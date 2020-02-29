Jake Clary, Sophie Lekas honor David Forney, win 4th titles at Navy’s Brigade Boxing Championships

Two four-time champions were forged from the 79th annual Brigade Boxing Championship ring within Alumni Hall on Friday night, with both victories carrying motivations into the fight as similar as they were different.
As Sophie Lekas (119 pounds) met a standing ovation, she did so as the first woman to be crowned a Brigade Boxing Championships victor four times.
Senior Jake Clary (119) battled to his fourth title with grief in mind as much as joy from winning. He didn’t have the great 300-pound giant of a friend who had carried Clary on his shoulders when Clary clinched his first boxing win as a plebe to be here with him again this night.
On his arm he had written the football uniform number of David Forney, the senior Midshipman and standout Navy offensive lineman who died last Thursday night in his dormitory room in Bancroft Hall. The same number was written on the arms of every member of the 9th Company, Forney’s company, in the ring or in the stands.
“It’s a good thing, for 9th Company. We’re all sitting together,” Clary said. “Everybody’s here supporting each other.”
From the first bell, Clary operated with the passion of someone who foresaw victory.
The senior cut and dodged junior Amir Chase-Hill’s attacks, responding with a fury in his own peppered jabs.
Clary shoved Chase-Hill against the ropes and got in an extra slug across the jaw for good measure before the end of the second round.
But as Chase-Hill, who’d seen Clary twice before, parried back, Clary called up the second wind that accompanies most fighters after a bout early, and unloaded all his strength.
Two minutes later, Clary thrust the Tony Rubino Four-Time Brigade Champion trophy in the air, standing as the 22nd member of that exclusive group. He’d also earn the Spike Webb Outstanding Boxer Award.
“Whenever my arm is raised, it’s always a release of emotion. I’d decided I wanted to do this my plebe year,” Clary said. “I was like, alright, I gotta go for the four. There’s been many times where I wasn’t trying to box anymore, my heart wasn’t in the sport, but I’d always find a way to keep pushing, keep it in the gym.”
Lekas, a two-time national champion, overcame a fiery opponent in junior Shea Auge to earn her unanimous decision. Though Auge poured a barrage of firepower on Lekas early in the first round, bloodying her nose and busting her lip, the senior recovered swiftly, maneuvering Auge into the walls of the ring throughout the second.
“I’m a lot taller than her, so I was trying to stay in the outside and use my long reach to get at her,” Lekas said.
By the third, Lekas tried the strategy of letting Auge come to her, dodging cuts, but that wasn’t working. So Lekas began whaling on her opponent, pressuring her into her own blue corner before the final seconds expired.
“Punch first,” Lekas said. “I think that works better.”
Upon becoming the winningest female boxer in Naval Academy history, Lekas eclipses the mark of three-time champion Stephanie Simon, who pepped Lekas up from the red corner.
As Lekas’ arm raised in the air, the noise from hundreds standing in her honor from the stands poured down so loud you couldn’t hear the glass ceiling shattering.
“It’s crazy. When I joined there were only two females above me. Steph Simon is one of them,” Lekas said. “They really inspired my class to expand the female program. Now, we have at least 20 girls in the gym every day. It’s awesome to see the women’s program grow.”
Senior Tanner Strawbridge (132) knew this freshman would pose a problem.
Adrain Johnson, a fellow Texan, carried a 6-1 club team record into the ring. Upon the first bell, Johnson rained down fists, even bringing Strawbridge to his knees 30 seconds in.
Like Clary, Strawbridge bore Forney’s number on his biceps. One week ago, Strawbridge returned to his dorm room to find the football player, his longtime roommate, unresponsive. CPR-certified, Strawbridge had tried to resuscitate him at the advice of first responders in Bancroft Hall.
Forney had been taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m.
As time grew closer to Friday’s championship, Strawbridge worked hard to focus on the fight.
“My mind kept going off to David,” he said. “It was really awesome to have his family here. In the end, I wanted to give them some sort of distraction from what’s going on, win or lose. I was happy to see some smiles on their face.”
In the second round, Strawbridge lunged at Johnson, curling the freshman, at one point, into a headlock. As Johnson wheeled back, the gears turning on his features, Strawbridge continued whipping shots at him.
Johnson could feel the presence of his 14th Company and coaches and friends.
“I knew people were backing me,” Johnson said. “As I thought about them, I had to do it.”
In the third round, energy surged through Johnson. The freshman launched punches against the senior’s face, under his chin, against his shoulders.
Moments later, Johnson would be pronounced the winner.
“Wish it could have turned out differently, but having David in there, just showing my love for him, meant a lot that I had the opportunity,” Strawbridge said.
As Strawbridge would later accept the Emerson Smith Sportsmanship Award, dressed in grey sweats — a stark contrast to the brilliant gold of the other boxers in the ring during post-match ceremonies — Johnson made sure to hug him.
Upon commission, Strawbridge intends to make Johnson his first salute recipient.
“Passing on the torch to him in the 132 is awesome,” Strawbridge said. “He’s a great kid, super kind, super dedicated. I wouldn’t have wanted to fight anyone else. He knew what this meant to me.”
After Clary’s fight, backup offensive lineman turned rookie boxer Mike Adzima approached him to ask for a marker to write “68” on his arm, too.
“I played with David since NAPS (Naval Academy Prep School) on the O-line,” Adzima said. “If I can’t do it for my brother, I can’t do it for anyone.”
Adzima had decided over Christmas break to pick up boxing to lose weight the way he wanted to. He figured if he didn’t do this boxing thing now he never would.
When Adzima recruited former heavyweight wrestler Andrew Piehl because he needed a partner in the last bout of the night, he had brought in the man who would become his victim.
Adzima funneled all of the power earned through his former life as a football player — and a month of boxing training — to put a beating on his friend earlier, despite some quality punches from the newbie, who had started boxing two weeks ago.
Adzima’s friends and football teammates took up the call of “Mike Adzima,” a chant that spread like brushfire through Alumni Hall, just before the second-round bell and Adzima’s lightning uppercut to Piehl’s jaw.
“I couldn’t appreciate them more, coming out, cheering for me,” Adzima said.
After that, Adzima rained down knocks until the center-guard combo was declared victor, a “W” for football in the football versus wrestling column.
“I do like the us versus them mentality, but I can’t lie, I’ve got a lot of good buddies on the wrestling team that I wouldn’t try to make that argument for it,” Adzima said.
Adzima will join five other Navy boxers, including Strawbridge and Clary, at nationals.
It seemed befitting the night that the son of the man who had helped make Navy boxing what it is now would clinch the first technical knockout of the night.
Freshman Aidan McNally, son of longtime Navy Boxing Club coach Jim McNally, drilled freshman Chris Eguchi into the corner over and over again, forcing his foe into the match-ending TKO in the second period and setting himself on the road to honor his father with a Tony Rubino award himself.
Like Clary before him, Kendell Louis has set the course to become a four-time champion as well. The junior southpaw pounded his way to a third consecutive Brigade title at 147 pounds by downing freshman Davon Carter.
Junior Jack Jeon (156) landed some “ooo” inspiring hits early, including one toward the end of the first round that prompted the referee to check in with sophomore Patrick Giambruno before the first round-ending bell. Jeon, who’d go on to win the Chris Dobleman Most Improved Boxer Award, piled up the a more intense kind of brutality in round two, quickly striking his way to the second technical knockout of the night — and his second-straight win.
Ninth Company member Peyton Seago brought in a similar ferocity to his bout, with Forney’s number riding his arm. At the first strike of the bell, Seago unloaded a hailstorm of hits on freshman Grant Booker, maintaining a consistent barrage of attacks to unanimous victory in the 165.
Freshman Michael Hitchings, at a considerable height disadvantage, didn’t let that stop him. The compact sophomore assailed two-time champion Charlie Akerblom for much of the first round — but the Philadelphia native wasn’t new here.
Akerblom beat shot after shot on Hitchings’ head, quickly slugging his way to a technical knockout early in the second round.
Despite valiant comeback efforts to the tune of “Let’s go Vinny” chants — and even a spit-spraying strike to the jaw — sophomore Vinny Motzel succumbed to the might of Starkville, Mississippi’s Marshall Adair in the 195-pound bout.
Working to continue Lekas’ legacy — and forge her own — Elizabeth Grimming doesn’t know what it’s like to lose a Brigade Boxing Championship match.
She continued her winning run by delivering a defeat over Prescillia Truong by split decision — for the second year in a row.
“My strategy going in was to make sure I kept up high energy the whole time, stay moving as much as I could,” Grimming said.
In the women’s 132-pound match, Jill Pashneh-Tala enforced her power on reigning national champion Ally Annick from the jump. But Annick, also a member of the 9th Company, would not be so easily quelled. Long departed from her loss as a freshman, Annick, a senior, sparred her way back to take her second-straight title and walk out of the Academy a two-time champion.
Junior Jeanette Steerman (156) is a step closer to reaching the level Lekas set. Steerman, up a weight class since her first two years at 147, cruised to her third title, pummeling the features of Courtney Breen over and over and over again, targeting some nasty shots on the sophomore’s nose despite standing a head shorter than her blue-helmed opponent.
“I’m so excited. I’m so blessed to have that opportunity,” Steerman said. “There’s only 22 people and one female. I’ll keep working and I’ll look forward to that because that would be something really special.”
There was absolutely no give in the victor, whom her teammates call “the Energizer Bunny,” as she gave lick after lick until the final bell, a smile spreading across her face.
That came from hours working on defense, skill and most importantly, power.
“I have the speed, the volume, so by working on power — on mitts, heavy bags, stuff like that — it gets my body behind my punches,” Steerman said. “I’m short and stocky. That’s something I try to embrace.”
Women’s Bouts
119 – Sophia Lekas, Chicago, IL defeated Shea Auge, Albuquerque, NM, unanimous decision
125 – Elizabeth Grimming, Portland, TN defeated Prescillia Truong, Newnan, GA, split decision
132 – Ally Annick, Pasadena, CA defeated Jill Pashneh-Tala, Woodbridge VA, unanimous decision
139 – Darcy Stack, New York, NY defeated Danielle Morris, Evansville, IN, technical knockout
156 – Jeanette Steerman, Lamar, CO defeated Courtney Breen, Providence, RI, unanimous decision
165 – Morgan Bolden, Indianapolis, IN defeated Jordan Barnhart, Wadsworth, OH, split decision
Men’s Bouts
119 – Jake Clary, Lincolnton, NC defeated Amir Chase-Hill, Albany, GA, unanimous decision
132 – Adrain Johnson, Dallas TX defeated Tanner Strawbridge, Corpus Christi, TX, unanimous decision
139 – Aidan McNally, Annapolis defeated Chris Eguchi, Torrence, CA, technical knockout
147 – Kendell Louis, Miami, FL defeated Davon Carter, Belle Chasse, LA, unanimous decision
156 – Jack Jeon, Frisco, TX defeated Patrick Giambruno, Northport LI, NY, technical knockout
165 – Peyton Seago, Jackson, MS defeated Grant Booker, Spartanburg, SC, unanimous decision
175 – Charlie Akerblom, Philadelphia, PA defeated Michael Hitchings, Virginia Beach, VA, technical knockout
185 – Francois Benoit, Bridgewater, NJ defeated Lewis Guillory, Tulsa, OK, technical knockout
195 – Marshall Adair, Starkville, MS defeated Vinny Motzel, St. Paul, MN, unanimous decision
HWT – Mike Adzima, Wellington, NJ Andrew Piehl, Rogers MN, unanimous decision