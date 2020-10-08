Brigade of Midshipmen to attend Navy football home game Saturday night, reversing previous decision

“We greatly appreciate the consideration taken by state and local officials in approving our request for the Brigade of Midshipmen to safely cheer on our football team in the stands this weekend,” Buck said in the news release. “I want to extend my personal thanks to Governor Hogan and Anne Arundel County Executive [Steuart] Pittman for trusting the Naval Academy to develop and execute a game day plan that safeguards the health of our midshipmen as well as the local community and state of Maryland.”