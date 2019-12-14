This has been a difficult, frustrating football season for Army West Point coach Jeff Monken. The Black Knights have stumbled to a 5-7 record with five of the losses coming by one score or less.
Monken knows he could get some great advice on how to deal with such a situation along with some sound reasoning for why it happened by calling one of his best friends in the business.
Ken Niumatalolo could easily commiserate with Monken because he experienced an almost identical season in 2011 when Navy went 5-7 with four losses by three points or less.
However, Monken knows better than to make that call because Niumatalolo isn’t answering. After coaching together for eight years and becoming close friends in the process, Niumatalolo and Monken are temporarily estranged due to circumstances.
That’s because they are the leaders of football programs that spend 365 days a year plotting and preparing to beat each other.
“We can’t be friends right now. That’s just the reality. We can’t exchange text messages or talk on the phone,” Niumatalolo said during the Army-Navy press conference at Lincoln Financial Field.
“It does make it difficult to have the same friendship,” Monken agreed.
There would be so much to talk about if only they could. Both men confront the same problems, challenges and obstacles as head coaches of service academies. Other than their shared mentor, former Navy and Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson, there is no better resource for bouncing ideas off.
“Kenny and I, as good of friends as we are, it’s difficult to talk about these things to each other because we’re in a heated rivalry,” Monken said. “Right now, everything we do points to this fierce, intense rivalry. We can’t share ideas because we’re trying to beat the pants off each other. Each one of us wants desperately to win this game.”
For Monken and Niumatalolo, their friendship is rooted in serving as graduate assistants together at Hawaii. Both were hired by Johnson, who was the offensive coordinator under head coach Bob Wagner. Both became disciples of Johnson and his unique version of triple-option offense.
When Johnson was hired as offensive coordinator at Navy by head coach Charlie Weatherbie, he brought Niumatalolo along to serve as offensive line coach.
“Jeff and I became friends when we were both lowly grad assistants. I did the offensive schedule and he did the defensive schedule, and I remember we competed to see who could do a better job of that,” Niumatalolo told The Capital for a 2014 article about their relationship.
“As a GA, you're in the outer circle of the coaching staff. You're in the back of the meeting room doodling cartoon pictures of the full-time assistants. Jeff and I became close because of that shared experience.”
Monken rejoined Johnson when the latter became head coach at Georgia Southern. They were all reunited at Navy in 2002 when Johnson was brought back to Annapolis to replace Weatherbie. Niumatalolo was hired to once again tutor the offensive line, while Monken worked with the slotbacks.
Niumatalolo was the first to get an opportunity as head coach, getting promoted at Navy after Johnson departed for Georgia Tech following the 2007 season. Monken followed Johnson to Georgia Tech then got his first shot at being a head coach at Georgia Southern in 2010.
When Monken was hired at Army in 2014, he and Niumatalolo suddenly became enemies on a professional basis.
“I don’t know if it’s strained our relationship, it’s just postponed it,” Niumatalolo said. “I have great respect for Jeff, I love Jeff. We were dear friends before this, and that will be the case again when we’re no longer coaching at these two institutions.
“Unfortunately, for as long as I’m coaching Navy and he’s coaching Army our friendship is on hold. It’s all business between us,” Niumatalolo added.
Niumatalolo has compiled a 96-60 career record in 12 seasons. The 54-year-old Hawaii native is the all-time winningest coach in Navy football history.
With a victory over the archrival on Saturday, Niumatalolo will become the all-time winningest coach in the storied history of the Army-Navy series. Niumatalolo is seeking his ninth win against the Black Knights.
“Kenny has created an incredible culture within that Navy program. That’s why Navy has been so successful. Kenny has built a tremendous program,” Monken said. “We’ve tried to build the same culture, the same belief and trust in each other at West Point.
“I have a lot of love and respect for Kenny Niumatalolo. He’s a tough, caring coach and a man of great integrity,” Monken added. “I would hope people would say I’m a lot like Kenny.”
It is because of their long-standing friendship, and the hope it can one day be rekindled, that Monken and Niumatalolo make sure to stay on the high road when recruiting against each other. Air Force is famous for negatively recruiting against the other two service academies, but that issue does not exist between Army and Navy.
“There is nothing disrespectful between Kenny and I when it comes to recruiting. Kenny has never been disrespectful toward me or our program and it’s the same on our side,” Monken said.
Niumatalolo confirmed that without hesitation.
“We never negative recruit. We always sell what we have – sell Annapolis, sell the culture of our program, sell the brotherhood, sell our staff and sell our players,” he said. “We don’t talk about Army or Air Force, ever.”
There will come a time when Niumatalolo retires and rides into the sunset, spending at the home he owns on Oahu. When that happens, Monken will be welcome to visit.
“Kenny and I will always be friends. That’s never going to change,” Monken said. “I hope, someday, when we’re all done, we’ll be able to be great friends again and talk on a more regular basis.”
Sneak Attack?: Navy closed practices to the media this week, which is a real rarity during the time Niumatalolo has been at the helm.
The last time Navy did not allow media members to attend practice was prior to the 2016 Army-Navy game. The Midshipmen wound up unveiling a special offensive package featuring a shotgun formation and zone blocking schemes.
Niumatalolo spoke repeatedly in preseason about incorporating elements of the run-and-shooting passing attack into the Navy offense. Billy Ray Stutzmann was hired away from Hawaii to help the Midshipmen install the schemes.
However, Navy has not shown much, if any, run-and-shoot passing plays. Has Niumatalolo been saving that look for this game?
“We always make adjustments when it comes to the Army game. Both sides pull out some new wrinkles they haven’t shown all season,” Niumatalolo said. “When it comes to this game, always expect the unexpected.”
Knock on Wood: Navy lost two key players during the SMU game as starting slotback Tazh Maloy suffered what is believed to be a season-ending lower-body injury, while leading receiver Mychal Cooper went down with an upper-body ailment.
Cooper did not play at Houston but could be available against Army. Navy is otherwise at full strength going into the biggest game of the season.
“I feel good with where we’re at. We’re as healthy as we can be at this point in the season,” Niumatalolo said.
The same cannot be said for Army, which has been hit hard by injuries. Monken thinks the absence of several key starters is a big reason why the Black Knights are 5-7.
Niumatalolo is not sympathetic, especially considering Navy lost six starters just prior to the 2016 game against Army. Starting quarterback Will Worth, starting wide receiver Tyler Carmona and starting slotback Toneo Gulley were among those that got hurt in the American Athletic Conference championship game against Temple the previous Saturday.
“I’m not feeling sorry for anybody because we had the same situation in 2016. No one was crying for Navy when we lost all those key players,” he said. “There isn’t an asterisk after that result noting that Navy had six starters out with injuries.”
Salvaging the Season: Army isn’t going to a bowl game for the first time in four seasons, so this is the last chance to put a positive spin on an otherwise disappointing campaign.
“Our coaches and players know that beating Navy could change the way we look at this season,” Monken admitted. “It would certainly be encouraging to close out this difficult season with a win over our archrival.”
The last five Army-Navy games have been decided by a touchdown or less with Navy winning 17-10 in 2014 and 21-17 in 2015. Army has since turned the tables, beating the rival 21-17 in 2016, 14-13 in 2017 and 17-10 in 2018.
“This is now my sixth game as Army coach and the previous five have all been one-score games,” Monken said. “We’ve either had to score a late touchdown or get a stop to keep Navy from scoring in order to win the games. It never seems to matter what each team’s record is, and I hope that’s the case this year. I hope we can make it a close game and have a chance to win at the end.”