Brigade of Midshipmen to attend Navy football home game Saturday night, reversing previous decision

There will be fans in the stands to support the Navy football team during Saturday night’s home game against Temple.
The Brigade of Midshipmen will be allowed to attend Navy’s second home game of the season, Gov. Larry Hogan and Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Admiral Sean Buck announced in a news release. State of Maryland and Anne Arundel County officials approved a plan put forward by Buck for the purpose of providing some sort of atmosphere at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
The Brigade of Midshipmen was not allowed to attend Navy’s home opener against BYU on Labor Day, and Navy athletics originally announced on Sept. 29 that fans would not be allowed to attend Saturday’s game.
“We were pleased to work closely with Naval Academy leaders to allow the Brigade of Midshipmen to safely attend this weekend’s football game,” said Gov. Hogan. “It gives us a great deal of pride to have the Naval Academy here in the State of Maryland, and I want to thank Vice Admiral Buck for prioritizing testing protocols and developing a plan that puts the health and safety of the Midshipmen first.”
The Naval Academy plan features numerous safety protocols designed to reduce the possible spread of the coronavirus.
Midshipmen will be seated in the 18,000 seats in the lower bowl in a socially distanced-manner by company with small roommate pods and remain masked the entire game. All midshipmen, support staff and stadium personnel will have symptom and temperature screenings. Concessions will be limited to bottle water; restrooms will be limited to 50% capacity with one-way traffic patterns; hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will be provided; and parking lots will be closed to prevent tailgating.
It’s not clear if the Brigade of Midshipmen would march from the Naval Academy to the stadium or if they would be bused.
According to the news release, the Naval Academy has reported a 0% positivity rate on Sept. 30 and in-season varsity sports teams are being tested three times per week. No football players on the sideline roster have tested positive to date.
“We greatly appreciate the consideration taken by state and local officials in approving our request for the Brigade of Midshipmen to safely cheer on our football team in the stands this weekend,” Buck said in the news release. “I want to extend my personal thanks to Governor Hogan and Anne Arundel County Executive [Steuart] Pittman for trusting the Naval Academy to develop and execute a game day plan that safeguards the health of our midshipmen as well as the local community and state of Maryland.”
Buck attended the Navy-Air Force game in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this past Saturday and was reportedly impressed by the atmosphere provided by the Cadet Wing. All Air Force cadets attended the game at Falcon Stadium and sat in small pods throughout Falcon Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 46,692.
Buck submitted the plan to have the Brigade of Midshipmen attend the game to Gov. Hogan’s office earlier this week. Jinlene Chan, acting deputy secretary for public health services, approved the plan.
On Wednesday afternoon, coach Ken Niumatalolo said "it would be great to have some midshipmen there. I think it would be good for the mids, too. We would love to have midshipmen there. Any advantage we can get, we need.”
Senior cornerback Cameron Kinley, Navy’s defensive captain, felt the Cadet Wing clearly gave Air Force a lift during Saturday’s service academy showdown.
“Most definitely. It was only 4,000 but it sounded sold out. I think it made an exciting environment to hear people in the crowd yelling,” Kinley said.
Kinley was also hopeful the Brigade of Midshipmen would be allowed to attend Navy football home games at some point this season.
“It would definitely be exciting. I would love to have the opportunity to play in front of some of my classmates,” he said. “I talk to them all the time and they’re dying to be able to come out to a game. I would love to have them out there bringing some extra energy to the game.”
In advancing to the next step of Maryland’s reopening plan last month, Gov. Hogan allowed up to 250 people to attend events at outdoor venues. The Ravens allowed 250 immediate family members at M&T Bank Stadium for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 28.
