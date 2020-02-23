Navy wrestling pushes Army to the limit, falls by Criteria C

Navy wrestling is down to its third string heavyweight due to injuries and that proved problematic when the annual Star Match with archrival Army came down to that weight class.
The visiting Black Knights trotted out the 20th-ranked heavyweight in the country. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen had to rely on an inexperienced sophomore with a losing record.
Riley Smith gave a valiant effort but Ben Sullivan did just enough to avoid a stunning upset, winning 1-0 at 285 pounds to deadlock the match at 15 points apiece. That sent the showdown to tiebreaker and Criteria C (total points scored) gave Army the victory, 29-26.
“That was one heck of a dual meet, as hard-fought as any I’ve been apart of in a while,” Army head coach Kevin Ward said. “It wasn’t pretty, but our guys found a way to get it done. Every point mattered. I’m just proud of our guys to make history for our program."
Ward was referring to the fact Army has now won four straight dual meets with Navy, the first time in series history that has happened. The Midshipmen lead the overall series 49-10-5, but the Black Knights have now taken five of the last six.
“Really, it’s zero and zero going into every year. You don’t win this year’s match based off last year’s,” Ward said. “We had to come out and win tonight, and our guys dug deep and found a way to get it done.”
Smith was appearing in just the second dual meet of his brief career and put forth an admirable performance and frustrated Sullivan, whose second period escape produce the lone point of the bout.
With the raucous crowd of 2,012 at Alumni Hall on its feet, Smith (11-15) tried valiantly to score a takedown and was repeatedly rebuffed by Sullivan (17-9), who was fortunate to have not been hit with a stalling call.
Senior Joshua Roettman, an NCAA qualifier at 197 pounds last season, was slated to start at heavyweight for Navy. However, Roettman is going special warfare and could not afford to push through a knee injury that could have threatened that service selection.
Navy turned to freshman John Birchmeier, who proved a real revelation and compiled a 16-9 record before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury in early February. That is why Smith was in the lineup for the biggest dual meet of the season.
“Riley Smith stepped up and wrestled a really strong match,” Navy head coach Joel Sharratt said. “That’s the No. 3 heavyweight on our depth chart three months ago and he pushed a nationally ranked guy to the limit.”
Army had four ranked wrestlers and three of them came away victorious. No. 17 Trey Chalifoux beat Logan Treaster 5-2 at 125 pounds on the strength of two takedowns, while No. 18 Noah Stewart registered a crucial 11-3 major decision over Dean Caravela at 184.
Senior captain Spencer Carey gave Navy a huge lift by upsetting No. 11 Ben Harvey in the 174-pound bout. Carey had knocked off Harvey at last year’s EIWA Championships and did so again by scoring a takedown with four seconds remaining in the third period.
“We had a game-plan all week and really worked on it. It was basically to do what I did in that last match at EIWA,” said Carey, who was 1-1 against Harvey. “I was able to execute and get a good win for the team.”
Carey’s decision gave Navy a 12-8 lead, but Stewart followed with the major to tie the score.
Freshman Jacob Koser, who had barely practiced all week due to illness, came through big-time for the Midshipmen at 197. Koser scored two takedowns and earned single points from an escape and stalling call in beating J.T. Brown, 6-1, to put the home team ahead, 15-12.
“I thought we competed really well at a lot of the weights. We had some of the guys put on their best performances of the season," Carey said. “A bunch of guys stepped up and team-wise I felt we wrestled tough.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Look for updated to this story first thing Sunday morning)
Army 15, Navy 15 (Army by Criteria C, 29-26)
125 — Trey Chalifoux (A) dec. Logan Treaster, 5-2
133 — Lane Peters (A) dec. Casey Cobb, 3-1
141 — Cody Trybus (N) dec. Corey Shie, 3-1
149 — Jared Prince (N) dec. P.J. Ogunsanya, 7-2
157 — Lucas Weiland (A) dec. Val Park, 4-0
165 — Tanner Skidgel (N) dec. Cael McCormick, 1-0
174 — Spencer Carey (N) dec. Ben Harvey, 3-1
184 — Noah Stewart (A) major dec. Dean Caravela, 11-3
197 — Jacob Koser (N) dec. J.T. Brown, 6-1
285 — Ben Sullivan (A) dec. Riley Smith, 1-0