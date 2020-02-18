Pro golfer Billy Hurley, rehabbing following surgery, to speak at Touchdown Club banquet

Billy Hurley III normally would not be able to attend the Touchdown Club of Annapolis football awards banquet.
On a Thursday in late February, Hurley would usually be playing in the first round of a PGA Tour event.
However, due to unforeseen circumstances, Hurley was able to commit in late November to serving as guest speaker for the 66th annual Touchdown Club of Annapolis banquet.
Scott Schuetter, a close friend and fellow Naval Academy graduate, contacted Hurley about appearing at the banquet upon realizing he would be laid up for a while after undergoing a significant surgery.
Schuetter, who served as Touchdown Club president in 2017 and 2018, had hoped to bring Hurley to the banquet in years past and was never able to do so because the PGA Tour veterans was always at a tournament.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Billy Hurley as the special guest for this year’s banquet and look forward to hearing his inspirational story about making the PGA Tour after serving five years in the United States Navy,” current Touchdown Club of Annapolis president Jay Walsh said.
Hurley enjoyed a solid 2019 season, his seventh on the PGA Tour. The 2004 Naval Academy graduate placed ninth at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and made the cut in seven other events.
From June through August, Hurley experienced lingering discomfort he figured was the result of basic wear and tear on his 37-year-old body.
“I was fighting something through most of the summer and didn’t know what it was. I thought it might be some sort of hamstring issue,” Hurley said. “It was taking longer and longer to warm up each day before playing, although I was eventually able to do so. By August, it felt like I just couldn’t make any progress with my body. I was beginning to wonder what was going on.”
In late September, while playing the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, things came to a head. “I hit a couple shots that actually hurt. I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s different.’ I figured I better get a second opinion."
Hurley consulted with his physical therapist, Angela Gordon, and described the symptoms. Gordon was immediately concerned and urged Hurley to undergo an MRI as soon as possible.
That subsequent MRI revealed that Hurley had a herniated disc with doctors initially opting for non-surgical treatment. When that didn’t work, Hurley underwent microdiscectomy surgery with Dr. Edward Aulisi of MedStar Washington Hospital Center removing the loose gel that was causing the pain. Hurley’s L5/S1 disc had herniated and was pressing on his sciatic nerve root, causing extreme pain in his left leg.
Dr. Aulisi performed a successful surgery on Nov. 4 and Hurley began physical therapy about three weeks later. The Annapolis resident has been documenting the progress he’s making while doing rehabilitation exercises in the basement gymnasium of his Annapolis home.
Day 1 of physical therapy involved simply stepping on and off a slightly elevated box. Hurley has gradually increased the intensity since — riding an exercise bike by Jan. 30, doing rotation exercises by Feb. 3 and advancing to single-leg squats just this past weekend.
Walking is the best physical therapy and Hurley routinely takes two-mile strolls through his Eastport neighborhood.
“It’s been slower than baby steps. It started with simply standing up then sitting back down in a chair,” Hurley said. “You notice changes weekly. I’m very thankful I’ve made steady progress, but I’m nowhere near swinging a golf club 112 MPH.”
Hurley did not so much as touch a golf club from Oct. 2 through Feb. 8. He has started putting indoors and next week is going to start chipping. Dr. Aulisi told Hurley it would take six months post-surgery to build back up to full speed.
“I’m hoping to be able to play a round of golf sometime in late May or early June,” Hurley said. “Who knows how long it will take until I’m competitive. How long before I’m able to play three weeks in a row?”
A close friend recently gave Hurley some sage advice: No athlete has ever come back from an injury, especially one requiring surgery, too late. However, the list of professional athletes that came back too soon is long.
“I’m taking the long view of this. My target date for being able to play competitive golf is January 2021. There’s an outside possibility of starting in December of this year,” Hurley said.
Tiger Woods once underwent a similar disc surgery and was sidelined for considerable time. Graham DeLaet, another PGA Tour veteran, has undergoing herniated disc surgery twice. Hurley hopes to eventually reach out to DeLaet, who has been not played competitive golf for two years and is just now starting to come back.
Hurley’s long, grueling season on the PGA Tour would previously have been underway for a couple months now. Instead, former Lieutenant Hurley, whose last deployment was as a surface warfare officer aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon, has been spending more time than usual with his wife and children.
“In a weird way, I’m actually thankful for the extended break. It’s nice to be around my kids for three or four months straight,” Hurley admitted. “I would not have chosen this route to get here, but without surgery I would not have taken a break.”
Hurley’s also had time to focus on his charitable work. In 2017, he and wife Heather started the Billy Hurley III Foundation to give back to military families. Stemming from their own military service experience, the Hurleys recognize the entire family unit serves our country, not just the service member.
Therefore, their foundation seeks to honor, serve, and enhance the lives of military families. Southwest Airlines recently made a $20,000 donation to the BH3 Foundation, which now has the funding to implement some of its stated initiatives.
Hurley was stationed out of Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida for most of his career and is planning to give back to that installation.
“We want to provide experiences the average military family cannot afford to do. Our foundation is working in conjunction with the Navy to create an official award for junior sailors,” Hurley said. “Right now, the plan is to provide a vacation experience for a service member and their family at the Disney resort in Hawaii.”
What: 66th annual Touchdown Club of Annapolis football awards banquet
When: February 20 (6:30 p.m.)
Where: DoubleTree Hotel, Annapolis
Honorees: Malcolm Perry, Navy (Silver Helmet), Javon Leake, Maryland (Gold Helmet), David Foust, South River (Rhodes Trophy), Jahmeer Carter, Spalding (Laramore Award), South River High (Mears Trophy), Mike Newton, Brooklyn Park Broncos (DePasquale Award).
Tickets: Sold out