drew a standing eight count in the second round then somewhat lightened up after that. The Annapolis resident moved up and down, in and out expertly and used brutal body shots to steadily wear down Luebbers.
“Stephen is a great kid with a lot of promise and everybody on the team loves him,” said McNally, who was presented with the Spike Webb Outstanding Boxer Award. “I wasn’t going to do anything to embarrass him. I wanted him to go the distance so he could learn some things.”
Vinny and Joey Motzel were unable to become the first brother combination since 1963 to claim Brigade Boxing championships in the same year. That opportunity to join Chuck and Tony Spatafora in the history books was extinguished when Joey Motzel dropped a unanimous decision to Kole Songonuga at 156 pounds.
It was one of the best bouts of the night with the fighters standing toe-to-toe for most of the three rounds. Motzel won the opening round on a couple cards, but all three judges had Songonuga winning the second and third rounds.
“He came out hard and threw a lot of combinations. I was ducking my head, which is a bad habit,” Motzel said. “We both threw some good punches and I thought overall it was a competitive fight.”
Vinny Motzel, Navy’s senior men’s captain, greeted his younger brother with a big hug and praised his effort. “I’m disappointed in the result, but I’m not disappointed in Joey. I’ve seen him work hard and get so much better, so I’m very proud of him.”
Vinny looked sharp in defending his 195-pound title, repeatedly backing plebe Justin Kirkpatrick into the corner and firing off combinations on the way to a unanimous decision. He received the Emerson Smith Sportsmanship Award afterward.
Kahlah Gillums defended her title at 125 pounds by defeating Elizabeth Grimmig by split decision in a competitive bout to begin the program. The sophomore from Arlington, Virginia, took control in the second round and landed numerous dangerous head shots.
Grimmig, the women’s team captain, was aggressive throughout and got in plenty of effective blows herself – bloodying the lip of Gillums. Grimmig captured a brigade crown as a sophomore before losing in the finals as a junior and senior.
“I was really doubting myself coming in because she’s the captain and has so much experience,” Gillums said. “I knew I had to fight with high energy because she keeps up a high tempo. It’s just unbelievable to be able to win again this year.”
Junior Chris Eguchi dominated from start to finish in beating freshman Irvin Moreno at 132 pounds. Eguchi forced a standing eight count in the second round and cruised despite losing a contact lens.
Sophomore Gabi Shultz literally outlasted freshman Sophia Baguilod in a battle of attrition in the women’s 132-pound match. Both fighters came out swinging furiously to start each round then were too exhausted to throw a punch by the end. Shultz did just enough to earn a split decision.
Abby Pidgeon knocked down Erin Nicastro on the way to a unanimous decision at 147 pounds. The junior from Scranton, Pennsylvania, had lost by the same result in last year’s finals.
Navy’s coaching staff decided to merge two weight classes into one for the final women’s bout. Senior JC Currie moved up from 156 pounds, while junior Jordan Barnhart moved down from 165 pounds. Had each remained at their normal weight class they would have fought overmatched first-year boxers in the finals.
“Jordan had to cut a lot more weight than I did, which might have had an effect,” Currie said.
Wearing the No. 68 on his right arm in honor of former company-mate David Forney, senior Peyton Seago scored a unanimous decision over classmate Alex Smith in the 165-pound final. Forney, a former Navy football player, died of cardiac arrest in his dormitory room at Bancroft Hall in February 2020.
Freshman EJ Hagins took down a defending champion in impressive fashion, scoring a unanimous decision over junior Michael Stegemen.
“I controlled the ring for most of the fight. I had him backing up and was getting off first,” Hagins said. “It was awesome being here in front of this great crowd and all these officers. I set a goal of winning brigades ever since I heard about, so this is a blessing.”
81st Annual Brigade Boxing Championships
Women’s Results
125 – Kaylah Gillums, So., Arlington, VA def. Elizabeth Grimmig, Sr., Portland, split decision; 132 – Gabi Shultz, So., San Diego, CA def. Sophia Baguilod, Fr., Chesapeake, VA, split decision; 139 – Jasmine Brown, Jr., McDonough, GA def. Izzy Gorczynski, Fr., Queens, NY, unanimous decision; 147 – Abby Pidgeon, Jr., Scranton, PA def. Erin Nicastro, Fr., Long Island, NY, unanimous decision; 160 – JC Currie, Sr., New Rochelle, NY def. Jordan Barnhart, Jr., Wadsworth, OH, unanimous decision
Men’s Results
132 – Chris Eguchi, Jr., Torrance, CA def. Irvin Moreno, Fr., Arlington, TX, unanimous decision; 139 – Adrain Johnson, Jr., Dallas, TX def. Cam Delay, Fr., Chapel Hill, NC, unanimous decision; 147 – Aidan McNally, Jr., Annapolis dec. Stephen Luebbers, Fr., Denver, CO, unanimous decision; 156 – Kole Songonuga, So., Swarthmore, PA def. Joey Motzel, So., St. Paul, MN, unanimous decision; 165 – Peyton Seago, Sr., Jackson, MS def. Alex Smith, Sr., Upper Marlboro, MD, unanimous decision; 175 – EJ Hagins, Fr., El Paso, TX def. Michael Stegeman, Jr., Frazier Park, CA, unanimous decision; 185 – Jake Jones, So., Pittsburgh, PA def. Takeshi Ross, Fr., Chino Hill, CA, unanimous decision; 195 – Vinny Motzel, Sr., St. Paul, MN def. Justin Kirkpatrick, Fr., Apple Valley, CA, unanimous decision; Hwt – Lewis Guillory, Jr., Tulsa, OK dec. Liam McCarthy, Fr., Elmhurst, IL, unanimous decision