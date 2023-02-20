Andrew Cerniglia’s come-from-behind win clinches dual as Navy wrestling beats Army, 18-13, for third straight season

Cary Kolat was hired as Navy wrestling coach and given a mandate to beat Army. The Black Knights had taken control of a series the Midshipmen had long dominated.

In his first three years, Kolat has delivered on that directive.

Advertisement

Navy dominated the upper weights and Andrew Cerniglia clinched the match in the final bout as Navy beat Army, 18-13, on Sunday in West Point. Cerniglia came from behind to defeat Nathan Lukez, 7-2, at 157 pounds as the Midshipmen (5-6, 4-1 Patriot League) won the Star Match for the third straight season.

Army won five of six matches from 2015 through 2020. Sunday’s win gives Navy a 52-10-5 overall record in the series.

Advertisement

Cerniglia, who had not wrestled since Jan. 21, scored all seven of his points in the third period.

“This was one of those duals where it was a total team effort. We knew there was the possibility of it ending the way it did,” Kolat said. “We had a few very important scrambles during the dual that looking back made the difference. Army had a game plan for each of our athletes but we talk to our guys about how we would coach against them if we were on the opposing team. The difference tonight was none of our guys got shocked by anything unexpected.”

Army took an early 6-0 lead by winning decisions at 165 and 174. Navy began to turn the tide at 184 as 30th-ranked David Key earned a narrow 3-2 decision over Sahm Abdulrazzaq. Key took the lead with an escape five seconds into third and the score held.

Senior captain Jacob Koser kept the momentum going with a 5-0 victory over Luke Swartz at 197. It was Koser’s third career win in the Star Match.

Grady Greiss made it back-to-back shutout wins by beating Austin Kohlhofer, 4-0, at 285. Navy’s heavyweight scored his first point six seconds into the second period on an escape and beat the buzzer with a takedown to end the second period.

Grant Treaster lost to Army’s 32nd-ranked Ethan Berginc by a 12-4 major decision at 125 that gave Army a brief 10-9 lead.

Navy regained the lead when Brendan Ferretti won in dramatic fashion at 133. With the match seemingly heading into sudden victory, Ferretti took a last-second shot and scored four points on a takedown and a two-point near fall to win the match, 7-3.

Josh Koderhandt (141) followed with a 4-1 decision over Julian Sanchez to increase the Navy advantage to 15-10. Koderhandt, a sophomore, secured the win with an escape and stalling point in the third period. Trae McDaniel kept Army’s hopes alive with a 9-4 decision over Kaemen Smith at 149, meaning the 157-pound bout would decide the final outcome.