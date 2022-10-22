Savannah Bray, Alannah Cutler dominate at net as Army volleyball beats Navy in five sets

Navy outside hitter Jordan Llewellyn goes for a kill during Friday night's match against archrival Army. (Phil Hoffmann)

There was a lot on the line for Navy volleyball when it welcomed archrival Army to Annapolis on Friday night.

Navy was looking to avenge a straight set loss to Army earlier this season. The Midshipmen were also seeking sole possession of second place in the Patriot League.

For a few moments, it appeared the Mids were on the verge of accomplishing both goals.

However, Army rallied to win the last two sets, including a decisive fifth, defeat Navy by scores of 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11 in a thrilling match before a huge crowd at Wesley Brown Fieldhouse.

Army (12-8, 8-2) stormed out to a 9-0 lead in the first set due in large part to the tandem of juniors Savannah Bray and Allanah Cutler, who were dominating at the net. The outside and opposite hitters combined for nine kills in the first set.

Navy (10-9, 7-3) responded behind the solid play of sophomore Hannah Hoover and junior Maggie Bodman, who paced the home team to an early 5-2 lead in the second set. Army libero Sayler Butters totaled seven digs to keep the score close.

With the set tied at 19, Navy head coach Paco Labrador called timeout to settle his team, which responded with kills by Jordan Llewellyn and Bodman. Jamie Llewellyn closed out the set with a service ace and by forcing a subsequent attack error by Army.

The Llewellyn sisters dominated the third set with 11 kills and five digs between them as the Mids outhit the Black Knights, .184 to .147, to take a 2-1 lead in the match. With the majority of the 1,019 fans behind them, the Mids had the momentum and sole possession of second place in their sights.

Unfortunately, Bray and Cutler had other ideas. The tandem combined for five kills late in the fourth set to help the Black Knights tie the match at two sets apiece.

Navy had no answer at the net for the Army duo in the decisive fifth set as the visitors raced to an early 8-2 lead. Led by some spectacular play by Bray, the Black Knights finished off the Mids to close out the match.

Labrador lamented what Bray was able to do to his team throughout the match.

“We had no answer for her. If you are hitting .375 and getting 20 kills, you are never going to beat a team that [has a player] doing that,” Labrador said.

Jamie Llewellyn had 16 kills, Hoover had 14 digs, and junior Anna Klemeyer had eight blocks to lead the Midshipmen.

Going forward, Labrador said it’s going to be important for his team to find more options on offense beyond the Llewellyn sisters.

“We put a big load on them the whole season,” he said. “We’ve been working real hard on our ball control to be a more balanced offense, but if you look at the numbers we just didn’t get the ball to enough other people. It’s just not a sustainable recipe for success, giving the same two players tons of offense.”

Labrador felt good that Navy was able to take a few sets, but said Army is “still clearly the better team.”

“Top to bottom, player to player, we have to figure out how to keep pace with them. In a couple of weeks,” he added. “Hopefully we will get to see them in the Patriot League tournament.”