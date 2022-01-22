Lindsay Llewellyn’s basket in final seconds gives Navy women’s basketball 61-60 victory over archrival Army

After two Fallon free throws gave Army a 38-32 lead with 4:20 remaining in the third quarter, Navy’s All-American candidate took over the game. On the ensuing offensive play, Coleman hit her most uncontested shot of the game, which was followed by a Llewellyn steal at the other end of the court. Llewellyn then found Coleman racing to the basket, where she was fouled hard by Brown. Coleman hit both of her free throws to cut the Army lead to two. The teams then exchanged three scoreless possessions before Coleman hit a three, Navy’s first of the game, to put the Mids in front 39-38.