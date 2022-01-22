Lindsay Llewellyn’s basket in final seconds gives Navy women’s basketball 61-60 victory over archrival Army

The Army-Navy women’s basketball game on Saturday at Alumni Hall had everything one would come to expect from the most storied rivalry in sports, including a game-winning shot in the final seconds to lift the underdogs to a victory on their home court.
Trailing archrival Army by one point with 12 seconds left, Navy put the ball in the hands of star guard Jennifer Coleman, and everything worked out – just not as planned.
Coleman’s 3-point shot was blocked by Army senior forward Kate Murray, but Navy senior forward Ciera Hertelendy managed to tip the ball back to Coleman.
Coleman drove to the basket and lost the ball, only for it to end up in the hands of Lindsay Llewellyn, who was open along the baseline. Llewellyn grabbed the loose ball and swished a short jumper to give Navy a 61-60 victory.
After calling timeout with four seconds remaining, Army had a chance to take the lead and went to its own star senior guard Alisa Fallon, but her shot fell short just as the buzzer sounded.
Although it was tight game throughout, Army (8-8, 3-4 Patriot League) took advantage of some early miscues by Navy (6-12, 3-5) and kept Coleman in check for most of the first half.
“They were denying her all over the court,” said Navy coach Tim Taylor, who noted it was the first time a Patriot League team was that aggressive in attacking Coleman’s offensive game.
“It was a little frustrating,” said Coleman, who came into the contest averaging 23.6 points per game. “The coaches kept telling me they are going to wear [down and] they can’t keep this up all game. So, I just kept playing and sure enough I got my time, and they wore down a little bit.”
Coleman’s opportunity would come late in the third quarter, but until then Navy relied on its defense, which kept Army from finding any momentum on offense. In the second quarter alone, the Black Knights made just 2 of 15 shots from the field.
“I thought we did a really good defensive job,” Taylor said. “I thought we had a really good game-plan. A lot of it started inside. We still gave up 20 offensive rebounds, even though we thought we did a good job. [Army is] really good on the boards. Really tough, really physical.”
Taylor credited Hertelendy and sophomore Morganne Andrews for their defensive contributions that helped keep the Mids in the game and only trailing by a point, 27-26, at halftime.
During the break, both Taylor and first-year Army coach Missy Traversi put their focus on Coleman. For Traversi, it was to keep doing what was working.
“Hope Brown did a tremendous job holding her to seven points,” Traversi said. “But it’s hard to shut down a scorer like that. She’s almost unguardable.”
Meanwhile in the Navy locker room, Taylor knew he needed to find a way to get Coleman some open looks.
“We made a little bit of an adjustment in the third quarter where if you were watching in the first half, we were playing wide and we realized the way they were playing, we needed to play in the middle of the court…and get Jen in the middle of court,” Taylor said.
Advantage Taylor … and Coleman.
After two Fallon free throws gave Army a 38-32 lead with 4:20 remaining in the third quarter, Navy’s All-American candidate took over the game. On the ensuing offensive play, Coleman hit her most uncontested shot of the game, which was followed by a Llewellyn steal at the other end of the court. Llewellyn then found Coleman racing to the basket, where she was fouled hard by Brown. Coleman hit both of her free throws to cut the Army lead to two. The teams then exchanged three scoreless possessions before Coleman hit a three, Navy’s first of the game, to put the Mids in front 39-38.
Coleman, however, wasn’t done.
Fallon, who finished 4-for-15 from the field, missed a three on Army’s next possession, and Andrews quickly got the ball back to Coleman, who hit another three to extend Navy’s lead.
On the next possession it was Andrews again making a contribution; this time with a blocked shot that led to another Navy fastbreak led by Coleman, who instead of a long-distance shot hit a highlight-reel, fade-away, turnaround jump shot to give the Mids their largest lead of the game, 44-38.
That shot capped off a three-minute period of the third quarter when Coleman scored 12 points in a row and sent the Navy crowd into a frenzy.
After the game, Taylor called Coleman’s third quarter an “All-American” performance.
The quarter would finish with an equally exciting flurry as Navy’s Sydne Watts hit a three with eight seconds left to keep the Mids ahead by six. However, Army’s Sam McNaughton connected on a deep three at the buzzer to cut Navy’s lead to 47-44.
With Coleman attracting more attention in the fourth quarter, Navy had to rely on Watts’ outside shooting to keep the game close as Army started to pound the ball inside with success.
Watts, who finished with 16 points, hit a jump shot and a three in a two-minute span to tie the score at 54 with just over five minutes remaining in the game.
A Fallon three, her only successful long distance shot of the day, was followed by several missed shots by both teams before Navy’s Mimi Schrader hit a layup to cut Army’s lead to one, 57-56.
After a Brown free throw expanded Army’s lead to two with 1:53 remaining, Watts missed a three, but Schrader got another important rebound to extend Navy’s offensive possession. The Mids then found Coleman, who was fouled by Fallon on a three. Coleman, who led all scorers with 22 points, hit all three free throws to put Navy back in the lead, 59-58.
However, on Army’s next possession Fallon muscled her way inside for a layup to put Army up 60-59 with just under a minute to play. Both teams would then trade offensive turnovers which set up the Mids to take the final shot of the game, trailing by one point.
When asked about the final offensive sequence of the game, Coleman joked, “It was just like we drew it up.” But she also added that when she found Llewellyn on the baseline, she was confident she would make the shot. Her teammate shared her confidence.
“Honestly, I knew that was my shot,” Llewellyn said. “I take those shots – they are the ones I’m comfortable with. I just had confidence on that one and luckily that was the one that went in. I wasn’t shooting too hot in the beginning of the game. But I got that one and that’s the one that counted.”
Even though her team lost, Traversi enjoyed her first Army-Navy experience – and is thankful her teams gets to do it again.
“It definitely exceeded expectations. [It was a] great crowd and great atmosphere. But we will learn from this. We’ve got another opportunity which I’m looking forward to when they come to see us,” Traversi said.
Army and Navy will play the Star game on Feb. 12 in West Point.
BUCKNELL@NAVY
Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Latest College Sports
Stream: ESPN+