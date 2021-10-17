Underclassmen score as Navy women’s soccer beats Army convincingly

For the first time in a long time, an Army-Navy women’s soccer match didn’t come down to the wire.
On a windy and cool Saturday night in front of a raucous home crowd at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility, the Midshipmen scored the first three goals — two by freshmen and another by a sophomore — en route to a dominating 3-1 win over their archrivals.
The previous seven matches in the series featured two ties, a double-overtime thriller, and four one-goal games. And even though Navy was 4-1-2 in those contests, what happened Saturday night was probably unexpected.
For the first 70 minutes of this edition of the rivalry, Navy was in complete command, and after controlling possession for most of the initial 10 minutes, senior midfielder Carolyn Mang found freshman forward Alexa Riddle making a run and got her the ball in space.
The result was a solid strike by Riddle from 25 yards out over the outstretched arms of Army freshman goalie Sage Strohman to put Navy in front, 1-0.
“We’ve been working on that in practice and I’ve just been trying to stay onsides,” said Riddle, who has now scored three goals in the last two games for the Midshipmen.
“I saw Lex make a bending run around the side and she has great speed, so I played her a through ball and she had a wonderful finish,” added Mang.
Navy’s head coach Carin Gabarra echoed the sentiment about Riddle’s ability to accelerate.
“It’s hard to stop speed in any sport and in any capacity,” Gabarra said. “She’s really fast but we’ve learned to play really well on midfield and support and get her the passes she needs to get.”
Riddle had been snake-bitten earlier in the season, struggling to put the ball way.
“I had a monkey on my back. I’d get in front of the goal, and I couldn’t score for the life of me,” she said. “The past couple of weeks we’ve been working on shooting before practice. A little extra work can pay off.”
Army got its first real opportunity to score in the 21st minute as a header by senior forward Trinity Garay sailed just above the crossbar. Out of eight first-half shots, that was the closest the Black Knights came to scoring in the first 45 minutes due to Navy midfielders Victoria Tran and Katie Herrmann, who were controlling the tempo and keeping the ball away from the visitors.
The second half started off much like the first half with one exception. The Midshipmen were not only dominating possession, but this time were doing so with a wind that was gusting up to 25 MPH at their back. The elements were definitely a factor, according to Gabarra.
“That was an important coin toss for us. We wanted [the wind in our favor] in the second half,” she said. “You have to understand the ball plays differently and you have to chase stuff down. You have to play soccer a little differently, a little smarter.”
Sure enough, Navy’s next goal may have benefited from the strong breeze. Nine minutes into the second half, Tran put a shot on goal that was saved by Strohman but led to a corner kick.
Navy freshman forward Amanda Graziano took the corner and scored an unassisted goal to extend the lead to 2-0. Gabarra thinks the weather may have helped Graziano score her third goal of the season.
“It’s a different game when you have a wind like this and she bended the ball really well. It doesn’t surprise me that she could do that tonight,” Gabarra said.
It didn’t take the Midshipmen long to add to their lead. Less than three minutes later, Herrmann was the recipient of two well-choreographed passes by junior forward Jeana Freeman and sophomore midfielder Jenna Daunt. The sophomore midfielder found the back of the net to put the game out of reach and send the crowd into a frenzy.
Army finally got on the board in the 70th minute when Kaelan Bradley’s shot hit the crossbar and deflected into Garay’s path for a clear shot and finish past Navy netminder Mattie Gallagher, cutting the deficit to 3-1.
Until that point in the second half, Mang said her Navy teammates were able to enjoy a game against Army that wasn’t a nail-biter.
“The past few games we’ve had against them have all been really close games that came down to the wire, so this was awesome that we got ahead and kind of had a chance to relax a little bit,” she said.
Navy’s defense, led by sophomore Chloe Dawson and freshman Tatum Kelly, buckled down and Army wasn’t able to mount any serious scoring threats for the rest of the game.
Navy is now 9-5-2 on the season and 4-2-1 in the Patriot League with three games remaining, including conference contests against Holy Cross and Lafayette.
Gabarra hopes her team can maintain momentum but for the moment was just excited the players could enjoy beating Army again. She noted there was no Army-Navy women’s soccer match during the 2020-2021 season due to COVID.
“This is the most storied rivalry in college sports. It’s just fun,” Gabarra said.
“Army brings out the best in everyone,” added Mang.