Army, Navy men enter showdown on identical winning streaks

Two of the hottest men’s basketball teams in the Patriot League will meet on Saturday afternoon in Annapolis when archrivals Army and Navy renew hostilities.
Host Navy (11-7, 5-2) is riding a three-game winning streak that has helped it surge into second place in the Patriot League. The Midshipmen are coming off consecutive two-point victories, showing an ability to make plays down the stretch in beating Lafayette (68-66) and Boston University (60-58).
“We’re playing pretty good basketball. We’ve got to continue doing what we’ve been doing,” ninth-year head coach Ed DeChellis said.
“It all starts on the defensive end, and we’ve been fairly consistent on that end. We need to be a team that rebounds and that has been a strength all season. We need to take care of the ball, which is something we haven’t always done well. We had way too many turnovers at Boston.”
Army lost four straight to open Patriot League play but has rebounded to win three in a row. Fourth-year head coach Jimmy Allen noted two of the defeats came at the hands of first place Colgate (70-65) and American (68-60), which is tied with Navy for second. The Black Knights were also beaten by Boston University (81-59) and Bucknell (67-65), which are tied for fourth.
“We lost three games by small margins and played really well in all of those. We didn’t play well for about 10 minutes at BU,” Allen said. “Bottom line, we were very competitive against three of the best teams in the conference."
Since the 0-4 start, Army has soundly defeated Holy Cross (79-67) and Lafayette (94-74), while escaping with a narrow home victory over Loyola (81-80).
“Army is a good team that has gotten things going here of late,” DeChellis said. “It’s Army so it’s a big game. It’s the next game and we’re going to have a one-day prep. Thursday was a walk-through with a tired group – strictly a mental and visual day. (Friday’s) practice is going to be very important.”
Remarkably, this is only the second time in the last 60 seasons that both schools entered the Army-Navy game on three-game winning streaks. Legendary center David Robinson was playing for the Midshipmen the last time it happened in 1986-87.
DeChellis had a simple message written on the chalkboard for a meeting with the players: The team that makes the least mistakes usually wins this game.
“It’s going to be intense, there are going to be ebbs and flows. Both teams will make some runs,” DeChellis said. “You have to take care of your own business and not yourself."
This will be the 31st Army-Navy game for Allen, who spent six seasons as an assistant to Don DeVoe at Navy and another six seasons as an assistant to Zach Spiker at Army. Allen feels it’s important for players to soak up the raucous atmosphere instead of being overwhelmed by it.
“You have to try to enjoy this game. You can’t let the emotion and excitement get the best of you,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for our players to be part of a rivalry like no other.”
Army is led by a pair of senior veterans in center Matt Wilson and point guard Tommy Funk, who are averaging 15.1 and 14.9 points, respectively. Funk has already dished off 122 assists in 18 games and now has 638 in his career. The 5-foot-11 Pennsylvania native needs 23 more helpers to surpass Kahron Ross (Lehigh, 2014-2018) as the Patriot League’s all-time leader.
“Funk dominates the ball 90 percent of the time and really controls things. Everyone plays off him,” DeChellis said. “He’s a strong kid, a tough kid, an experienced kid. He does a good job of spraying the ball around and getting everyone shots.”
Wilson is a rugged 6-foot-9, 245-pounder who is shooting 66 percent from the field, tops in the Patriot League. Navy senior Evan Wieck (6-8, 240) will get the defensive assignment against Wilson with freshman Daniel Deaver (6-8, 235) and sophomore Richard Njoku (6-7, 235) helping.
“Wilson is a back-to-the-basket guy with a nice jump hook and ability to finish with either the right hand or left hand. He’s a tough matchup inside,” DeChellis said.
Junior guard Lonnie Grayson is also averaging in double figures (11.3 points), while classmates Alex King (8.9) and Tucker Blackwell (8.1) are capable of getting hot. King, an athletic 6-foot-8 forward, scored 17 points at Alumni Hall as a freshman.
Navy has been led all season by junior point guard Cam Davis, who ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 16.2 points per game. The 6-footer has reached double digits in nine straight games, scoring 20 or more four times during that stretch.
Sophomore swingman John Carter, Jr. has struggled shooting the ball for most of conference action but remains the team’s second-leading scorer (11.8 points). Sophomore guard Greg Summers is third in scoring (10.2) and leads the Mids in rebounding (6.9).
Navy leads the Patriot League in scoring defense and field goal percentage defense, limiting opponents to 60 points on 41 percent shooting. The Midshipmen also lead the league in rebounding margin with a plus-six advantage in that department.
“I’d say Navy’s as solid across the board as it has been in my time as head coach at Army. They’ve got a good mix of size, athleticism and skill,” Allen said. “Navy is a tremendous rebounding basketball team, which gives them a chance every night. They’re always going to be super physical, extremely tough defensively.”
It would be a real lift if Navy could get a strong performance out of Wieck, who missed three conference contests with an injury.
“Evan will be ready to go,” DeChellis said. “He’s a senior who has played in this game for three seasons. We need his leadership and physicality.”
Having now coached in 16 Army-Navy games, DeChellis has discovered there is almost always an unlikely hero.
“Somebody usually pokes their head up in this game. It happens every time,” he said.
Allen echoed those sentiments, saying “This is one of those games you go into expecting certain things and wind up always being surprised.”
ARMY-NAVY BASKETBALL
WHERE: Alumni Hall, Naval Academy
WHEN: Women’s game, 11 a.m.; Men’s game, 1:30 p.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network; RADIO: WNAV (1430-AM)