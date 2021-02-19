Army-Navy women’s basketball doubleheader canceled; Mids have 12 games affected by COVID

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the Navy women’s basketball season, and the hits keep coming.
This latest cancellation, however, will hurt the most.
The Patriot League announced Friday this weekend’s Army-Navy women’s basketball doubleheader has been canceled due to a Tier 1 positive test within the West Point program. A news release issued by the league said the doubleheader will not be rescheduled.
“When I first heard the news, I just felt so badly for the kids. They were so excited about playing Army, so excited about playing two games on national TV. It’s just really, really tough,” first-year Navy coach Tim Taylor said.
It is a devastating blow for both the Black Knights and Midshipmen since Saturday’s matchup, slated for 11 a.m. at Alumni Hall, was designated as the Star game.
Army and Navy women’s basketball already played two games earlier this season, splitting that doubleheader held Jan. 23-24 at Christl Arena on the West Point campus.
However, Navy was supposed to host the Star game this season since Army did so last season. Athletic officials at the two service academies had agreed to designate the Saturday half of the weekend doubleheader as determining which side earned a star with the win.
A Navy athletics spokesman said the 2021 Star game will not be held unless the two service academies happen to meet in the Patriot League Tournament. If that happens, Army and Navy could agree to make the postseason contest a battle for the star.
Taylor said the players were “devastated” upon hearing the news just prior to Friday afternoon’s practice.
“After the initial shock, they bounced back and had a good practice. I was proud of the resiliency they showed,” Taylor said. “We’ve fought through this stuff all season and will continue to do so.”
This marks the sixth weekend’s worth of Patriot League doubleheaders involving Navy women’s basketball that have been postponed or canceled. It started with the season-opening doubleheader with Bucknell being postponed due to a positive test within the Navy program.
Two doubleheaders with Loyola Maryland (Jan. 9-10 and Jan. 30-31) were also postponed due to positive tests within the Navy program.
A doubleheader with Lafayette (Feb. 13-14) was not held in order to allow Navy to make up its initial doubeheader with Loyola. Finally, a pair of games scheduled at American (Feb. 6-7) were postponed because the Washington, D.C. school paused all athletic activities for 10 days due to a slight increase in the department’s COVID-19 positivity rate.
Originally scheduled to play 16 conference contests, the Midshipmen have only completed seven to date. Navy, which owns a 5-6 overall record and is 5-2 in the Patriot League, has three games remaining on the schedule.
Navy is scheduled to play at American Wednesday in a showdown that would determine the South Division champion. The winner would automatically earn a top three seed in the Patriot League Tournament.
Navy would then close out the regular season with a weekend doubleheader against Loyola Maryland — at Alumni Hall on Feb. 27 and Reitz Arena on Feb. 28.
Barring any further cancellations, the Midshipmen will finish with 10 conference contests. That would be two less than the minimum of 12 required to qualify for the Patriot League Tournament. That shortfall is because doubleheaders with Army and Bucknell will not be made up. Meanwhile, one of the games against Lafayette and one of the meetings with Loyola were also not rescheduled.
According to multiple sources, Navy could seek a waiver based off the fact it will have played 14 total games. The Patriot League requirement is tied to the fact the minimum number of games to qualify for the NCAA Tournament is 13.
Taylor could not comment on the possibility of obtaining a waiver to compete in the tournament but did point out that Navy is among many Patriot League women’s basketball teams that will not play 12 conference contests this season.
Navy announced on Friday afternoon that start times for Saturday’s home lacrosse doubleheader against Mount St. Mary’s had been bumped up. Opening draw for the women’s game is now 1 p.m. with the men’s contest starting at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Navy baseball season opener, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon against Coppin State, has been pushed back a day. The Midshipmen will now host the Eagles at Bishop Stadium at 2 p.m. Sunday.