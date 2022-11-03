Bill Wagner: New cut blocking rules have hurt Navy’s ability to execute the triple-option | COMMENTARY

Navy wide receiver Maquel Haywood (24) looks for running room on the perimeter while a teammate attempts to block an outside linebacker. Navy's skill position players, particularly the wide receivers and slotbacks, are no longer allowed to cut block. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Want a partial explanation for why Navy has struggled to execute the triple-option in recent seasons? Consider the gradual elimination of most cut blocking techniques.

When Paul Johnson was hired as head coach and brought the triple-option back to Annapolis, there were no restrictions on cut blocking and the Midshipmen used that tactic to great effect.

Triple-option offense, which is based on reading defenses to find the most effective area of the field to run the ball, is the great equalizer for a service academy team going against bigger, stronger, faster opponents.

Cut blocking is when a player blocks a defender below the waist. When executed properly, it’s another equalizer that enables an undersized offensive lineman to cut down a more physical defensive lineman or a small slotback to take out a bigger safety.

Johnson and the offensive coaching staff taught the techniques well and the various positions required to cut block became masters of the art. Watch Navy film from about 2004 through 2016 and you will see a clinic on cut blocking.

Those days are now long gone thanks to whiny opposing coaches who gradually got the NCAA football rules committee to eliminate most cut blocking. They couldn’t teach their players how to properly defend against the practice so they decided it should be outlawed.

There have been three major rule changes related to cut blocking that have steadily made it more difficult for triple-option offenses to operate.

First, the rules committee announced that players lined up outside the tackle box could not cut block going back towards the ball. That effectively eliminated the load block in which Navy slotbacks or wide receivers veered inward toward the tackle box to take a pursuing linebacker off his feet.

Next was a rule stating players could not cut block beyond five yards downfield. That also targeted Navy wide receivers and slotbacks attempting to eliminate defenders on perimeter plays.

Those two rules changes were not enough for the anti triple-option faction. Starting this season, another fatal blow was delivered when it was made illegal to cut block outside the tackle box.

Overnight, Navy’s perimeter players were prevented from blocking the way they had been taught since arriving in Annapolis. And the impact was quite noticeable early in the season as the slots in particular had a lot of trouble blocking for each other on pitch plays.

“It’s definitely a harder skill to master,” slotback Maquel Haywood said. “With this whole new blocking rule, it really changed up our dynamic. It changed the way we run the ball. Instead of having a guy on the ground, you have to read a block. It adds a dynamic to both the blocking and the running.”

This cut block, being delivered by Chance Warren to provide running room for fellow slotback Carlinos Acie during a game in 2020, is no longer legal. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Adjusting

Navy’s offensive coaching staff convened for numerous meetings to discuss how to handle the latest rule eliminating cut blocking. Running game coordinator Ashley Ingram said there was no point in complaining about the change, even though no triple-option coach in the country felt it was necessary.

“It is what it is; they change the rules and we have to abide by it,” Ingram said. “As coaches, we have to teach our guys how to do things within the rules. Regardless of how we feel about it, we don’t want to do things the wrong way and get 15-yard penalties.”

Ingram does not understand why cut blocking has been almost completely outlawed in college football, but not at the professional level.

“I just wish we were a little more uniform across the board. In the NFL, you can legally block below the waist all over the field,” he said. “You can certainly tackle from any angle — front or back, high or low.”

Ingram said the Midshipmen have changed some elements of perimeter blocking, while also putting considerable effort into teaching the slots and receivers new blocking fundamentals.

“It’s tough and there has to be great technique. There has to be leverage and you need to make sure your body is in the right spot,” Ingram said. “Ultimately, what matters is getting your body between the defender and the football. It’s tough sometimes because those guys are coming downhill so hard.”

At this point, cut blocking has been reduced to offensive linemen being able to do so at the point of attack. They are only allowed to cut block defenders positioned along the line of scrimmage and can no longer do so on the second level.

Head coach Ken Niumatalolo said game tape clearly shows how defenders have adjusted to the new rule. He said opposing defensive backs and linebackers can pursue the ball with impunity because they no longer have to be concerned about being taken off their feet.

“We find secondaries being way more aggressive running downhill because they know they’re not going to get cut,” Niumatalolo said. “Probably the one spot that has stood out to me is the backside linebacker. If you look at most games, the backside backer makes a lot of tackles because, as he scrapes to the ball, he’s not worried about getting cut.”

That was not previously the case as linebackers playing against Navy always had to guard against being cut block by a center or guard working up to the second level.

“In years past, you’re playing with bent legs and are leery of linemen coming to cut you,” said Niumatalolo, who first noticed the change during the second game of the season as the Memphis backside linebacker was “hauling.”

Paul Johnson brought the triple-option back to Navy when he was hired as head coach in 2002. He spent six seasons leading the program before departing for Georgia Tech.

Lone wolf

Johnson spent almost his entire head coaching career battling the anti-cut blocking crowd. Those critics weren’t quite as vociferous during his six seasons at Navy. That’s largely because the Midshipmen were independent and did not play the same opponents repeatedly.

Things changed big-time when Johnson went to Georgia Tech and used the triple-option to turn that program into a perennial championship contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Opposing coaches such as Duke’s David Cutcliffe, Miami’s Butch Davis and Virginia Tech’s Frank Beamer constantly complained about the cut blocking tactics.

“Basically, guys that we went against didn’t like playing against the option so they tried to make it harder for us to run it,” Johnson told The Capital in a telephone interview this week.

Johnson served on the NCAA rules committee for much of his 10-year tenure at Georgia Tech and was the lone wolf defending triple-option programs against attacks from coaches who employed conventional offenses.

Other committee members that complained about cut blocking said it was a safety issue but could only offer anecdotal evidence.

“They would say that after we play [Georgia Tech] we have eight guys on crutches,” Johnson related. “They always wanted to change the rules and said it was to reduce injuries, but they couldn’t show me any studies that showed how many injuries cut blocking caused.”

Johnson always asked his colleagues one question and never received a satisfactory response: What’s the difference between tackling and blocking below the waist?

“It never made any sense to me and there was no question the [proposed] changes targeted option teams,” Johnson said. “Every time I asked for some data, they couldn’t provide any to back up what they were claiming.”

Johnson called the latest rules change that outlaws cut blocking on the perimeter “ridiculous.” He pointed out that running backs are still allowed to cut blitzing linebackers, a loophole that benefits passing teams.

“They didn’t want to change that because it affects them,” Johnson said. “I’m still waiting for someone to explain to me why it’s more dangerous to cut people on the perimeter than inside the tackle box.”