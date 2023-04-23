Army women’s lacrosse beats Navy, 15-11, behind record day by freshman Allison Reilly

Freshman attacker Allison Reilly set single-game school records by scoring nine goals and totaling 12 points as No. 16 Army women’s lacrosse beat archrival Navy, 15-11, Saturday at Michie Stadium.

Reilly netted seven of her goals in the second half as the Black Knights outscored the Midshipmen, 11-5. She factored in all of Army’s final five goals, scoring three and assisting two.

Senior attacker Julia Franzoni had a hat trick for Army (13-2, 7-1), which has now won two straight Star games. Senior attacker Caroline Sullivan (South River High) and freshman midfielder Brigid Duffy both totaled a goal and an assist.

Freshman goalie Lindsey Serafine made nine saves in her second career start and got great support from a defense that dominated play in the second half.

Sophomore midfielder Emily Messinese scored three goals and assisted another for Navy (12-4, 6-2), which was whistled for seven yellow cards and allowed six free position goals.

Freshman midfielder Ava Yovino had a hat trick for the Midshipmen, who were beaten, 17-12, on draw controls. Sophomore attacker Tori DiCarlo scored two goals, while freshman midfielder Maggie DeFabio dished off two assists.

Navy outscored Army, 5-1, in the second quarter to take a 6-4 halftime lead. The Mids were still ahead, 7-5, after DiCarlo scored off a feed from Messinese at the 11:48 mark of the third period.

However, a major momentum shift occurred moments later as an apparent goal by Navy was disallowed after officials ruled it came off a dangerous shot. Army responded with a 4-0 run with Reilly scoring three goals and Sullivan the other.

“We had momentum. We felt like we were doing the things we needed to do to bring home a victory,” Navy coach Cindy Timchal said. “They called back a shot, which was the turning point. I thought it was a great shot.”

Yovino captured six draw controls and sophomore midfielder Alyssa Daley won five for Navy. Duffy garnered eight draws for Army, which controlled possession in the second half.

“The draws hurt us a little bit today and we are going to go back and work on that,” Timchal said.

Saturday’s result settled some seeding for the Patriot League Tournament. Loyola Maryland (14-2, 8-0) will be the top seed with Army No. 2. Third-seeded Navy will host a quarterfinal against an opponent to be determined next Sunday.

If Navy advances to the semifinals, it would face a rematch with Army. Last season, the Midshipmen beat the Black Knights in the tournament after losing the regular season meeting.

“If we are able to get a chance to play Army again, we have to play cleaner and we have to be smarter,” Timchal said. “They are a tough team and they were very scrappy.”

Navy closes the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday night against Loyola at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.