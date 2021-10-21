‘This is a big deal’: Army-Navy rugby match to serve as doubleheader with U.S.-New Zealand showdown at FedEx Field

Any contest between Army and Navy carries special significance regardless of the sport.
That includes rugby.
This Saturday’s match pitting Navy’s club team against Army’s varsity squad will be special and memorable for all involved. The annual Army-Navy rugby match will be held at FedEx Field, a venue that holds 60,000 spectators and serves as the home of the Washington Football Team.
The Midshipmen and Black Knights will do battle in Landover as the opener of a doubleheader featuring the 1874 Cup international rugby match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the United States Eagles.
The Army-Navy game is set for a 12:50 p.m. kickoff followed by the feature match between the Americans and Kiwis.
Organizers of the doubleheader, as well as coaches for both teams, are expecting a crowd in the neighborhood of 20,000 for the Army-Navy opener and close to capacity attendance for the USA-New Zealand contest.
“There should be a lot of fans who come early for that game and will see all or part of our game,” said Gavin Hickie, director of rugby for the Naval Academy. “The announcement [was] met with a huge amount of excitement, and it will likely be the largest crowd we have played [in front of] anywhere.
“This is a big deal for us. FedEx Field is certainly the biggest facility we’ve ever played in.”
Up to now, the largest crowd for a Navy rugby match was 4,000 at the Brigade Sports Complex located across the Severn River from the Naval Academy.
The New Zealand-USA game had been scheduled for some time as part of the qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. The location in the Washington, D.C. suburbs was selected as a site to test the feasibility of possibly bringing future World Cup competition to the area in 2027 or 2031.
“This is a litmus test for rugby in the United States. We hope to bring the World Cup for rugby to the U.S. within 10 years,” said Hickie, who played professionally in Ireland and England. “They are looking at this game to examine if Washington is a viable place for hosting the rugby World Cup.”
According to organizers, the Rugby Cup ranks third internationally as the most watched sporting event after the Olympics and FIFA World Cup. Hickie and friend Paul Sheehy, owner of the Sheehy auto dealerships, conceived the idea of holding the Army-Navy game prior to the USA Eagles versus All Blacks contest.
Sheehy is a former USA Eagles international team member and owns the Old Glory D.C. professional rugby team.
“We share a passion for rugby and were talking with each other about how great it would be if we could move the Army-Navy game to the same date as the [international] game and play it as the curtain raiser and how great that would be to promote rugby in the area,” Hickie said.
After Sheehy suggested the idea, Hickie contacted Army coach Mark Sherman to pitch the possibility. Sherman was enthusiastic about the proposal and the doubleheader was born. This marks the first time the renowned New Zealand All Blacks have traveled to the United States since a 2016 appearance in the D.C. area. Army and Navy meet every year in rugby at alternating locations and have split the last two seasons.
Though Army fields a varsity program in the sport and Navy does not, that could change down the road. Hickie said the Midshipmen are moving toward varsity status in rugby pending fundraising and approval from the Naval Academy Athletic Association.
Both Army and Navy were undefeated through their first four games this season, making Saturday’s game even more meaningful.
“We’re so excited about getting to play this game at a stadium like FedEx. It is an unbelievable opportunity for our program to play Army in a NFL stadium,” Navy team captain Colin Brennan said. “This is a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime chance for us all.
“This will give a lot of people a chance to see rugby played by one of the best teams in the world and also a chance to see the excitement of the Army-Navy rivalry,” added Brennan. “This is a great opportunity for all concerned.”
Hickie thinks rugby is a sport that can catch on around the U.S. and that fans can really enjoy.
“Rugby and football have some similar traits that are presented differently,” he said.
Hickie presented the following comparisons between football and rugby. Football allows the forward pass, but rugby only allows players to pass backwards. Dr. James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, is said to have also developed rugby to keep his basketball players in shape during the fall.
Rugby play is continuous 40-minute halves with a 10-minute halftime. Football is two 30-minute halves. In football, the ball is generally in play for just 11 minutes per game. However, in rugby, it is in play for 36 minutes per game.
“Rugby is a tough game, a great game,” Hickie said. “Once the American public is more aware of the game, they will love rugby.”