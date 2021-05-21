Inseparable again: Broadneck, Navy grad Kayla Harris relishing twin sister Brianna’s NCAA women’s lacrosse run at Florida

Twin sisters Kayla and Brianna Harris were together in Gainesville, Florida, when they learned the 2020 women’s lacrosse season was abruptly coming to an end.
No. 19 Navy had lost to eighth-ranked Florida 17-9 on March 10 and two days later the Patriot League announced it was canceling the remainder of the spring sports season.
It was devastating news for Kayla Harris because it meant her collegiate lacrosse career was over. Navy’s standout senior midfielder, a first team All-Patriot League pick in 2019, would be graduating and going to flight school.
“Kayla is very competitive and might love lacrosse more than me, so I felt so bad for her,” said Brianna Harris, who found out a few days later that Florida’s season was over as well.
Kayla Harris totaled three points in that lopsided loss to Florida, which notched its fourth victory over a ranked opponent after previously knocking off No. 1 Maryland and No. 3 Stony Brook.
That was one of three times the Harris sisters met as rivals. In 2019, Kayla had a hat trick as Navy upset No. 11 Florida 14-13 on March 2, which just happened to be the twins’ 21st birthday.
Losing the bulk of the 2020 season was also a brutal blow for Brianna, who had returned to playing high-level lacrosse after recovering from reconstructive knee surgery. She had produced 42 points in just eight games, one less than she scored in 20 games as a redshirt sophomore.
“I really felt bad for Bri because she worked so hard to come back from her knee injury and both she and Florida were playing great lacrosse,” Kayla said.
However, Brianna Harris knew she was coming back for a fifth year of eligibility after sitting out the entire 2018 season following surgery for her second torn anterior cruciate ligament, five years to the day after she first tore her knee as a freshman at Broadneck.
Brianna Harris moved from midfield to attack following the injury and has excelled as a fifth-year senior this spring, piling up a career-high 90 points on 47 goals and 43 assists. She ranks second on the squad in scoring behind All-American midfielder Shannon Kavanagh (95 points) and has helped get the Gators reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament.
Sixth-seeded Florida (18-2) will look to advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history when it plays No. 3 seed Syracuse (15-3) on Saturday. Brianna Harris, who has recorded at least one point in 40 straight games, is just trying to keep up with her sister’s accomplishment.
Kayla Harris helped unseeded Navy upset its way to the 2017 Final Four at Gillette Stadium. She scored a goal and scooped three ground balls in a 16-14 quarterfinal upset of No. 2 seed North Carolina then had a goal, three draw controls and two ground balls in a 16-15 semifinal loss to Boston College.
“I think that Navy-North Carolina game was truly my favorite sports moment of all-time. Kayla played lights out, Navy played lights out and they beat UNC on its home turf,” Brianna Harris said. “To watch my sister start in the Final Four for unseeded Navy and score a goal was really awesome as well. It would definitely be incredible if things came full circle and I was able to play in the Final Four my senior year.”
Now that the shoe is on the other foot, Kayla who is living vicariously through her sister.
Kayla Harris just graduated from the Naval Introductory Flight Evaluation program at Air Station Pensacola. She made the five-hour drive to Gainesville for almost every Florida home game and was there to cheer Brianna on Senior Night.
Florida hosted the American Athletic Conference tournament and Brianna Harris was named Most Outstanding Player after amassing 16 points in two games, including 10 points on six goals and four assists in the championship game against Temple. It was the second-highest single-game output in program history.
“It’s been so much fun to see Bri way more this year than I did the previous four,” said Kayla, whose visits to Gainesville were infrequent during her undergraduate days at the academy.
“Bri was not happy with the way she played earlier in the season and blamed me for being a bad luck charm. I was like: ‘You better pull it together because I’m still coming to all your games.’ I’ve really enjoyed watching her get back into the groove of things. She is really hitting her stride now and playing the best lacrosse of her career.”
Kayla Harris has grown close with several Florida women’s lacrosse players such as Kaitlyn Dabkowski and Cara Trombetta. She is treated as an honorary member of the team and loves wearing Gators gear while sitting among the parents.
Kayla is transferring to primary flight school in Corpus Christi, Texas, and has already requested special leave and booked a flight for Final Four weekend, which is being held at Towson.
“I wanted to be proactive and make arrangements because I have a good feeling about Saturday,” she said.
Kayla says she will never forget looking in the stands at Gillette Stadium and seeing her sister sitting among the Navy women’s lacrosse alumni.
“I remember so vividly every single moment of that journey to the Final Four. What made the UNC and Boston College games so special was that my sister was able to come,” she said. “I pray that Bri and the Florida Gators get that same awesome experience I was blessed to have.”
Special NCAA eligibility exemptions installed because of COVID would allow Harris to play a sixth year at Florida. She has decided to move on with life, however, having already graduated and lined up a job as software engineer with Comcast NBCU.
She has posted some impressive career statistics (205 points, 136 draw controls) and was recently named a third team All-American by Inside Lacrosse.
“I would say Bri’s career here at Florida has been stellar. She’s been an integral part of this program since her freshman year,” Florida coach Amanda O’Leary said.
“There are so many adjectives to describe her and all of them would be fantastic. She is a hard worker with an outstanding lacrosse IQ and really puts in the time to understand her role is in the game plan. I’m just really proud of what Bri’s been able to do here, and she will be sorely missed.”