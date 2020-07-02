Former Navy football coach Joe Battaglia recounts ‘surreal’ month with birth of first child, apartment fire

Joe and Kim Battaglia will never forget June of 2020.
Amidst a global pandemic that has shut down the state of Maryland and beyond, the Annapolis couple experienced three major lifetime events in the span of 20 days.
On June 5, the Battaglias welcomed their first child into the world. Joseph Jr., nicknamed JJ, was born at Anne Arundel Medical Center.
On June 25, a fire destroyed their Annapolis apartment and displaced the whole family. That same night, while meeting with volunteers from the American Red Cross, Battaglia received a phone call informing he had been hired as head coach of the Concordia Prep football program.
“It’s all been so surreal. I cannot even describe the range of emotions we’ve experienced over the past month,” said Joe Battaglia, an assistant coach with the Navy football program the past four years. “We’ve gone from the sheer joy of having a baby and becoming parents to the total devastation of losing our home. All that in the current climate of pandemic. I don’t know that I have words for it all.”
Kim Battaglia, an athletic trainer with MedStar Health assigned to Bowie High, was breastfeeding the baby last Thursday night when her husband heard a slight knock at the door. Joe Battaglia heard commotion in the hallway and thought it may have been a robbery attempt.
Battaglia moved to protect his family, telling his wife to take the baby into the bedroom then closing the blinds for the sliding glass door and making sure it was locked. That is when Kim Battaglia said she smelled smoke.
“We suddenly realized something was seriously wrong. I walked out of the sliding glass door and saw a huge plume of smoke overtop the building,” Battaglia said. “I looked to my left and there was a firefighter coming around the building screaming for everyone to get out.”
The Battaglias quickly exited their split-level apartment from the front door, having to go up one flight of stairs to do so. Firefighters from the City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County responded to the 1000 block of Spa Road to find “heavy dark brown smoke billowing from the Bayshore Landing Apartments.”
Capt. Aaron Edwards, spokesman for the City of Annapolis fire department, said the fire quickly consumed the 12-unit complex.
Battaglia said firefighters managed to enter their apartment and save the family cat. He has been unable in the week since to gain access to the apartment, which has been deemed a total loss.
“I went back to the building the next morning to check on things and it seems the damage was worse with the apartment across the hall from ours,” said Battaglia, who has been told the fire started on the rooftop and eventually enveloped all three floors.
“I don’t think it has fully hit us yet. Obviously, it’s rather traumatic to lose everything you have in a fire. It’s completely escalated when you have a newborn child,” Battaglia said. “I really don’t care about possessions because they can be replaced. I’m just happy we got out safe and sound.”
The Battaglias, along with other residents of the Bayshore Landing Apartments, were bused to the nearby Pip Moyer Recreation Center, where they were met by volunteers with the American Red Cross. While being offered counseling and other assistance, Joe Battaglia received the phone call from Concordia Prep headmaster Brett Johnson with word he got the job.
“All I can say is the Lord works in mysterious ways. You watch in disbelief as your home burns and a few hours later you get a phone with great news about something you really wanted and are excited about,” he said.
Joe Battaglia said the family is staying with his mother in the Sparks area of Baltimore County for the foreseeable future. A GoFund Me page set up by supporters has raised almost $15,000 so far.
“There has been an unbelievable outpouring of support from all sorts of people. It’s been awesome to see so many people reach out and show they really care about you,” Battaglia said. “It’s been extremely trying and overwhelming at times. It’s just a lot to deal with. We have been lifted up by all the love and support.”
Football coaching career
Battaglia is a Baltimore County native who played football at the Gilman School (2004 graduate) then at Division III Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C. He is a coach’s son, as Buzz Battaglia was a fixture with the Cockeysville Recreation Council and served as an assistant at Gilman under both Sherm Bristow and Biff Poggi.
The elder Battaglia, who was also president of the Harford-Baltimore County Youth Football League, died in June 2017 at the age of 69.
“I always wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps with the goal of becoming a high school football coach,” Joe Battaglia said.
Battaglia served stints on the defensive staffs of Stevenson University and Juniata College before moving to the Division II level at Midwestern State in Texas. He was defensive coordinator at Brevard College in North Carolina and at Bethany College, a Division III school in West Virginia where he met his wife.
Former Gilman School teammate Napoleon Sykes, who spent a total of five seasons as a defensive assistant at Navy over two separate stints, recommended Battaglia to Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo. Battaglia was hired as a defensive quality control analyst at Navy in 2017.
“I’ve always been impressed with the Naval Academy and what it stands for. I heard coach Niumat speak at clinics and conventions and developed great admiration for him as a man,” Battaglia said. “I could not pass up an opportunity to be around a program of this caliber. I figured there was no better place to learn about leadership and how to build a winning culture.”
Former Navy defensive coordinator Dale Pehrson had Battaglia perform considerable self-scouting. He took the mindset of an offensive coordinator looking to attack the Midshipmen, looking for various tendencies in terms of play-calling and schemes. He also did considerable advanced scouting, breaking down the offense of future opponents.
Brian Newberry took over as defensive coordinator last season and brought more of an analytical mindset. He assigned Battaglia in-depth research projects for the purpose of providing advanced analytics.
“I’ve been very impressed with Joe in a lot of ways. He’s very humble, very hard-working and very willing to do all the behind-the-scenes work he was asked,” Niumatalolo said. “Joe is a very smart person and when he spoke up in meetings, he had good thoughts and ideas.”
At Concordia Prep, which competes in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference, Battaglia succeeds Josh Ward as head coach.
Ward led Concordia Prep to a 9-3 record in 2018, its final season in the MIAA C Conference. The Saints moved up to the B Conference last season and posted a 5-5 mark.
“College coaching is very volatile and can be tough on families. I’m a big family guy who grew up on a ball field with my father,” Battaglia said. “I knew when I had a family, I wanted to settle in as a high school coach.”