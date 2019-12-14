Navy’s Midshipmen have marched on the field at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The cadets from West Point are next.
Here’s everything you need to know about today’s 120th football game between the Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen.
The X factor
Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry is the X factor going into Army-Navy game. “I think he’s the X factor and he has been every year,” Army West Point linebacker Cole Christiansen said when asked about Perry. “He’s a super-fast, super-slippery runner. A lot of our success will come down to whether or not we’re able to stop him.” Story
When’s the game?
How to watch and what to know about Saturday’s game.
Photos: Army-Navy game ball run
Friends most days, opponents today
Friendship between Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo and Army head coach Jeff Monken is put to the test on gameday. Story
Trump will attend today’s game
President Donald Trump will attend the Army-Navy game Saturday in Philadelphia, the second year in a row he has attended the football classic while in office. Story.
Both teams will feature special uniforms
Under Armour and Navy joined forces to create a uniform that channels the greatness of Navy’s past legends. The design pays homage to the time of Navy’s two Heisman Trophy winners: Joe Bellino in 1960 and Roger Staubach in 1963. Army West Point, in partnership with Nike, will wear uniforms designed to honor the historic 1st Cavalry Division and pay homage to the birth of air mobility during the Vietnam War.
Wagner: Perry should be a Heisman finalist
At no point this season has Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry received serious consideration for the Heisman Trophy, and that’s a darn shame. It reflects a bias on the part of the national media against players from the so-called Group of Five conferences. Column
‘Greatest sports rivalry’
The Army-Navy football game is the greatest sports rivalry because it is still relevant. It exists. It goes on and thrives in this atmosphere of hyperactive and rabid sports fanaticism, mega-teams and dynasties, writes John Schofield, former Navy Academy public affairs officer. Column
He “looks like he’s shot out of a slingshot”
Navy Head coach Ken Niumatalolo decided to move Jamale Carothers to fullback prior to spring practice of his plebe year and that has proved to be a wise decision. The 5-foot-9, 203-pound sophomore has been a remarkable revelation, ranking second on the team with 637 rushing yards despite only seeing significant action in the last seven games. Story
“His energy, his athleticism, his toughness”
Senior center Ford Higgins is grateful and thankful for Navy football career. “Before we finished warmups, we knew this was the kind of guy we wanted on our team. You could see the energy and enthusiasm Ford possessed,” Navy assistant Ashley Ingram said. Story
‘A selfless human being’
Navy defensive end Jackson Pittman has improved under tutelage of three different position coaches. “He understands his role within the defense and his role is what really keeps us strong, especially in the run game being able to take on double teams and anchoring us in there allows the linebackers to be free and do their jobs making tackles," said Navy assistant coach Jerrick Hall. Story
An honor for Watson
Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson attended last year’s Army-Navy game as a senior midshipman at the Naval Academy. At this year’s game on Saturday, he’ll be honored along with two other sailors shot and killed last week in a classroom at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. Story
What about Army?
The Black Knights have won three straight Army-Navy games, but is struggling this season. Army (5-7) is assured of its first losing season since finishing 2-10 in 2015 and enters Saturday’s showdown with archrival Navy hoping to salvage one last goal. If the Black Knights beat the Midshipmen, they would retain the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy since there will have been a three-way tie among the service academies. Story